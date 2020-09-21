The first photo I am sharing this week was taken in September of 1979 and was part of a full-page photo feature on Bandon Fisheries, which had moved from the old seafood building (across from the Wheelhouse and now the site of The Loft) to this building, which for years we called the "blue building." Today it is the home of the Old Town Marketplace and is painted green.
The caption beneath the photo explains that expansion and relocation of Bandon Fisheries' plant was completed early the previous year. "The plant now has some 10,000 square feet of usable floor space ... three to four times the old plant's size. The building and refrigeration equipment carried a price tag of around $200,000, while additional processing equipment cost another $150,000."
Graydon Stinnett was president of Bandon Fisheries and his son, Steve, was assistant superintendent.
In an interview by then Western World reporter Steve McCasland, Stinnett said, "Our production is up and job opportunities have increased considerably, creating a far more stable work environment."
Bob Fellows, plant superintendent, explained that with the increase size of the operation, more people could count on steady work. "Bandon Fisheries employs about 100 persons now, and might average 65. But that will increase with the year-round black cod operation which requires 40 workers," he said.
With the exception of black cod, Bandon Fisheries processed the same products (shrimp, crab, tuna and salmon) that it did prior to the expansion.
He said they had taken in about 1.5 million pounds of unprocessed shrimp that year, as compared to the previous year's peak harvest which doubled that.
Today, the thriving local seafood industry and the jobs it provided is but a memory.
The second photo was taken around 1946 or 1947, and it is one of the best pictures I have of the old Bob-Otto Court at far right, which was torn down in the late '50s to make way for a service station. Today that is the site of the Chevron station.
The Bob-Otto Court survived the Fire of 1936, and five months later they announced that they would be providing more hotel rooms, which were being built in the second story of the central building (next to the Greyhound bus), and they were expected to be finished by the end of March 1937. Vern Brown, father of Bandon's only other female mayor Judy Brown Densmore, was doing the work.
"The rooms will each be approximately nine by twelve feet and will be equipped with baths and with modern hotel furniture. The office on the main floor will be enlarged and rebuilt to serve the tourist camp, the hotel section and as a bus depot," said an article in the Western World.
You can imagine the critical need for housing, as almost all homes, except a few in East Bandon, were destroyed in the fire.
At left is Bandon Market. The street alongside the market, which is Delaware, crossed First Street and went out to the industrial complex on the water, including what used to be part of the Nestle's Food Company complex. You can see Moore Mill in the background, and behind the auto court was Ernie Panter's warehouse.
The third picture featured the three Bandon High School wrestlers who qualified for the state wrestling tournament in March of 1973. The three were, from left, Keith Ward, 115 lbs., Dave Reimer, 106 lbs. and Gordon Kranick, 178 lbs. I covered the state tournament in Corvallis that year, and had a full page of pictures in Western World, featuring the wrestlers and their coach, Mickey Hurley.
Reimer and Kranick placed fourth in their weight classes at state, while Ward finished fifth, which was the best finish ever for a Tiger wrestling team.
* * *
I received an anonymous letter this week in my box at City Hall, which had a date stamp from Portland, but was clearly from a local constituent as the question was written on the City's Q&A about the ballot measures. I am not sure why they were afraid to sign their name, but since I felt their question needed to be answered, I chose my column as the venue.
Here is what it said: "I'm wondering... does Bandon Dunes pay into our tax base? Seems to me you let them have a 'pass' a number of years ago. WHY?? Maybe time to have them taxed to help out the town!"
Here is the answer(s): Sixteen years ago, in 2004, The cities of Bandon, Coquille, Myrtle Point and Coos County voted to allow Bandon Dunes into an expanded Enterprise Zone, which gave them a tax break on just their new development for at least three years. The City of Bandon was not impacted in any way as Bandon Dunes is not inside the city limits. Some local districts, in which Bandon Dunes lies, were impacted, which included the Bandon Rural Fire Protection District, the Port of Bandon and the Southern Coos Health District.
None of the districts lost revenue; it just meant they would lose the property tax value on what was developed out there for at least three years.
Today, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort is believed to be the largest single taxpayer in the county. In addition to the revenue that they pay to Coos County and the entities that I just mentioned, they voluntarily assess a 6 percent fee on all their lodging facilities, with 70 percent of the money going to public safety for Coos County (primarily to the sheriff's office) and 30 percent for tourism.
Again, no part of the resort is in the city limits, so we derive no property tax benefit, but we have been receiving TOT (transient occupancy tax) from the motel at Coquille Point, which is owned by the Dunes. And once the new motel is built, our TOT receipts will increase. Because we have such a low general property tax rate of 46 cents a thousand, we annually receive more in TOT revenues than we do in property taxes, so the increase in TOT from the new motel will be a decided benefit to the City.
Also, the publicity that the resort brings to our community is immeasurable, not to mention the hundreds of well-paying jobs that they provide. We benefit in many ways; unfortunately, property tax revenue is not one of them.
* * *
By now most of you know that the City of Bandon's two ballot measures, which increased the basic water and sewer rates by a total of $15 a month, passed overwhelmingly, with sewer passing 909-395, while the water measure was approved 897-407.
I had read many positive comments on Facebook leading up to the election, and I had gotten my hopes up that it might pass, but I had no idea that it would be approved by a margin of more than two to one.
This really was a community effort with people from all walks of life helping to educate their friends and neighbors about the importance of passing those measures. And to everyone, I say thank you!!!
* * *
The Bandon Tigers lost one of their most ardent boosters Sept. 8 with the death of 95-year-old Barbara Murray, who came to Bandon in the l970s with her husband, Otis K. Murray, and their family. Otis was superintendent of the Bandon schools at the time of the 1974 arson fire, which destroyed our high school. A little more than a year later, he died of a heart attack at the age of 51.
Barbara is survived by one daughter, Genevieve Chrismon, and three sons, Michael, Kevin and Kenny and their families.
