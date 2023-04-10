While going through the book, Saturday Night Heroes, compiled by the late Bob Sutherland, I came across several interesting articles that I want to share this week.
The first picture, from the early '50s, features several members of the Bandon Millers baseball team from the old Southwestern Oregon League. Curley Leininger, Coos Bay-North Bend manager, leaning on bat, waits outcome of friendly discussion between Bandon Catcher Bill Burgher, Pitcher Ad Liska and Umpire Bob Shaw.
Another item in the book reads: "Ad Liska, famous 'submarine' pitcher of the coast league who held a top spot with the Portland Beavers for a number of years, will be a member of Bandon's pitching staff during the coming season, according to Rudy Backlund, business manager. Others on the mound for Bandon were Bobby Stoltz; catchers Bill Burgher and Frank Jarvis; outfielders Jim Scott and Pete Goodbrod.
Liska had suffered a boyhood injury that prevented him from throwing overhand. He played five years in the major leagues.
The second picture features the late Bobby Doerr, who had retired from many years with the Boston Red Sox at the end of the '51 season, and was living at his cabin in Agness, where I took this photo in the mid-1980s of him feeding the deer.
Doerr had suited up with the Coquille Loggers not long after his retirement. Others on that Coquille team were long-time referee Chuck Humble and rightfielder Jim Newton, who had many friends in Bandon.
I don't really know much about this photo which I found among by uncle Lou Felsheim's collection, but I know this was part of the Company A Coos Home Guard, from the World War I era. The only person I can identify is my grandfather, L.D. Felsheim, kneeling at far left, who was one of the officers. He came to Bandon in 1912 to buy the Western World, which he owned until he died in 1962.
--------------------------
Just to make sure that everyone knows: the Lions Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday, April 8, at 1 p.m. in City Park. I think I had the date right last week in some issues, but the day wrong. Sorry.
-----------------------------
I learned this week that Bullards Beach State Park will be closed from Oct. 15, 2023, to March 15, 2024, for an upgrade to the main sewer line. While the campground will be closed, people can still enjoy the day use area, boat ramp, lighthouse and horse camp, according to manager Nick Schoeppner.
-----------------------------
I am devoting most of my column this week over what Port Orford City Councilor Gary Burns posted on Facebook this week as "Big Upset At Coast Community Health," concerning the Federally Qualified Health Center in Bandon, which also serves the people of Port Orford.
As Mayor, secretary of the Southern Coos Health District board of directors and a patient of the former chief of the medical Staff, Dr. Ann Kellogg, I am extremely upset about what I have heard.
I have talked with Dr. Kellogg, Linda Maxon and Coast board chairman J.J. McLeod this week.
Later, a two-page resignation letter signed by Dr. Kellogg, Chief Operating Officer Darron Barfield and Chief Financial Officer Jen Kuehn, posted Sunday on Facebook, made it clear how they view the problems that are occurring at the clinic, and I have chosen to print a large part of their letter, as space allows, along with a statement from McLeod.
If and when, the board or the interim CEO Melissa Cribbins decide to respond to the public letter on Facebook, I will share their responses with you next week.
Burns said, "This Clinic, that Linda Maxon did such an amazing job to bring to our Community, is now at risk."
The letter from the three former members of the leadership team, dated March 24 and addressed to the CCHC board of directors, says, in part: "after significant deliberation and processing of grief for our patients and staff, we have collectively decided that this is not an environment where we can continue our work. The level of mistrust and deceit which started with the Executive Committee over the last few months, and has continued with the ascension of Melissa Cribbins to the CEO position, has created an intolerable, hostile place to work. We care deeply about the work we have done and had planned to do for our patients and our community. Yet we face retaliation for being whistleblowers in addressing violations of Federal laws and regulations, as well as being honest about the behavior of those on the Board.
"We have been treated as insignificant and criminals, not being given any information on any changes, such as learning of Melissa Cribbins in the same email as the rest of the staff (after Ann Kellogg was told to be interim CEO). We were dismissed by the Executive Committee in January when we told them to contact HRSA (Health Resources Services Administration), as required, and instead were admonished. You are talking to HRSA now only because we finally reached out while the board has squandered many thousands of dollars for lawyers to research whether this needed to be done or not. This is money we do not have. We have been asked by the Executive Committee to look the other way on our compliance and internal policies so that issues are done to their liking, and they have retaliated in response to our upholding of the standards. We have tried to bring this to the board's attention, only to have it fall on deaf ears.
"We have experienced a moral injury with the removal of our experienced and compassionate CEO (referring to Linda Maxon). We understand that you believe that you had no choice, but what you had was an incorrect description of the situation. The general board was used to get the outcome that they wanted, and they got it," said the letter, referring to at last one board member with a vendetta "to get Linda."
"Yet, you are unaware how critical this role is for our health center. You placed an inexperienced and lazy person into the role, who is also missing the deep love for our staff and our mission, and refuses to interact with her leadership team unless she needs something. To talk to the Board is not the job - it is running a health center. Then to find out you are paying her $300 an hour for 'reading email' and meeting with J.J, this is a waste of our money, some of which comes from federal sources. The highest any CEO is paid in Oregon is ....$93.75 an hour."
I asked McLeod about the salary for Cribbins and he neither denied nor confirmed that she was being paid $300 an hour, but said it is a personnel issue and he could not discuss it. I said it may be public record because it involves federal funds, but I am not sure if that is true.
"We have tried to work with Melissa as she was your choice, but she has been ineffective in all areas, and she doesn't want to work with any of us."
The letter goes on to talk about the amount of money it will take to recruit a new CEO. "That person will likely be of poorer quality than who you had in Linda (and who committed no crime).
