"Familiar Little Passenger and Mail Craft Has Been Sold" is the subhead in the Sept. 24, 1925, article in Western World, as Bandon's beloved river boat Charm heads to Astoria.
"The gas launch Charm (first picture) has been sold by the Myrtle Point Transportation company ... and left here Tuesday afternoon for delivery at Astoria, where it will go into service on the Columbia River." The MP Transportation Company was owned by the Walter Panter family.
"It was the intention of the owners to take the Charm from Bandon to Astoria under her own power. She is equipped with a 65 h.p. Diesel engine and is of rugged construction, but since she was a passenger boat (second photo) built on this river for service on this river and had never been licensed for coastwise operation, the owners were not allowed to take her to sea under her own power. Captain J.L. Nutter of the local U.S. Coast Guard station was unable to give the boat clearance papers and therefore did not permit her to leave.
"As a result the Myrtle Point Transportation company secured John Swing, captain of the Zebra, a small sea-going craft that has been making Rogue river (its home), to come into the local harbor and take the Charm in tow. The pair put to sea at about 2:30 in the afternoon and all the river craft along the harbor line (third photo) saluted the familiar little vessel as it passed, giving it a last farewell.
"The Charm was manned on the trip by W.A. Panter, Moss Averill, Chet Kimble, all of Bandon, and Ed Lindberg of Port Orford.
"The Charm was built at Herman Bros. shipyards at Prosper. It was first equipped with a gas engine, and for many years was the fastest passenger and mail carrier on the river, operating between Coquille and Bandon. Before the highway was completed this was the only means of transportation between the two places and the Charm maintained a regular schedule. In fact it was very seldom that the little boat didn't leave or arrive on time, regardless of tide or weather conditions.
"A few years ago, when gasoline prices had gone up and operations costs were extremely high, the gasoline engine was taken out and a Diesel put in. The hull of the boat was also overhauled and put in first class shape. The boat gave signal service from then on until it was taken off the run early this summer after the highway was completed and the post office department was induced to allow the mail to be carried between Coquille and Bandon by motor car instead of by water."
---------------------------
Although Sgt. Larry Lynch told me that he knew of only one burglary in the area near the post office recently, a resident who lives in that area told me there appears to be a spate of burglaries and other odd happenings lately, some of it in their neighborhood. One Baltimore neighbor had their garage and then their house broken into recently, with a guy caught on camera. Several months ago another neighbor had their back door pried. My friend just wanted me to alert people in Bandon to be aware of what is happening in their neighborhoods.
---------------------------
A 54-year-old Bandon woman, Leah M. Gitter, was arrested on four counts of reckless endangering and one count of reckless driving June 2 shortly before 3 p.m. after the vehicle she was driving drove onto the curb at Highway 101 and 42S and nearly struck several women on the sidewalk, who were apparently peacefully advocating for people's rights.
Officer E. Owens from the Bandon Police Department and deputy H. Francis from the Coos County Sheriff's Office responded to the area. Owens located the vehicle on SE 18th Street while Deputy Francis responded to take witness statements.
Officer Owens transported Gitter, who was previously employed at McKay's Market in Bandon, to the Coos County Jail, where she was booked and later released on her own recognizance.
A Bandon officer told me from all indications, that this was an accident.
---------------------------
The South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team (SCINT) has been working on several narcotics investigations involving several individuals, locations and vehicles throughout the past few months, according to a press release from Sheriff Gabe Fabrizio.
In late May, a traffic stop was conducted. The vehicle's occupants possessed 64 M-30 fentanyl pills, scales and packaging material. The illegal narcotics were seized and removed from circulation. No further information is being released as this is an ongoing investigation.
---------------------------
Friends and family of Katherine (Kathy) Dornath are invited to attend her Celebration of Life this Saturday, June 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Laverne County Park on Fairview Road east of Coquille.
This will be a potluck picnic with the main dish and drinks provided. People are asked to bring a dish to share and their lawn chairs, according to Kathy's daughter, Betty Albertson.
A memorial service for Mickey Hurley will be held Saturday, June 24, at 3 p.m. at the VFW Hall on Bates Road. His daughter Deanna Hurley Hockema said, "we would love to see and talk to any of his past students, teachers and fishing buddies."
---------------------------
Bandon High School just continues to reap the accolades, with the latest being the band, under the direction of Dave Weston.
At the state championships, held May 12, at Oregon State University, the BHS band captured the highest score to take home the division 2A honors.
Weston is quoted as saying what put them over the top was "their ability to read and play music that they had never seen before."
Weston starts working with band students as young as fifth grade as he directs the district's music program.
---------------------------
Although there was very little explanation, Coast Community Health Center posted on Facebook recently that while their Port Orford clinic is accepting new patients, the Bandon clinic will not be accepting new patients for the next 90 days.
"We will be adding new providers and expanding our availability in Bandon soon. We will begin taking new patients Sept. 1, 2023," said the post.
The Southern Coos Health Clinic, on the other hand, is accepting new patients, and in addition to Dr. Paul Preslar (my doctor), the clinic has another new provider in Dr. Bonnie Wong.
I would strongly advise you to contact the hospital's clinic at 541-329-0154 if you need a health provider.
---------------------------
Last week I told you that Sunset Motel had recently been listed for $16,500,000 through Fred Gernandt and his son Ben at David L. Davis Real Estate.
Here are the other listings that I found in the last couple of weeks concerning business and commercial property in the Bandon area.
Century 21 Best Realty of Coos Bay has Face Rock Creamery listed for $3,950,000, which includes the 8,198 square foot building and 0.33 acres of land. The listing explains that FRC is an award winning specialty cheese manufacturer.
Lord Bennett's, next to Sunset Motel overlooking the beach, is listed for $2.2 million; the building which formerly housed an Italian restaurant at 1455 Oregon avenue is listed for $1.5 million; the listing for Lloyd's Cafe is $899,000; The Minute Cafe is listed for $895,000, and the former florist shop at 1092 Alabama Avenue is listed for $629,000. Billy Smoothboars is for sale for $1,550,000. A building at 340 Second Street, just east of the visitor center parking lot, is listed for $349,000.
The Bandon Professional building at 475 Elmira Avenue is listed for $1,150,000, and the commercial building on the south side of the highway between Grand and Harlem avenues, is listed for $989,000. The rest home on McTimmons Lane, is for sale for $1,850,000.
A light industrial investment property at 610 Third Street is listed by Team Realty, Myrtle Point, for $975,000. This appears to be the old city shop property that was recently purchased by Greg Drobot of Face Rock Creamery.
---------------------------
The Bandon Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Rock and Gem Show at the Barn on June 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring the Far West Lapidary and Gem Society. Admission is free.
The next Alive After Five is Friday, June 15, and the next First Saturday Art Walk is Saturday, July 1. Cost for both is $10, with glasses purchased for the wine walk at the Port picnic shelter, and for the Art Walk at the visitor center.
---------------------------
Madeline Seymour and I went to the champagne benefit at the Sawdust Theatre Friday night, and it was fun to see Bandon's own Dan Barnett play the villain and Linda Baldwin in the Olio cast. The parts are double cast, so Bandon's Laurie Kreutzer will also appear on stage. Two of those in the olio, Kent Trigg and Bryzen Webley, work at Face Rock Creamery.
It's a fun show, which runs each Saturday throughout the summer, as well as occasional Friday and Sunday shows. Go to www.sawdusttheatre.com for information.
