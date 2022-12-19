The first picture I am sharing is illustrated by a photo of the Bandon beach, which I took several years ago. Since the rock formations have not changed over the years, I did not need to look for an "old" photo of the beach.
An article on the front page of the Nov. 23, 1922, Western World is headlined "Lauds Scenery."
Here is what the article said: "Bandon has the most picturesque and one of the finest beaches on the Pacific Coast, according to Frederick Greenwood, manager of the US. Federal Reserve Bank at Portland, who was here the forepart of the week calling on the local member bank, The First National. He was surprised at the splendid scenery and at the fact that he had not heard of Bandon beach before.
"In his opinion, all we need now is lots of advertising and we will get more tourists than we have ever dreamed of. It was his first trip to Bandon but he plans to return for an outing. Mr. Greenwood says that business conditions in his territory are steadily improving.
"While in Bandon he was a guest of Cashier Roy B. Corson of The First National who took him around to view Bandon's industries and attraction."
Unfortunately, that wasn't the last time that Roy Corson made the news.
Less than a year later, the Sept. 20, 1923, paper carried an article about Corson pleading guilty to making false entries at the bank, totalling close to $18,000. He entered a plea of guilty and was placed under $10,000 bonds to appear before the federal grand jury in Portland at a later date.
"The defaults extended over a period of about six years and the money was used largely in meeting living expenses that were in excess of the salary received," says the article, written by my grandfather.
Putting up the money for Corson's ten thousand dollar bond were J.F. Kronenberg (Jean's father), W.H. Donald, W.J. Sweet (John's grandfather), S.L. Shumate, L.C. Felsheim (my grandfather) and G.R. "Ray" McNair, long-time owner of McNair Hardware.
The article ended by saying that Mr. Corson "has secured employment at the Inman mines on Sixes river where he will remain until his case comes up for hearing."
A headline in the Western World of November 1922 told of plans by the Hartman family to build a new theater that would be "fireproof and thoroughly modern," at the corner of Cleveland avenue and First street (near where the Port's marketplace building sits today). This was eight years after the fire that burned several blocks of Bandon's business district in 1914 and 14 years before the fire that pretty much leveled the town in 1936.
The plans, which were drawn by a McMinnville architect, "call for one of the finest small community theaters in the state, if not on the Pacific coast. It will be 125 feet long and 52 1/2 feet wide and the entire building will be used as a theater with the exception of two small store rooms in front and a suite of three office rooms on the second floor."
The second picture features the theater several years after it opened on First Street, near the west end of town. Showing that weekend were Captain Blood and The Enemy Sex, both of which were released in 1924.
The third photo shows what was left after the Fire of 1936, in spite of the "fireproof" construction.
The theatre was to have a confectionery and cigar stand on one side and a small business of some kind on the other.
"The lower floor will have 500 upholstered seats. A distance of three feet will be allowed between chairs, which will give ample room to enter a row without disturbing those already seated. The balcony will seat 250. The front of the balcony will contain upholstered loges. The balcony will also contain a ladies rest room with lavatory, a men's smoking room with lavatory and a business office for the theater in the center.
"The lamp room will be on the first floor and this floor will also have a convenient room, glassed in, for mothers with disturbing babies. The mother can sit and watch the pictures through the glass while the crying of the child does not disturb others in the house.
"The main room of the building will have a high ceiling, constructed as to give fine acoustics. The walls will be paneled with probably fresco paintings of local scenes. A splendid system of lighting is provided. This will be made just as elaborate as rates will permit.
"Nothing has been over looked in planning this building and it will certainly be a credit to the community."
People have noticed a lot of police and fire activity in town lately, and have been curious as to what is going on.
Last week, a house in the Beach Junction area caught fire and suffered extensive fire damage. Fire Chief Lanny Boston said they are not sure what caused the fire, but the woman who rented the house apparently felt that a rat may have chewed on the wiring.
Boston said once the call was put out, fire trucks were dispatched from Coquille, Myrtle Point and Green Acres fire departments, as well as the units that came from Bandon.
The name of the renter was not available.
Speaking of fires, Bandon's Rural Fire Department has one of the best-equipped departments in the area, but they are shorthanded, and could really use some more firefighters.
Chief Lanny Boston said not only should people be physically fit, but he said they must pass a drug test, which, like police officer screenings, includes marijuana.
If you're interested in learning more about being a Bandon firefighter, call 541-347-3560 and speak with Boston.
One man died at the scene of a head-on collision on the Bullards Bridge north of Bandon around 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Reports indicated that the victim, who was alone in a minivan, was headed south, when he appeared to have crossed into the other lane and struck a Curry County pickup, which was headed north. The van spun around and slid down the road. Two men in the pickup were reportedly not injured.
The man who died was Michael Bevington, 46, of Coos Bay, who lived in Bandon for a time with his family before moving to Coos Bay. He and his wife, Baylie have two children under the age of 5.
Several other incidents occurred at the accident scene. One involved a woman who was charged with DUII and impersonating a federal police officer, after she told the officer she was a federal marshal. She was taken to the Coos County Jail.
An Oregon State Police officer, who was at the scene, reportedly cited a person who illegally drove through the accident scene, which resulted in the suspect attempting to resist arrest.
I usually don't start writing my column until Sunday evening, but with the forecast of the possibility of 70 to 90 mile an hour winds along the coastal headlands for Friday night and Saturday, I decided to begin writing Friday night. Who knew if we would even have power by Sunday. I was praying that it would not be as bad as forecast, which resulted in a lot of people being notified through Everbridge, a system that people can sign up for to be notified in case of a serious storm. I have heard some people say that they have received numerous notifications, probably at least one from the City of Bandon and the others from the sheriff's department.
But, I, for one, would rather be notified several times than not at all. It is a good service and people need to sign up for it.
I could hear the wind roaring outside, but the lights only flickered once, which was a good sign. Update: There were quite a few power outages, but the city crew was busy restoring power, and I believe at least one wind gauge on Beach Loop recorded a wind speed of 72 miles an hour.
The Bandon Historical Society museum board, of which I serve as vice president, was shocked and elated to earn that long-time resident and a good friend of mine, Don Lynam, has willed his estate to the museum.
The funds are to be dedicated to construction of a space to hold programs and events. The space will be named after Don and Joan Lynam. Don had been to many of the museum's events in the past and must have noticed we were lacking room.
"What a wonderful generous gift," said Gayle Hankwitz, executive director. "To say we were thrilled is a huge understatement. A lot of steps need to be taken before building begins, but we are on our way. To have an event space has been a dream. Thanks to Don, this dream will become a reality."
I received an email from a Bandon woman recently wanting to let the people of Bandon know how grateful she was to the organizers of the Community Meals group who provided Thanksgiving meals for the community.
"As an aging housebound person, the deliver of a delicious meal was especially appreciated. It was tastefully presented and good to eat. The delivery volunteers were happy and cheerful and brightened the day. Colleen Wiesel and her group of hard workers are to be commended for reviving this tradition, their hard work made lots of elderly people definitely thankful and grateful. It takes a village and makes one appreciate our friendly supportive Bandon community," said Katie Heap. I understand they served more than 300 meals on Thanksgiving Day. We owe the whole crew a debt of gratitude.
They did want to let people know that there won't be a community dinner on Christmas Day, to give them a chance to spend the holiday with family.
