As a boy of 13, he started to learn the trade of shoemaker which he has followed throughout his life. He was drafted into the Austrian army at an early age, but as he did not believe in military rule, he deserted at the age of 21 and came to the United States, where he found employment in the Wheeler & Wilson sewing machine factory at Bridgeport, Conn.

I love the story of old Mike Breuer, who was still repairing shoes at his little shop on the waterfront when I was in junior high. Back then it was an old building, having survived the Bandon Fire of 1936; today it has been lovingly renovated into a vacation rental.

The first picture is of Mike when he celebrated his 90th birthday in January of 1950. He died two years later at the age of 92.

fire at old Breuer Building, 8/61

