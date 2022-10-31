I love the story of old Mike Breuer, who was still repairing shoes at his little shop on the waterfront when I was in junior high. Back then it was an old building, having survived the Bandon Fire of 1936; today it has been lovingly renovated into a vacation rental.
The first picture is of Mike when he celebrated his 90th birthday in January of 1950. He died two years later at the age of 92.
The following biographical sketch of Michael "Mike" Breuer was prepared by his oldest son, Victor.
"Michael Breuer was born in Golinitz, Austria-Hungary, January 22, 1860.
"As a boy of 13, he started to learn the trade of shoemaker which he has followed throughout his life. He was drafted into the Austrian army at an early age, but as he did not believe in military rule, he deserted at the age of 21 and came to the United States, where he found employment in the Wheeler & Wilson sewing machine factory at Bridgeport, Conn.
"As soon as he had saved enough money he sent for his childhood sweetheart, Josephine Andraschofsky, and the young couple were married at Bridgeport in 1882.
"Mr. Breuer studied government reports on climatic conditions of the United States, and from these he decided to make his home in Coos county.
"Mr. Breuer took up a homestead six miles above Myrtle Point. There were no roads in that part of the country at that time and the only means of transportation were boat and packhorse.
"In 1884 there was quite a lot of activity at Bandon. So, being a little weary of the rough mountain life, he decided to open a shoe shop there.
"He would fill a pack sack with enough provisions for the week and leaving the homestead Monday morning, he would walk the 28 miles to Bandon over Lampa mountain. After working in the shop all week he would return home the same way.
"Finally, after arranging for living quarters for his wife and son, Victor, who was then four years old, the family moved to Bandon.
"A short time later their first house (second photo) was built across the street from where the present Coast Guard station now stands. This place was sold in later years and the new store and present house were built (third photo).
(In the second photo the name Brewer, on the side of the house, is spelled incorrectly, which probably means that whoever printed the old photo did not know the correct spelling and enhanced the lettering with a pen).
"In Bandon six children were born: Ilona Albert, Joe, Irene, Josephine, and Otto. Mrs. Breuer died in 1932.
"During his 50 years in business here, he has seen Bandon grow from a few hundred people to a prosperous community of several thousand, and is today its oldest active businessman.
"He has never carried one bit of fire insurance throughout his life, and he was one of the very few who didn't lose his home in the disastrous fire of 1936.
"Being a firm believer in public ownership, it was he who advocated for the city hydro-electric plant and worked for its completion. And it was while he was serving the city as a school director and city councilman that through his efforts the present city park was acquired. He was also instrumental in the opening of the first public library in Bandon.
"He has been a member of Bandon Masonic Lodge No. 130 for over 50 years, and has always had the good of the community at heart."
We all received our ballots this week. I am blown away by the viciousness of the ads that pound our TV sets, and our senses, but I think we all need to stop and think about what we want for Oregon when it comes to casting your ballot for governor.
I have been a strong supporter of independent candidate Betsy Johnson, but it is now clear from the polls that the real race is between Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazen.
Crime is the number one issue in my long list of concerns, and one-party rule, which has been the norm for too many years, has not made us safer. Quite the contrary, legislation fostered by the majority party has freed hardened criminals, turned their back on lawlessness and homelessness in our major cities, failed in its operation of the state mental hospital, and made it even harder for small cities to deal with the problem of the homeless because of legislation like HB 3124. Not to mention the latest no-bail law (SB 48) which makes it easier for criminals to avoid jail time.
Coming on the heels of the Ninth Circuit Court ruling that cities cannot cite homeless people for sleeping on public property unless there is someplace for them to go, the Oregon Legislature, led by House Speaker Tina Kotek, drafted HB 3124 which now requires 72-hour notice before governments can clear out homeless camps and their belongings. And, it also requires that government (make that cities) collect valuables left behind at a campsite and store them for at least 30 days at a site within the same community from which they were collected. And if their belongings are not kept in a secure place, they can sue. Johnson and Drazen voted against the bill.
One of the primary reasons for Oregon's steep increase in the number of drug overdoses and drug addiction can be directly tied to BM110, which makes Oregon the only state in the nation to decriminalize user grade amounts of meth, heroin and cocaine. Kotek is quoted as saying she will NOT move to overturn BM110 because "it was the will of the people." Both Johnson and Drazen have said they will work to overturn it.
Because I now realize that Betsy Johnson cannot win, I will cast my vote for Christine Drazen. Oregon will still be among the most liberal states in the nation, which means that hot button issues like abortion and LGBTQ issues will not be impacted, but one thing that a Republican governor will have is the right to veto legislation that comes out of the legislature. Crime is the number one issue over which a governor and the legislature actually have control and we have seen what one-party rule has brought us.
And since our state representative (David Brock Smith) and our senator (Dallas Heard) are both Republicans, we will have a better chance of having our voices heard than has been the case in the past.
I am way more afraid of single party rule than I am of a Republican governor.
People who are concerned about the future of the local airport may want to Google KEZI''s story: "North Bend airport service at risk after city administrator threatened to break government agreement."
I learned this week that Gary Carroll, a star athlete and hall of fame from Coquille, died Oct. 21 in Myrtle Point where he lived with his family. Gary was a member of Coquille's 1966 state championship basketball team. Other members of that team were Harold Brice and Craig Johnson, who still live in the area.
I also heard about the death of Cory Easom, whose father Irv Eason, was superintendent of schools in Bandon for several years in the mid to late 1970s. Cory, who lived in Ontario, was 52. His brother, Cody, 57, who lives across the border in Boise, Ida., posted that his brother was struck by a motor vehicle in the early morning hours of Oct. 17 and died immediately. Cory had been a professional photographer. His mother, Charlotte Easom, died at age 80 in Ontario in 2017. Irv died at age 85 in 2019.
This year's Thanksgiving community holiday meal will be take-out only.
The committee has agreed that while a meal will be prepared on Thanksgiving Day, there will be no Christmas meal this year.
People need to pre-register for their meal, which can be picked up during certain hours at the community center on Thanksgiving Day. The phone number to call is 541-347-4717, and you are to leave your name, phone number, address and the number of meals you need (one meal per person). Meals need to be pre-ordered by Nov. 4.
If you are physically unable to pick up your meal, it can be delivered.
I saw an ad for a police officer, with a $5,000 signing bonus. Chief Cory Dhillon told me that Officer Trevor Sanne will be joining the North Bend police department, as their pay will be based on "Coos Bay's more lucrative pay scale." He said he could not afford to move to Bandon and the "daily drive was wearing on him financially." He lives in the Coos Bay area.
People are reminded that they need to mark their ballots for a candidate they support even if they are running unopposed. I have learned that a man, who some months ago recorded and posted a video of himself being stopped by the Coquille PD, is urging people to write his name in for mayor.
In addition to voting for Christine Drazen for governor, I am supporting Captain Gabe Fabrizio for sheriff. I am also urging people to support local ballot measures 6-204 (the five-year jail levy) and the city measure 6-207, which will allow the council to set System Development Charges on new development. The bottom line is this: should locals pay for increased costs of infrastructure for new development, or should the developers pay?
As for statewide measures, I have studied them closely and taken into consideration the recommendations of the major newspapers, and I urge people to vote No on Measures 111, 112 and 113, and to vote yes on 114.
Josh Marquis, the former Clatsop County DA, points out the unintended consequences of Measure 112, which supposedly cleans up language in Oregon's Constitution about slavery and indentured slaves. Because of legislation passed some years ago, prison inmates are required to either work or go to school. If 112 passes, he says activists could push for inmates to be paid minimum wage, which could have enormous unintended financial consequences.
It was a sold out crowd for the Calvin Jones Band concert at the Sprague last week. Judging from the posts and the people I've talked to, it was a great event and people thoroughly enjoyed it. One man who had never been to the Sprague was blown away that such a beautiful facility could be in such a small town.
