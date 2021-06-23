Although the first story I am sharing did not happen off the Bandon bar, it did involve passengers who were from Bandon, and that is part of the fascinating story of what it took for one woman to survive. The photo shows the crowd on the beach at the scene of the wreck.
It was Nov. 2, 1915, when the steamship Santa Clara, operating between Portland, Coos Bay, Eureka and San Francisco, was wrecked while entering the Coos Bay Harbor at 4:20 in the afternoon. By the time the first article hit the front pages of the Western World on Nov. 4, eight bodies had been recovered from a capsized life boat and nine were unaccounted for, including Mrs. H.A. Morris of Bandon. The Santa Clara carried 48 passengers and a crew of 42.
The parents and sister of a local women were rescued, and since both parents were invalids, they should have been on the first life boat launched; fortunately they were found in their berths after the first boat had pulled away.... because it capsized in the breakers and all aboard were lost.
Mrs. Morris had been spending the summer with her sister, and it was not until Mr. Morris, who owned a caterpillar traction engine in Bandon, saw her name on the missing list did he even realize that she was on her way home.
He chartered the Whitsett car and drove to Marshfield hoping to find his wife alive.
The article said, "Late tonight, no trace of her has been found and a patrol has been established along the beach keeping watch for dead bodies that might drift ashore with the tide."
The next issue of Western World told of Mrs. Morris' narrow escape as she almost perished in her efforts to rescue a child.
"In a heroic effort to save a seven-year-old-boy, whom she was holding on her lap at the time the life boat capsized, Mrs. Morris almost lost her life. She held the lad in her arms while drifting and working her way towards shore until within a short distance from the beach, when a large sneaker wave struck them. It threw the boy over her head and one foot struck her in the jaw, rendering her unconscious. When she recovered she was again floating on the waves, the life preserver having a tendency to throw her on her back. When she reached shore she was completely exhausted and had to be carried to a beach cabin nearby."
She was taken to the North Bend hospital where she was treated for a badly bruised jaw and a fractured rib. And reunited with her husband.
The boy Mrs. Morris tried to save was later found dead on the beach.
The second, third and fourth life boats were more fortunate, reaching land safely, but the fifth with eight members of the crew including the captain and first mate, was twice capsized in attempting to cut loose from the ship.
"Each time the men were thrown into the water, but succeeded in again getting onto the ship, and they were finally rescued by the life saving crew with the use of the breeches buoy."
The second photo was taken in August of 1960, during a highway project on top of the hill. At left you can see the Ralphs Ice Cream sign, where the Asian Garden is now located; at right is the 76 service station, where Banner Bank is today. The brick building behind the service station, which was operated over the years by Lanny Boston and also by John Bowder, is the Western Bank. North of the station was Bill Ellis' TV sales and service business.
The third picture features long-time businessman and cranberry grower Elmer Gant, who served his community in so many ways, including as a member of the Bandon School Board.
This photo was taken in May of 1965, but his honors started way before that. A front page article in the Feb. 20, 1947, Western World is headlined "Gant Gets Surprise Award for Long Scouting Service."
The article explained that Gant was the 27th holder in 37 years of Scouting in the Oregon Trail Council's coveted Silver Beaver Medal, highest award given by the National Boy Scout council to volunteer workers.
"As active citizen and war-days postmaster of Bandon, Gant had been a scoutmaster for 19 years. Only last year did he give up actual leadership to others, and now serves as chairman of the troop committee."
Gant was accompanied to the speaker's table in the spontaneous ceremony by two Bandon Cubs, Donald Martin and Carl Rosenkilde.
Two of Elmer and Grace Gant's five children, Tom Gant and Gloria Haga, still live here. Another son, Jim Gant, lives in Cottage Grove and the youngest, Susan Winnop, lives in Alabama. Another daughter, Glenda Hawkins, died several months ago.
What most don't know is that the Gant brothers were very successful businessmen before the Fire.
An article in the July 1929 Western World talks of their success.
"Another example of distinct success achieved at Bandon in the commercial life of the city is the busy gent's furnishing goods house known as the Gant Brothers Store, which handles large stocks of all manner of the best nationally advertised lines of men's wear, hats, shoes, clothing, general men's and boys' furnishing and shoes for all the family.
"This is in reality one of a chain of stores in this valley. The Hub Clothing company maintains other stores at Coquille, Myrtle Point and Powers. Three brothers of Elmer Gant, who is local manager, are handling their business at Coquille. These are Homer, Orvin (O.T.) and Ellis."
I was sorry to learn that my good friend Pauline Brown had died May 25 in McKinney, Texas, where she and her late husband John had moved in 2018 after living 21 years at their beautiful home overlooking Fahy Lake.
The Browns had moved to Texas to be near their two sons and their families. During her working years, Pauline, who was 83, spent 34 years as a nurse.
In lieu of a service, the couple asked that their ashes be spread near the Coquille River Lighthouse in Bandon. Memorial contributions can be sent to the First Presbyterian Church, 592 Edison, in Bandon, or to the local food bank.
I have also learned that a celebration of life will be held for Jack McMahon on July 17 at 2 p.m. at the VFW Hall.
The Bandon Chamber will hold its annual membership meeting Tuesday, June 22, at 6 p.m. at The Barn. Speakers will include Port Manager Jeff Griffin and Dave Lacey, who serves as South Coast Destination Coordinator for the Oregon Coast Visitors Association.
One of the new members of the chamber is Bandon Bay Jets, owned by Court Boice, a Curry County commissioner, past part-owner of Jerry's Jet Boats and former owner of the Paradise Lodge on Rogue River for nearly 30 years.
The one-hour tours up the Coquille River from Old Town will be educational and historical. Boats will operate Friday through Sunday through October, and reservations can be made by calling Prowler Charters at 541-347-1901 or cell at 541-661-6150. More about the business can be seen by going to their website at www.bandonbayjets.com.
The Bandon Police Department Facebook page warns against a scam. Someone pretending to be from the city is calling people and threatening to shut off their utilities unless their bill is paid right now, over the phone. If you get such a call, hang up and call the city at 541-347-2437.
Just saw a scary photo on Facebook where a homeowner's camera had caught a guy sneaking onto their property and setting fire in the doorway of their home off Cape Arago Highway in the Empire area. It shows him lighting the fire and casually walking away.
Apparently this is the third fire that the arsonist has set in recent days in the same area, between Wilshire and the fire station on Cape Arago.
Speaking of frightened, the other night I was watching 20/20 on TV and all of a sudden I heard a loud bang. It sounded like someone was trying to get into my house through the sliding glass door, which I soon discovered was not locked (which is not like me). At any rate, I could not figure out where the noise had come from, so I grabbed my trusty little pistol and went back to watching TV.
It wasn't until the next morning, when I went to get dressed and opened the door to my walk-in closet .... was I met with all of my best dresses and jackets and everything that had been on the shelf above them ... lying in a crumpled heap on the floor.
Because of too much weight (that should tell me something) the screws holding the shelf had pulled out of the sheet rock. Now I have to find someone to repair the mess .... or admit I have too many clothes and head to Brees.
