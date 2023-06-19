"Familiar Little Passenger and Mail Craft Has Been Sold" is the subhead in the Sept. 24, 1925, article in Western World, as Bandon's beloved river boat Charm heads to Astoria.

"The gas launch Charm (first picture) has been sold by the Myrtle Point Transportation company  ... and left here Tuesday afternoon for delivery at Astoria, where it will go into service on the Columbia River." The MP Transportation Company was owned by the Walter Panter family.

