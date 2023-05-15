No. 1.jpg

Erdman’s City Market was built by George Erdman after a fire burned out he and his wife in 1914 and again in 1936.

 Photo contributed by the Mary Schamehorn collection

'Bye Now, .... and THANK YOU was the headline of a big ad in the January 2, 1946, issue of Western World, inserted by long-time business owner Annie Erdman.

Annie was the former Annie Waldvogel, whose brother Clark was also a long-time businessman in Bandon. She and her husband George had been burned out in the 1914 Fire and again in 1936, when they also lost their home, but George Erdman was determined to continue in the meat and grocery business in Bandon. He built Erdman's City Market (first picture) on the corner of Baltimore and Second (now the home of Lloyd's Cafe), and ran it until he died and his widow took over.

9/26/66 John Fasnacht with gorse from Oregonian photo
