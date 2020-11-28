The first picture I am sharing this week was taken in September of 1973 as the new Arcade Tavern was preparing to open at its new location .... on the corner of First Street and Alabama, where it remains today.
In those days, it was just north of the W.H. Johnston office; today it is the home of Olivia Andor's shop in the building owned by Ed Landucci.
New owners of this building were Mr. and Mrs. Ora (Betty) Parker, who had owned and operated the Arcade Tavern in downtown Bandon for the last 17 years. At that time, it was located on the corner of Second Street and Chicago Avenue in the building owned by Louise and Bill Moore, and now housing several businesses, including D'Lyns, Eichelberger & Company Real Estate and Pablo's Corner.
Before the Arcade was purchased by the Parkers, it had been owned for many years by J.C. "Charlie" and Kitty Page and their partner, C.S. "Curly" Woomer, who was best known as being the fire chief at the time of the Bandon Fire in 1936.
The building in this picture is now owned by the McCullough family and the name lives on.
I am assuming that Page and Woomer owned the Arcade before the fire, but I am not sure. I did find a very interesting article in the May 4, 1933, Western World, about the opening of the Arcade Beer Garden. The owners held a formal opening with beer, music and dancing, and people came from throughout the county to celebrate.
"The garden is a unique place. It is built in log cabin style inside the Arcade building with entrance from Bandon Avenue. It has the moss-covered roof, the old iron bucket that hung in the well, a fireplace and all the rustic appurtenances that makes it typical. Along the walls inside are booths with partitions built of round poles and in the center of the room is a 12x12 dance floor. The Silver Spray orchestra furnished music for several hours Sunday evening. The place is open every day and evening, but is to have special features on Sunday evenings without cover charge," according to the article.
This is just one more example of how wonderfully unique Bandon would have been .... had it not been for the disastrous fire which changed everything, including destroying Southwestern Oregon's largest dance hall, the Silver Spray, and the much heralded (but closed at the time of the fire) salt-water natatorium, the Wecoma Baths.
The second picture I am sharing was taken probably sometime in the 1920s or earlier, looking down Alabama Avenue from in front of the First National Bank building (now the Masonic Hall). The Woolen Mill building at the north end of the street is where the Arcade Tavern is located today. Among other businesses on Alabama in those days were the Rex Theatre, which is the white building with the interesting roofline, and the Bandon Popular Hotel and Restaurant, with the horse and buggy in front of it. The building closest to the camera also appears to have some rooms upstairs.
The third picture was taken in November of 1970 as the varsity basketball team, coached by Butch Neff, prepared for its season.
In back, from left, are Bayard Forrest, Charlie MacDonald, Bruce Capps, Dan Winters; center, from left, Steve Clausen, Gordy Groshong, Truett Forrest, Dave Clausen; front, from left, Gary Gant, John Prahar, Tom Fraser and Russ Fraser.
The only one no longer with us, besides Coach Neff, is John Prahar.
In March of 1971, the Tigers finished third at the State AA championships, earned the third place trophy for student sportsmanship and saw Bayard Forrest (the Tigers 6-8 junior star) earn first-team honors for scoring the most points and finishing with the most rebounds for the tournament.
The year Forrest was a senior, the Tigers also finished third at state.
***
I was sad to learn that Jim Reilly had died last week at the age of 86. I knew that he had battled cancer, but I often saw he and Donna eating at The Bakery, so I had hoped that he was doing well. The Reillys moved to Bandon in 1972, and are parents of seven children, Therese, Susan, Bridget, Mary, Brendan, William and Matthew. I do not know how many of them still live here, but I know that Therese and her husband, Kevin Kent, have recently returned to Bandon to make their home. Jim and Donna also have 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Jim was a long-time forester, having graduated from Oregon State University, while Donna worked many years in the office of the Southern Coos Health District. They were such a devoted couple, and I know it will be so hard for her and the family to go on without him.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Bandon Historical Society, c/o PO Box 737, Bandon.
I also learned that a good friend of mine, and a well-known local artist, Lois Olds, had lost her husband Bob after he took a bad fall several weeks ago at their home and ended up with a brain bleed. He died on election day, Nov. 3, and was adamant that he wanted to live long enough to see the results of the election, but at least he was able to cast his vote. Bob was 88.
They moved to Oregon in 1996 and lived in Coquille for some years, during which Lois worked in the Bandon High School office. Bob had retired at age 62, but later worked in security. They moved to Bandon seven years ago. Lois has one daughter in the area and another is planning to move here after the first of the year so she will not be alone.
***
I happened across an article in the Jan. 8, 1919, Western World headlined "Influenza Comes Back." Here is what the article said:
"The holiday season with its numerous visitors from outside places and its social activities proved disastrous to Bandon from the standpoint of contagion. On Christmas day there was not a single case of Spanish Influenza in the community while today there are no less than 33, with some patients in very serious condition."
It adds that much of the spread had to do with parties among the "younger folks and in the high school." Schools were again closed after a week's session.
The city council had issued new regulations ... that all public or private dances parties, church, lodge or other parties were prohibited "under penalty."
Parents were instructed "not to allow their children to play upon the streets or visit from house to house."
Restrictions were also outlined for pool halls and billiard parlors, where the owners were required to remove every other table. In theaters, every other row of chairs or seats were to be closed.
It appears that the ban was imposed by the local city council, and not by state order. Although it appears they followed the advice of the Board of Health, at least to a point.
The article added; "Considerable complaint is heard on the street because the council did not make the ban more complete. It is believed by many that the only way to stop the epidemic now is to enforce a strict quarantine against all places of amusement and see that the individual quarantines on homes are observed.
"While one member of the council favored a complete ban, the other five had other ideas ....without completely interfering with business."
***
I read with interest the press release sent out by the Oregon State Police, Oregon State Sheriffs' Association and the Oregon Association of Police Chiefs concerning the governor's latest two-week freeze.
While the governor, in a press conference, urged people to turn in their neighbors if they see homes where more than six people from more than two households are gathering, the press release does not address that issue, only urging people to comply. The goal of the police agencies was to take an education-first approach and to seek voluntary compliance with each executive order, adding,
"Oregon Law Enforcement recognizes that we cannot arrest or enforce our way out of the pandemic. We can however work together in following these restrictions to make our communities a safer and healthy place."
When it comes to reporting executive order violations, they said for business/workplace violations, please report these to Oregon OSHA; for violations at restaurants/bars, report to OSHA or OLCC. There was no contact information provided for either agency.
They closed by saying: "Oregon Law Enforcement is faced with many challenges one of which is typically receiving more police calls for service than available resources to respond. Because of this, we ask the public to follow the above mentioned recommendations for reporting alleged violations of the executive order."
I spent an hour online with other elected officials listening to a discussion between the League of Oregon Cities lawyer and the OSHA director, who made it plain that before they inspect any business, based on a complaint, they would call the business first.
He also said that if a complainant wishes to remain anonymous, it is necessary to sign a form, which can be done on their website.
He concluded by saying that if everyone wore a mask in public, we could reduce the need for closures while we wait for the vaccine to be available. He added, however, that "he hated wearing a mask."
As far as the effectiveness of a mask, he said if you cannot blow out a candle while wearing a mask, you probably will not spread aerosol droplets. But he agreed that any face covering was better than none.
***
I want to end with a photo-editorial I found on the front page of the Nov. 8, 1956, Western World, probably written by my grandfather, the late L. D. Felsheim.
Below a picture of the Bandon Tigers and the opposing team shaking hands were these words, which are so timely today:
"How to be 'good losers' and 'good winners' is well-demonstrated by our teen-age generation at the end of an all-out, hard-fought football game. This candid picture shows opponents who two minutes before were doing their level best to bring victory to their respective camps, and a real battle it was. But the contest is over, the decision made, and they're not throwing fists in that mob, they are shaking hands. A timely example for their elders -- Republicans and Democrats alike."
I wonder what my grandfather would say today ?
