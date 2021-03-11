I've decided to deviate a bit in my column this week by running three photos of one event: the tragic train wreck at the Seeley and Anderson Logging Co. site east of Bandon at Bear Creek on Nov. 25, 1912, which ultimately killed six of the seven men on the train.
The Bandon Historical Society museum has loaned me the photos that I am sharing with you this week. And if you'd like to learn more about this accident or see more photos, visit the Bandon museum, which is open six days a week.
I'd heard about this accident for years, and knew it was in November of 1912, but while going through page by page of the 1912 Bandon Recorders I could find hardly any reference to it. And that is when I figured out that two issues of the paper were missing in the digitized copy I had, so I went to a different site and found the article. It was every bit as horrific as I had heard.
The first picture shows the railroad trestle before the accident. If you look closely at photo number two you will see the remains of the train buried under logs and debris, with stunned onlookers gathered around it.
The third picture shows members of Bandon's Life-Saving Station, loggers and other rescuers carrying the wounded (several of whom died after getting to the hospital) and the dead away from the scene.
The Coos Bay Times was the first paper to carry the story and described how the entire train had dropped 70 feet into the gulch below on its maiden trek across the new trestle.
It was the first loaded train to cross the big trestle, as the logging road was under construction. The trestle was about 300 feet long and at its highest point was 104 feet above the bed of Ferry Creek. Where the train went through it was 70 feet above the ground.
W.F. Harmon told a graphic story of the wreck. He had narrowly escaped being on the ill-fated train after he failed to get to the logging site on time because his riverboat from Coquille had been late.
Rol Anderson, the brakeman and the brother of the proprietor of the Seeley and Anderson company, was the lone survivor after two of the seven had died in the hospital. The seven included three crewmen and four passengers from the logging camp, including two who were headed to the doctor in Bandon after having been injured in woods accidents.
He said that soon after they started over the trestle, they felt it sinking. He said he realized what was going to happen and turning to Engineer McDowell said, "Good-bye Jim." Anderson said that McDowell replied in a husky voice, "Keep your seats, boys. We're gone."
Anderson said when he came to, the timekeeper Guy Rose was throwing cold water in his face.
The article explains that "as soon as he opened his eyes, he heard Rose say, 'Get up and notify them, you're not hurt,' and then Rose (who died of scalds and burns) fainted. Anderson dragged himself up the embankment and finally succeeded in reaching Radley's camp, almost three quarters of a mile and gave the alarm."
An article in the Nov. 26 Oregonian said: "Leaving behind him a trail of blood a mile long, Roll Anderson ..... terribly wounded with one leg and one arm broken, to a place where he could give alarm of the accident and secure aid for the other victims fastened under the wreckage. He will pay for his heroism with his life."
The Bandon Recorder editor was quick to point out that Anderson had no broken bones nor gushing wounds. His injuries were principally scalds and burns.
It appeared the brakes had just been set as the train rolled on to the trestle. The brakes held fast and the whole trestle was pushed forward by the train wheels holding fast to the rails with the brakes set. This swung the trestle out of balance and the collapse followed. The part of the bridge ahead of the engine buckled and the rear portion was torn away.
Historian Dick Hancock later wrote: "In the late 19th Century and the early 20th Century there were a number of small, shortline logging railroads in the area, including near Lampa Creek, Fat Elk Creek and in the fields between Coquille and Coaledo where you can still see pilings from the early rail lines, as they crossed from the timbered hills to the river, where the logs were dumped for towing to the mills."
In the first report of the wreck, the Coos Bay Times said that 700 pounds of giant powder on the train had exploded and could be heard all the way into Bandon. It turned out that was not true.
But nowhere in the county was there a train wreck that could compare to the disaster six miles east of Bandon at Bear Creek ... three days before Thanksgiving over a hundred years ago.
I am not sure where the explosion of COVID cases is coming from in Coos County nor have I been able to get a definitive answer as to how many of them are actually in Bandon.
But Friday's numbers for the state showed Coos County with 31 new cases, compared to 29 in Jackson, 24 in Douglas, 22 in Marion, 17 in Clackamas and 13 in Multnomah. And those are not cases per 100,000, they are actual cases. Sunday's numbers were much better with Coos County recording only four.
Last week I said that I had been told that Bandon had not had any new cases for the last month or so, but several people challenged that information, so it's hard to know what to believe.
If there are actually 55 active cases in Bandon (the 97411 zip code has over 7,000 people), as one statistic seemed to show, I do not know where they are as I have heard of no one who is down with COVID as we speak. If you do know of a positive case, or cases, I would appreciate your letting me know. I do not need to know the name of the person, for privacy reasons, but I am just trying to get to the truth. My guess is that the figure I saw was the number of cases in the 97411 zip code since the countdown started ... not current cases. I have asked for an explanation from the health department, but have not yet heard back.
At any rate, news that Governor Brown is allowing counties that were scheduled to return to the extreme risk category, to remain open for another two weeks has angered and confused some of our restaurant and bar owners who have not received the same concession. We remain closed.
I have asked the city manager to put together a statement for the council to sign, or maybe it will just be me signing it, urging the governor to modify current restrictions on small businesses, or provide more flexibility for local governments to decide our own set of restrictions and measures.
"Grocery chains and department stores are wide open, while restaurants and health clubs are not." The letter points out that our restaurants, bars and other small businesses are some of the safest places to go during the pandemic.
The letter ends: "As a home rule jurisdiction, Bandon would like the ability to balance our common desire to stop the pandemic with the human and economic cost of the current shutdown and open our small businesses."
I will definitely lend my signature to the letter.
As further evidence of how restrictive some states are versus others is the subject of whether spectators (mainly parents) should be allowed to attend high school and college sporting events, which are finally being allowed in this state. In Oregon, even the parents are not allowed to attend, while in Indiana, where the men's NCAA playoffs (March Madness) will be held March 18 through April 5, the venues are allowed to be 17 percent filled. The stress of not being able to play for almost a year is now made even worse by the fact that even the parents can't go to the games in this state.
Indiana's death rate from Covid is 187 per 100,000; Oregon's is 53 per 100,000.
Does this really make sense?
One of Bandon's premiere artists Victoria Tierney asked me to do her a favor this week. She is looking for information about a painting she sold to Dr. Chuck Meece, who operated a chiropractic business in Bandon many years ago, and she is hoping one of my readers may still be in contact with Chuck.
So if you do have an address for him, would you let me know. The painting has special meaning for Victoria and she is trying to find out if he still has it or might know where it is.
For those of you who read my column on Monday morning on Bandon.tv, I know most of you were shocked to see me identify Big Mac as Harry in the wreck picture. The only excuse I can offer is that I almost never saw Mac wear a hat in all the years he served as chief while I was reporter/editor at Western World. But several of my readers were quick to point it out, so I was able to get it changed in other publications, including Amy Moss Strong's Bandon Buzz and The Friday edition of The World. Talk about embarrassing .... (ok, maybe it has something to do with having one "fixed" eye and one that is awaiting cataract surgery on March 25).
I have another question. Do any of you know if Kenneth Ayers, 49, went to school in Bandon? He is the UPS driver who was recently sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting at drivers, and wounding at least one, as they drove along Interstate 5 in the Medford/Grants Pass area. For some reason, I think he might have gone to school here, but I don't have the yearbooks for those years so I can't be sure.
I've learned that the three Bandon Port Commission incumbents, Reg Pullen, Rick Goche and Harv Schubothe, whose terms will expire June 30, have or are planning to file for re-election. I believe the deadline to file is March 16.
Don't forget Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday, March 14, and people need to set their clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night.
