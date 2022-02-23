While looking through a special section in a July 1929 issue of Western World, I came across a photo of the First National Bank of Coquille (first picture), and a great story about the bank.
It is so timely this week as the building, now referred to as the Sherwood building, is being torn down brick by brick because it was found to be unsafe following damage in the recent windstorm.
Here is the story behind the stately old building, that graced downtown Coquille for over a century.
"The excellent conditions that are shown in the bank statements of Coos and Curry counties are in themselves one of the best advertisements for this country.
"One of the leading financial institutions and one that has served the public and grown with the country's progress for many years is the First National Bank of Coquille.
"This bank bears the distinction of being the first national bank to operate here and the oldest bank in the county operating continuously under one management and stock ownership.
"The bank was organized originally in 1903 with a capital of $25,000. Among the prime movers in the original organization were A.J. Sherwood, L.H. Hazard, R.C. Dement, L. Harlocker, I. Hacker and R.E. Shine. These were all local people and stock and management to this date has always been in the hands of prominent local people. Four of the original organizers are still with the bank. These are Messrs. Sherwood, Hazard, Dement and Shine.
"In 1910 their business had grown to such proportions that more modern quarters were deemed necessary. The above structure was erected in this year and capital increased to its present figure of $50,000. Some idea of the strength and reliability of this important Coos County institution may be gleaned from looking over their last statement. It shows a capital of $50,000, surplus and undivided profits of more than $33,000 and total resources of more than $700,000.
"Officers and directors today are as follows: A.J. Sherwood, president, who has been a resident and identified with the business life of this county since 1883; L.H. Hazard, vice president and general manager, who has safely conducted the affairs of the firm since its inception in 1903; O.C. Sanford, vice president; E.D. Webb, cashier; Bess Maury, assistant cashier.
"The management of the bank has great confidence in the future of this country and looks in particular to great future agricultural development.
"With more farmers will come more production, more development, more industries and more general prosperity."
I found the second photo of the industrial area of the waterfront, taken in the late 1920s, to illustrate an article I found about Standard Oil in the December 11, 1930, issue of Western World.
A week earlier an article pointed out that the Standard Oil company had received a permit from the city council to erect a 30x71 fireproof building and an additional 6,000-gallon storage tank for gasoline on their property at Elmira and Second street (Highway 101), which is still at that location today.
"The company is discontinuing its scow service on the river and its receiving station (pictured) on the wharf. It may be a bit hard to see, but the Standard Oil facility is to the east of the Nestle's complex, which was later the Moore Mill truck shop.
The work on the new building was to be done by local contractor Herbert Brown, who was also mayor in the late '20s and a councilor from 1911 to 1913. He was the grandfather of Judy Brown Densmore, who became the first woman to serve as mayor of Bandon.
The article explained that Standard Oil's steel building is now located at the wharf at the foot of Elmira Avenue, and will be torn down with the material used in erecting the new structure on the Second Street property.
"The company plans to bring its gas in by tank truck rather than by scow on the river in the future and has chosen this particular time to make the change in order to help the unemployment situation. Mr. Brown will employ between 10 and 15 men."
The Goddard family operated the Standard Oil plant for many years, with Donny Goddard taking over when his father, Don Goddard, retired. I learned this week that Donny will soon retire from the business. Surely will be the end of an era for that business.
The third picture that I am sharing was part of a feature article I wrote over 40 years ago about Mary (Copple) Cooper, who was still working at Bandon Beauty Shoppe at the age of 82. Here she is fixing the hair of Eloise Bowder; in the background, beautician Nancy Brown is pictured with her customer, Marge Boak.
At that time, Mary had been working as a beautician in Bandon for over 50 years, having moved here in 1923 with her husband, Oscar Copple, who owned a barber shop on First street before the fire.
The article points out that "in 1929 she started as an apprentice beautician for Beulah Kay, who had a little shop down by the old Westland Hotel on First Street.
"At the time of the fire of 1936, Mary had her own shop on the mezzanine of Shindler's Rexall Drug building. After the fire, and as soon as George and Annie Erdman rebuilt their building on Second Street (now Lloyd's Cafe), Mary and Oscar moved into that building, where her husband and the late Van Spiller ran a barbershop and Mary operated a beauty parlor next door. That was in 1936 and Mary ran her own shop until 1945."
You can still see the doors to the shops that opened onto Baltimore Avenue.
In 1944, Mary had married Allen Cooper and she went to work for Beulah Kay who had a shop near her Bates Road home. Later Beulah and Denny built the Kay building. Today the building, located just west of Face Rock Creamery, houses several businesses including Bandon Rain and is owned by Heidi Sause. Among other owners of the building through the years were Thelma and Herbert Lindvall and later Don and LaDonna Holman Hinerman.
* * *
Bandon made the news this week in a website called only in your state, which lets its readers know about excellent weekend getaways, saying "Located on the South Oregon Coast, Bandon is a delight of a town that makes for an excellent weekend getaway in Oregon."
It is wonderful free advertising for our community. If you want to view the article, go to www.onlyinyourstate.com/oregon/weekend-getaway-bandon-or.
It's a fun piece ....
* * *
Although I still continue to receive Covid data from both Friends of Public Health and the Oregon Health Authority, I had not seen the latest information as to where outbreaks had occurred in the various schools of Coos and Curry counties. I found that info in the Feb. 9 issue of The Curry County Reporter out of Gold Beach.
By now the info is a bit outdated, as it was from late January, but it still provides a look at where Covid cases are occurring.
In Bandon, Harbor Lights Middle School reported seven cases (all students) as of Jan. 26; Ocean Crest Elementary reported 26 cases (all students) as of Jan. 23, and Bandon High School reported 10 cases (all students) as of Jan. 24.
Other schools in the area include Pacific High School, with three cases (two students and one staff) as of Jan. 19, and Driftwood Elementary in Port Orford, which reported four cases (three students and one staff) as of Jan. 24.
As we near the end of the mask mandates, which are expected to be lifted on or before March 31, it is important to point out that even though the Omicron variant appears to be less serious, I have two friends, both men in their 60s and 70s, who just recently were very ill; one (unvaccinated) spent four days in the hospital and the other (vaccinated) had a very high fever. It can still cause very serious health problems.
* * *
I received a press release last week titled "SDA Investments in Rural Oregon Spur Economic Growth and Pandemic Recovery."
The USDA Rural Development director announced Oregon's recipients of fiscal year 2021's Business & Industries Loan Guarantees, the B&I CARES Act Program, and Value Added Producer Grant funding.
Nearly $35 million in grants, loans and loan guarantees were awarded to Oregon businesses, "bringing much needed relief to local economics exiting a long and challenging pandemic. The recipients range from ranches to renewable energy projects," said the press release.
"As part of the Business & Industries Loan Guarantees program, Virk Hospitality Bandon, LLC received $5,000,000 for the preservation of The Bandon Inn, a historic boutique hotel in Bandon. The project will save 20 well-paying jobs and support tourism in the small coastal community," according to the press release.
Virk Hospitality recently purchased the Bandon Inn from Peggy Backholm.
According to the press release this appeared to be the only recipient in Coos or Curry counties.
Not exactly sure what they meant by "historic" as the motel was built in the 1980s.
