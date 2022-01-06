Having started my journalism career in early 1959 as a cub reporter (and soon news editor) of the Western World, one of my first big stories came in August of 1960 when I told the story of a hold-up and robbery at the Bandon Food Center (first picture).
Here's the story: "Nearly $3,000 in currency and checks was stolen late Tuesday night from the Bandon Food Center by a masked gunman who held up the owner, Cliff George. He tied George's hands and feet and left him lying on the floor.
"George had locked the store at 11:30 and was just crossing the parking lot between the store and his home, south of the building. Before he had gone more than a few steps, he was accosted by the gunman, wearing dark clothing and a stocking mask over his face and carrying a small automatic pistol. The gunman forced George, at gunpoint, to reopen the store and show him where the money was kept. While the man was stuffing the money in a bag, George attempted several times to get a good look at the robber but when he turned around the gunman jabbed him in the spine with the gun and warned, 'if you want to live to a ripe old age, old man, don't turn around.'
"'He threatened to kill me several times,' said George. 'But he didn't have to tell me more than once before I knew he meant business.'
"Before the gunman left he tied George's hands with wire, then forced him to lie down on the office floor while he bound his feet to his already tied hands, making him practically helpless. He did not gag him. 'He wasn't too brutal even when he clouted me in the side of the head with the gun,' added George who said he could have been a lot rougher.
"Just before making his exit the gunman ripped the telephone from the wall. George was found, still lying on the floor about a half an hour later by his niece and her husband, who had become worried and gone over to the store to investigate when he failed to come home."
They saw him lying on the floor, and fearing that the gunman might still be inside the store, they immediately contacted the local police, who happened to be turning around in the parking lot at that moment, unaware of what had happened.
The robber was never apprehended, and the loss was covered by insurance. Although shaken by the experience, George was uninjured except for large red marks on his wrists caused when he struggled unsuccessfully to free his hands. He also complained of his back being rather sore from repeated jabs in the spine with the barrel of the gun.
Cliff George is featured in the middle of the second picture, flanked by his sons, Don, on the left, and Dick, on the right.
The store was located just south of town in the building now owned by the Larry Hardin family and occupied by Brian Vick's antique shop.
There was a lot of news in the early '60s, and a rescue by Bob Fisher of Bandon and the late A.T. Red" Pedersen of Charleston earned them recognition by the U.S. Coast Guard.
In the photo, Fisher receives a letter of commendation from the U.S. Coast Guard presented by Captain Emery H. Joyce of Portland, Senior Coast Guard Officer of Oregon, during a live presentation program at KCBY-TV studio, Coos Bay.
Fisher and the late "Red" Pedersen were cited for extreme bravery when on the morning of Nov. 30, 1960, the two men, on board the tug Rebel, rescued 10 of the 11 men who had jumped into the rough water on the Coquille river bar after the tug Elizabeth Olson had capsized.
An article, which I wrote, explained that "The Rebel and its two crewmen had already crossed the bar and were safely in the channel when they saw that the Elizabeth Olson was in trouble and went back to her aid. The two men fought against heavy odds as they maneuvered the tug about in the heavy swells time and time again to rescue the men. One man crawled ashore on the north jetty.
"The story of the rescue operation was narrated by Bill McSpadden, KCBY newscaster, and pictures, taken at the scene by Louis L. (Lou) Felsheim, Western World publisher, were shown."
Among those witnessing the special program were Fisher's wife Lorraine and two sons and his mother, Mrs. Ruth Kimball of Bandon.
Less than four months after the heroic rescue, the Rebel capsized on the Bandon bar, with Fisher eventually making it to safety with the aid of Ralph Davidson, Clyde Smalley and Tommy Conn, who had prepared a life line and entered the surf to aid in his rescue. Pedersen's body was found later. My story and byline of the capsizing of the Rebel appeared on the front page of The Oregonian on March 28, 1961.
Bob is now 90 years old, and I am pretty sure he still lives here although I have not heard from him in a year or so.
The Myrtle Point-Broadbent communities are grieving the loss of 15-year-old Makaia Gilkey, and the critical injury of Kallie Krewson, 16, from a wreck that occurred last week. Both are from well-known families. A GoFundMe account has been established for Makaia's family, Crystal and J.B. Orr.
Makaia played all three sports at Myrtle Point High School, and her basketball coach Jennifer Sproul posted a beautiful tribute to her on Facebook.
The State Police report said the wreck occurred near milepost one on the Powers Highway (242), not far from the intersection of Highway 42. The girls reportedly both lived in the Broadbent area, about five miles apart.
Kallie Krewson, who was driving the vehicle, was life-flighted from the Coquille hospital to River Bend in very serious condition. I have searched Facebook for an update on her condition, but was not able to find anything.
My thoughts and prayers go out to both families.
I learned this week that one of the last surviving members of the Bandon Fire, Esther Waggoner Winters, died suddenly at the age of 96 at Ocean Ridge Assisted Living Center in Coos Bay on Dec. 17. Her granddaughter had flown to the area to visit her in early December.
Several days before she died, they brought her to Bandon to visit Face Rock Creamery and the Bandon Museum.
In Dow Beckham's book about the Bandon Fire, Esther told how she and her family of brothers and sisters, and their parents, carried a few pitiful belongings and drove their cow to the beach to escape the fire.
Esther married Owen Winters and they moved to Coos Bay in 1946.
I saw a post online about the 10 most dangerous places in Oregon, based on the FBI's crime statistics for 2019.
The 10 most dangerous were Ontario at no. 1; Portland, no. 2; Warrenton, no. 3; Coos Bay, no. 4; Astoria, Eugene, Salem, Roseburg, Klamath Falls and Woodburn.
The narrative said that Coos Bay's lofty crime rate was 113.51 percent above the national average. And that was in 2019 ... when there were more jail beds. Wonder where it would land on the chart today?
And it's not just jail beds that are in short supply; there needs to be at least one more assistant district attorney to handle the case load that comes from local law enforcement officers. It's a real morale problem when an officer cites someone, only to find out that the DA refuses to prosecute and there is no space in the jail to lodge him. These are problems that affect all of us in Coos County and it may be up to us to see what it will take to fix it.
Just as I was finishing up my column, I heard from my good friend Ann King, who said that Bart Taylor had died Sunday morning after a long battle with cancer. He was 69. He and his wife, Maureen "Mo" Erickson, had been residents of Bandon for the past six years.
He was an active supporter of the Bandon Swimming Pool, the Gorse Festival "and anything else that he thought needed assistance," said Ann. "He was one of the nicest people in the community, and his efforts and his spirit will be missed."
I certainly agree with her. I worked with him on the swimming pool issue and found him to be a wonderful man, who loved his adopted community.
I was so happy to receive a call on Christmas Eve from my 100-year-old civics teacher Lloyd Gabriel, who celebrated his big milestone birthday in early December.
He sounded as strong and as cheerful as ever. He said his "young bride" is 94, and is also healthy and happy. Both taught school here more than 60 years ago.
He also thanked me for putting his contact information in a recent column as he received calls and cards from former students, which thrilled him. We have kept in touch all these years, and I will say that outside of Esther Millard, he was my favorite high school teacher.
Sunday evening someone from the Sixes Fire Department posted an alarming photo of a big fire at the historic Lindberg house in Port Orford, and urged people to stay away from Washington Street. The post said that the Port Orford, Sixes and Langlois fire departments were all on scene. From the looks of the flames shooting out of the top story, I would say that the house could not be saved. It's always sad to see a piece of history burn .... as we so well know in Bandon.
It's been a few years since we've had a cold streak like we are experiencing this week, and it's well to remind people to disconnect their hoses, cover the spigots and keep a stream of water running. It also helps to open the cabinet doors to help keep the pipes from freezing.
