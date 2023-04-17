No. 1.jpg

The Old Nestle's Condensery plant was one of many businesses on the dock that survived the fire of 1936.

 Photo contributed by the Mary Schamehorn collection

There were several industries operating on the dock, all of which survived the Fire of 1936. The first picture is of the old Nestle's Condensery plant, which later became the International Cedar Corporation, maker of battery separators. Before it was torn down about 2001, the building served as the Moore Mill & Lumber Co. truck shop for many years, and for a short time was owned by the Port of Bandon before they decided it was too dangerous to save.

But this story, which appeared in the June 18, 1936, Western World, is about the Cedar Corporation, formerly the Dahlen building, "which started operating its sawmill Monday after having been closed down for several months. The shut down was due to the slack season and lack of orders, but present plans are to begin working the entire plant.

Bob Otto Court at Elmira & 101 in the 50s

Bayard Forrest in Dec. 1, 1975, Sports Illustrated

