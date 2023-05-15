'Bye Now, .... and THANK YOU was the headline of a big ad in the January 2, 1946, issue of Western World, inserted by long-time business owner Annie Erdman.
Annie was the former Annie Waldvogel, whose brother Clark was also a long-time businessman in Bandon. She and her husband George had been burned out in the 1914 Fire and again in 1936, when they also lost their home, but George Erdman was determined to continue in the meat and grocery business in Bandon. He built Erdman's City Market (first picture) on the corner of Baltimore and Second (now the home of Lloyd's Cafe), and ran it until he died and his widow took over.
In her ad, Mrs. Erdman writes: "It is with deepest appreciation of the kind consideration over a period of many years extended to me by the people of the Bandon area that I formally announce my retirement from business. I have reached a point in my lifetime when I must concede for the protection of my health, and therefore, leave the conduct of business to the younger generation.
"The original of Erdman's City Market dates back to 1903 when my father (Joseph Waldvogel) first acquired the business. Since that time it has been in my family, giving service in the face of all odds, including two major fires; and now it goes into the hands of the third generation.
"Without the goodwill, and the loyal support of the many people who made up the population of this community during that period, our service could not have endured. Therefore, greatest among the emoluments from my efforts is the knowledge of deep friendship between me and the people of my community.
"In saying Adieu, I ask only that the same kind consideration be given my son, Melvin, and my son-in-law and daughter, Carl and Georgia Inman, who have taken over and who will carry on."
After leaving the grocery business, Melvin and his wife, Fern, operated Erdman's Meat Packing on Highway 42S for many years.
An article in the May 6, 1954, Western World carried a somber warning from the president of the Southwestern Oregon Firemen's Association, who said "Bandon is losing its battle against gorse, and that a few dry days this summer could put the City in the same position it was in when fire destroyed it in 1936."
City officials said "that, in the first place, Bandon was not destroyed by the gorse in the disastrous holocaust of '36, but by a crown fire in which blazes leaped from one tree top to the next and from the tree tops to the roofs of the houses, and the buildings were destroyed form the roof down, and not from the foundation up, as would have occurred had the fire been caused from gorse.
"As to Bandon losing its battle against the gorse, City Utilities Manager John H. Fasnacht (second photo) stated that, while gorse is not entirely under control in the city, 50 to 60 percent of the job has been completed.
"According to Fasnacht, probably by the end of May, Bandon will have spent between $3,000 and $3,500 in gorse control this year."
The photo of Fasnacht appeared in the Sept. 26, 1966, Oregonian, with the caption, "Spray it, burn it, dig it up and gorse still comes back from seed, as shown by John Fasnacht, in a field where cycle has been repeated twice in past 10 years. Brush hog is now used to kill off young brush every year or two."
The City has recently hired a gorse control officer with the plan to continue addressing gorse in and around the City of Bandon, which is always a threat during the dry season.
The third photo features four educators, Zerva Glasscock, Nellie Biggar, Lucy Jacobs and Marge Boak, as they observed the 25th anniversary of the Bandon Education Association in May of 1975.
Several people have asked me who I am supporting for the Bandon School board. Since I do not know two of the candidates, who are running in contested elections, my vote will go to retired teacher Martha Lane and to incumbent Greg Looney, who works for the city's hydro-electric department.
I have learned that the 67-year-old woman from the Bandon/Langlois area who was killed recently in a head-on crash was Gail Spurgeon, who had earlier lost her belongings in a house fire and had moved to Idaho. Last week, the family suffered another tragedy with the death of her 71-year-old brother Bill Spurgeon, who lived in Reedsport with his wife, Lucy.
The Spurgeon kids, who also included John, Mark, Kate and David, lived in Bandon for a number of years. Gail was in the BHS Class of 1975.
The Bandon Chamber of Commerce board of directors has three new directors, including Brandie Culp, principal broker with Pacific Properties; Anne McCaleb, a CPA; and Kisa Peters, owner of Bandon Frame and Photoworks, whose husband Mark is the local barber.
They join chair, Lori Osborne of Farm & Sea; Anthony Zunino of Freedom Graphics, past president; Sara Kimball of Umpqua Bank, secretary; Christine Michalek of Big Wheel; Amanda Whitlatch of Edward Jones; Archie Garrett of Historic Wilsons Market; Kelley Basey, South Coast Express Lube; Tia Lawrence of Rogue Credit Union; and Makena Ojeda, Pacific View Assisted Living. Margaret Pounder is president and executive director of the chamber.
For a schedule of Chamber events, including the Mother-Daughter Tea and Style Show, May 13, people can go to Bandon Events Calendar.
In other business news, Washed Ashore announced this week that they are moving to a different location in Old Town.
"After 10 fantastic years at Harbor Town Events Center (owned by Kirk and Elizabeth Day), we are closing the gallery to join the exciting new activities at the Port building in Bandon, directly on the waterfront. The Port building is being renovated by Farm and Sea to house an events center, coffee shop, and expanded farmers market. This change will allow our exhibit space to be open, free of charge, seven days a week, for the first time ever!," said the spokesman.
Katie Dougherty is executive director of Washed Ashore; Brad Parks is conservation/education director; Leah Ruby, artistic director; Donna Hutchinson, retail assistant; Jenny Houck, HR manager and Executive Administrative Assistant; Vinnie Fowler, 2D designer.
According to their website, Washed Ashore board members are Peter Braun, Helen Farr, Larry Safley and Gleneda Borton. The late Bill Bradbury was the longtime Washed Ashore board chairman.
The non-profit was founded in 2010 by Angela Hazeltine Pozzi.
---------------------------A good crowd was on hand for the dedication of the Dick Sutherland Complex at Bandon High School last Tuesday, under the direction of the Bandon Booster Club and BHS grad Bo Shindler of Gold Beach, who provided those attending with an impressive eight-page brochure containing photos of Dick as well as his life story. Among those coming from out of town for the event were Dick's daughter Lisa and his son Ron.
People now have their ballots in hand, and I am urging those who live in the City of Bandon to vote in favor of Ballot Measures 208, 209 and 210. Basically, the increase to be voted on includes $4 a month for water, $4 a month for sewer, plus a 25 cent charge for additional 1,000 gallons of water; and a $5 increase on the base residential electric rate, plus an increase in the per kilowatt charge of 1.2 cents per kilowatt hour, which will bring the residential cost to 8.75 per kilowatt hour for the first 650 Kwh per month.
I saw a headline in a Becker's Hospital Review this week, dated April 12, 2023, which read: "Oregon hospital likely to close if bank loan called in."
The article read, in part: "Coos Bay, Ore.-based Bay Area Hospital would likely have to close down if a $47 million loan was called in by Bank of the West, the hospital's CFO told the Lund Report April 11.
"Thankfully, the bank has not yet done so even as it has raised the interest rate on the loan to the 172-bed hospital.
"If Bank of the West did call the note due and payable, which is in their legal right, the hospital probably would not survive that call," said CFO Mary Lou Tate.
"As a government-owned entity, the hospital can seek voter approval to levy taxes on local property owners, but it has not done so for years, Ms. Tate said. Given the hospital's financial circumstances, it may either do that or merge with a bigger chain. For now, the goal is on independent survival with a target of boosting revenues by about $22 million while cutting expenses by about $12 million. In May 2022, the hospital ended the contracts of 56 temporary staff and said it would close its behavioral health center to inpatients to help cut costs. The eventual goal is to reach an operating margin of 3 percent to 5 percent, Ms. Tate told the Lund Report." She said it will be challenging to get into that range.
People are reminded that the Bandon Historical Society will be holding a free program on Saturday afternoon, May 20, at 1 p.m., titled "Ask the Experts," where people can ask history questions of Bandon natives Reg Pullen and Mary Schamehorn, with Jim Proehl serving as narrator and back-up expert. The museum is located at Highway 101 and Fillmore near Face Rock Creamery.
