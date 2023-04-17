There were several industries operating on the dock, all of which survived the Fire of 1936. The first picture is of the old Nestle's Condensery plant, which later became the International Cedar Corporation, maker of battery separators. Before it was torn down about 2001, the building served as the Moore Mill & Lumber Co. truck shop for many years, and for a short time was owned by the Port of Bandon before they decided it was too dangerous to save.
But this story, which appeared in the June 18, 1936, Western World, is about the Cedar Corporation, formerly the Dahlen building, "which started operating its sawmill Monday after having been closed down for several months. The shut down was due to the slack season and lack of orders, but present plans are to begin working the entire plant.
"The sawmill department works 14 men. As soon as enough material is cut and 'cooked' the slicers will be put into operation, employing six more men. A few days later the rest of the plant will be working with an additional 19, mostly women, making a total crew of 55.
"Because of the strike at Marshfield where the ICC and two other battery separator plants are being picketed, all three plants being closed down, it was expected that trouble might occur here. On Monday morning three carloads of men and women, members of the union, arrived from Marshfield with the apparent intention of establishing a picket line.
"The leader, Mr. O'Neal, had a conference with representatives of the company, Mayor Ed Capps and others, and shortly afterwards the visitors returned to Marshfield. Whether there is to be any further action on the part of the union is not known, however there are no union members in the local plant, and a picket line would likely not interfere with operations. It is hoped that the differences at Marshfield will be settled shortly and that it will not be extended to the Bandon plant."
The second photo concerns the completion of the Bob-Otto Court, described in the June 18, 1936, Western World, as "a modern new stopping place for tourists, which is being built at the corner of Fillmore and Second streets (actually it was on Elmira) along the highway leading into the city from the east. It is rapidly nearing completion and will be ready to open within a short time, according to the owners, Bob Ward and Otto Magill. It promises to be one of the most complete and modern places of its kind in this part of the state. As soon as it is finished the owners plan to have a formal opening to which the public will be invited."
It opened two months before the disastrous Bandon Fire, but fortunately the Bob-Otto Court (which was on the site now occupied by the Shell station) survived the Fire, as did the Gallier building and the former Coast Lumber Yard to the east. And it became so much more. It provided housing for people, a medical tri-age center and a number of other emergency services, including the first post office site right after the Fire.
It was torn down in 1957 to make way for Bud Laub's $14,000 Texaco which opened in June of 1958.
For years, Bob-Otto Court served as the local Greyhound Depot, and you can see a bus parked next to the main office. The building at the bottom left was the Davison's Market, and I believe Otillie's Beauty Shop was the building between the market and the auto court.
The third picture I am sharing came out of a magazine, featuring star Bandon basketball player Bayard Forrest, who ended up going to Grand Canyon College in Phoenix, AZ., after he graduated from BHS in 1972. He later played professional ball.
Bayard was of one of the greatest basketball players ever to suit up in a Tiger uniform.
Bayard, who was listed on the program as 6-9, could look extremely intimidating as he leaped into the air to dunk the ball as you can see by this picture. His younger brother, John, and his older brother, Truett, also played for the Tigers.
Bayard is married to the former Peggy Ward, and they live in Pagosa Springs, Colo. Both are very involved in the Christian ministry.
Bayard was heavily recruited by Dick Harter, who coached the Oregon Ducks from 1971 to 1978, and was known for his smothering defensive unit, aptly named the "Kamikaze Kids." But it wasn't to be as he chose Grand Canyon, the alma mater of his father, Nelson Forrest.
Both Bayard (who goes by Bay) and Peggy speak all over the world. Peggy is very busy speaking at Christian missionary women's retreats worldwide. She retired a few years ago as Dean of Women at Arizona Christian University in Phoenix, where they lived during the school years and then would return to their Colorado home during vacations and summers.
Although the schedule is fluid, the weekend of April 14-15 three Bandon churches are combining for a Men's Retreat, at The Barn Friday evening, April 14, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 16 Forrest will speak during the church service at 10 a.m. at Pacific Community Church. April 23, he will speak at Faith Baptist Church at 10:45 a.m. Plans are for Peggy to speak at a Women's Conference at Faith Baptist Church Friday evening, April 21, from 6 to 8:30 and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Earlier I had seen information that he would be the speaker at a Youth Rally April 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the high school gym, sponsored by local faith-based organizations.
------------------------------
I found some interesting statistics the other day concerning the number of people, per 100,000 population, who died from Covid.
The death rate per thousand was led by Arizona with 454 per 100,000 people; Florida was 13th, 402: New York was 16th, 396; Washington state was 26th, with 205 deaths; Idaho was 34th, 302; California was 40th, 255; and Oregon was 43rd with 221 deaths per 100,000 people.
Over 103 million cases of Covid had been reported as of Feb. 27, 2023, led by California, Texas and Florida. Washington was 18th with 1,924,418 cases; Oregon was 33rd with 959,393 cases.
Oregon's population is 4,246,155, compared to Washington's 7,739,692
-----------------------
For those of you who live in an area with VRDs (Vacation Rental Dwellings), you will be happy to know that the City of Bandon has contracted with a company, called Host Compliance, to assist with monitoring vacation rentals.
"In addition to notifying us of any new short-term rental advertising online, the company also offers a 24/7 hotline for complaints. If an issue occurs at a short-term rental, neighbors can either call the hotline number (541-237-1640) to speak with a real person, or submit a complaint online," said the city's planning manager Dana Nichols.
"The vacation rental's property manager is then contacted and asked to resolve the issue within 30 minutes. The city receives a notice of each complaint and a log of whether or not the issue was resolved. If we have persistent, recorded issues, we can ask the Planning Commission to review their conditional use permit and take action, if necessary," said Nichols.
Again, the hotline number is 541-237-1640 and the complaint form can be found at https://secure.hostcompliance.com/bandon-or/complaints/type. This information is also posted on the City's website on the Planning Department page.
-----------------------
There are a lot of events coming up in Bandon, and I found some great information on the Bandon Chamber's Facebook page.
In addition to the Lions Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 8, at 1, in City Park, there are two others scheduled on April 8: one at Ray's and another in Old Town (for adults only).
The Ray's Food Place egg hunt starts at 11 a.m. for children through age 12, with times of the hunt to vary by age.
That night, starting at 9 p.m., and ending at 10, the Glow Easter Egg Hunt will start at The Arcade or Broken Anchor. There will be 300 eggs hidden, and a map will be available at all locations, said a chamber spokesman. Gift certificates will be given as prizes.
Saturday, April 15, at 3 p.m. is the second annual 5K Bunny Run. People can walk or run eight laps around City Park. Tickets are $10 for one or $25 for a family of three or more and can be purchased at Eventbrite.
The season's first Circles in the Sand event is scheduled for Friday, April 21, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Facerock Viewpoint. The full list of dates and times is on the Bandon Chamber's events page.
Collectors and yard-sale enthusiasts are invited to Bandon on Saturday, April 22, to attend the Bandon Community Yard Sale, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
More than 30 participants, including a few Bandon businesses, will be sharing their treasures. An online map of participant locations will be posted soon by the chamber. Printed maps will be available at the Bandon Visitor's Center on the day of the event.
"When you need a break, check out our local restaurants, or stop by the Bandon Community Center and the Earth Day Artisan Market. There you will find the Sweetheart Waffle Truck and the Mucheria Taco Truck," said the chamber spokesman.
The Earth Day Artisan Market will be held at The Barn/Community Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with 25 local vendors, local wine tasting by Lori Osborne, and live music.
SOLVE is also holding its annual spring beach cleanup Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning at the gazebo in city park. For information contact Betsy Neeley at bneeley2@charter.net. Registration is recommended but not required.
For a complete list of events go to www.Bandon.com.
-----------------------
Bandon is experiencing one of the rainiest springs in a long time, and in March we recorded 11.18 inches of rain, which was more than February's 5.51 inches, January's 9.99. December's 10.85 and November's 9.66 inches of rain. March rainfall for last year was 5.53 inches.
-----------------------
Since my doctor, Ann Kellogg, is no longer associated with Coast Community Health Clinic, I have decided to have Dr. Paul Preslar, who is new to Bandon and the Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center, be my new provider. I have heard good things about him and am looking forward to meeting him.
People who need a doctor should pick up a physician request form (not sure what it's called) at the clinic on 11th as he is taking new patients.
