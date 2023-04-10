Saturday Night Heroes

Curley Leininger, Coos Bay-North Bend manager, leaning on bat, waits outcome of friendly discussion between Bandon Catcher Bill Burgher, Pitcher Ad Liska and Umpire Bob Shaw, during a game the Bandon Millers played in.

 Photo contributed by the Mary Schamehorn collection

While going through the book, Saturday Night Heroes, compiled by the late Bob Sutherland, I came across several interesting articles that I want to share this week.

The first picture, from the early '50s, features several members of the Bandon Millers baseball team from the old Southwestern Oregon League. Curley Leininger, Coos Bay-North Bend manager, leaning on bat, waits outcome of friendly discussion between Bandon Catcher Bill Burgher, Pitcher Ad Liska and Umpire Bob Shaw.

famed MLB baseball player Bobby Doerr

Famed MLB baseball player Bobby Doerr feeding deer at his house at Agness, early '80s, photo by Mary Harris Schamehorn who was with Rich Armstrong
