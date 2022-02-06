"The steamer Fifield, disabled and beached near the south jetty on Feb. 29th, passed into history early Monday morning when during high tide the breakers pounded her to pieces (first photo)," read the headline in the April 27, 1916, Western World, ending the nearly two-month saga of one of the area's most popular steam schooners which plied the waters between Bandon and San Francisco.
The March 2, 1916, paper explained what had happened as the steamer of the Estabrook Line was thrown on the submerged jetty while attempting to enter the local port unassisted.
While bucking a strong current from the north accompanied by rain squalls from the same direction, the Fifield "swerved from her course, drifted onto the submerged rocks at the end of the sunken portion of the south jetty and now lies on the beach just south of the jetty, almost high and dry at low tide."
There were 26 people on board, including four passengers and 22 crew members, and a cargo that consisted mostly of 44 tons of hay bound for the Bandon Warehouse and a small amount of dairy feed consigned to Geo. P. Laird. The total value of the stuff was $1,000, without insurance. Two yellow pigeons for local businessman Paul Stephen were being brought up on the ship and were released from their cage by the steward when the vessel struck. They joined the flock of pigeons that made the city streets their feeding ground, reported the article.
"Everyone was taken off by Capt. Robert Johnson and his Coast Guard crew with the aid of the breeches-buoy (second photo). The last man off was Carl Bakman, captain of the ill-fated ship, who reached land about eight-thirty o'clock.
If you look closely, just off the end of the ship, you can see a man being rappelled down a cable toward land.
After arriving off the bar at about 10 o'clock Monday night, both the Fifield and another vessel, the Brooklyn, waited outside the bar for conditions to get better the next morning. At 6:15 a.m. the Brooklyn started for the bar and although the current and wind carried her out of her course to some extent, she kept in the channel and made the river in safety.
Seeing the trouble that the Brooklyn had in crossing, the captain of the tug Klihyam was preparing to go out after the Fifield when he saw her start in. The tug had not yet reached the bar when the ship struck the rocks and sounded the distress signal. No attempt was made to get a line aboard the disabled craft from the tug. The captain stated that he could not get near enough to her to be of any assistance and that had he been able to get a line aboard he could not have pulled her back to safety. While neither Capt. Bakman nor local representatives of the company will make any statement regarding the action of the tug, the captain of the tug is coming in for a goodly amount of criticism from other quarters for not attempting to assist.
"When it first became apparent that the Fifield was in trouble Capt. Johnson and all of his crew except two men crossed out over the bar in the surf boat. The two had remained behind to get the breeches-buoy and rigging to the scene.
By the time the CG crew returned after realizing there was nothing they could do, "the equipment had not yet reached the beach due to the fact that the boys left behind had been unable to get a wagon in which to transport the apparatus through the deep sand to the beach. Gatchell Brothers hitched up one of their teams and had the rigging on the beach before a line had been secured to the wreck.
"While the Coast Guard crew was taking the passengers and crew off, two or three hundred spectators gathered on the beach to watch the excitement, many of them crowding down among the driftwood. Among those was W.M. Kay, a local lumberman, who was watching the working of the breeches-buoy so intently that he failed to see a huge breaker as it rushed in on him, carrying with it considerable drift. He was carried off his feet and sustained a broken leg. He was carried to a nearby wagon and Dr. R.V. Leep was summoned."
The next issue of the paper explained how the Fifield would be repaired, and it was expected that she would probably be back on her run within 100 days.
It was planned to haul the vessel up on the beach out of reach of the waves and make the necessary repairs, and pull her through the surf and tow her to San Francisco.
Two weeks later the paper explained that the work of pulling the boat onto the beach had been completed), and a powerful tow boat from San Francisco would arrive soon.
But optimism turned to pessimism by mid-April when an article explained that the attempt to pull her off with the aid of the tug Iaqua was to be suspended because of dangerous conditions (third photo).
"Although the Fifield is filled with a cargo of 50 oil drums, which were placed aboard the latter part of the week to enable the wreck to be kept afloat as it is moved into deep water, the sands have sifted into the ship during the past few days and the ship is held rigid in the sand now even at high tide."
A week later came the news that during high tide, the breakers had pounded the Fifield to pieces.
Succeeding tides have completed the work of destruction and what was formerly one of the finest among the smaller coasting steamers on the Pacific is now but a mass of kindling wood and tangled iron, strewn for a mile down the beach."
* * *
Recently I represented the City at a county commissioners' meeting of officials who are trying to figure out a way to get additional pods open at the Coos County Jail. Among those present were Sheriff Craig Zanni, District Attorney Paul Frasier, police officers from Coos Bay and North Bend, and city managers from Coos Bay, North Bend and Coquille.
I understand that Coos Bay City Manager and former police chief Rodger Craddock has volunteered to spearhead a committee to talk about what is needed to improve public safety, including more people in the DA's office and at least two more pods (50 beds) of the jail to be open. At present, only 48 beds of the 250-bed jail are open.
Historically, the Coos County Jail was built to provide 250 beds with the county's expectation that they would rent beds to the state and federal government as both, at that time, were short of space for the number of inmates in their care.
However, Sheriff Zanni pointed out that as the jail was being developed and built, both entities had started construction projects for new facilities of their own and the rental program collapsed. "I don't know if the jail ever operated at full capacity," said Zanni. "I do know that in the early years it did operate with 200 beds being available."
Financing has always been the main issue, but staffing is also a problem. Currently there are three vacant positions with four additional corrections deputies off due to illness/COVID protocols, injury or emergency leave.
I believe since that meeting, at least one other deputy has left the sheriff's office, further compounding the issue of staffing.
Judging from the recent posts on Facebook, crime has continued to increase in the north end of the county, with reports of people entering occupied homes, prowling around neighborhoods, stealing gas, stealing vehicles, etc. And the list goes on ... and on.
* * *
The part of my column that gives me the most grief is letting my readers know who we have lost in recent weeks.
I learned that Bandon native John H. Kronenberg, who graduated from BHS with the Class of 1954, died shortly before Christmas in Portland, where had made his home for several years to be near his sister, Jean Kronenberg Rittenour.
He will be buried in the Parkersburg Cemetery along with other members of his family. His great-grandfather was Captain Judah Parker; his parents were Jack and Agnes Kronenberg. George Kronenberg was his uncle.
The community also is mourning the loss of Careen Molthu Pierce, 91, who taught elementary school here for many years. Careen was born in Riverton to Adolph Leonard and Mabel Molthu, and she graduated from Coquille High School.
She is survived by her son, David; daughter, Tauna Rae Pierce, and her husband Ken Tiscornia; and her brother, Don Molthu, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her husband, Don, who was the public works director for the City of Bandon, died years ago.
I also learned that Tokie Osborne died Jan. 19 at the age of 93. She had operated the state liquor store from 1971 until 1994. Her immediate survivors include her husband, Wes Osborne; son, Barry Osborne; and two daughters, Jaine Tipple and Grace Trupp.
* * *
I saw an update on TV the other night about the city councilor from Dune City who reportedly took off his jeans during a council meeting. He said he was trying to make a point, which is the reason he gave the cameraman $20 not to take his photo from the waist down ... because he actually carried a second pair of jeans with him, and those are the jeans he showed to the TV camera and the TV audience. He said he was upset because the Siuslaw News (the Florence paper) does not cover their meetings, and only gets their news off what they see on zoom or from the TV. He claims because of this they often make mistakes. An official from the newspaper was contacted by a TV reporter and they said to date no one from Dune City had ever complained about mistakes in their meeting coverage. Oh well, I guess he made his point ... whatever it was!
* * *
I receive information from Becker's Hospital Review daily as a member of the local hospital board. One day last week an article about COVID-19 hospitalizations said that five states have reported new records this week.
Oregon, unfortunately, was one of the five. It said that pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a daily record last weekend - 32 children hospitalized statewide, according to Health and Human Services data cited by The Oregonian.
