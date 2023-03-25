The first photo I am sharing this week has ties to the feature I shared last week on the Ocean Drive home of Otto and Geneva Shindler.
Bo Shindler said he was reminded by Emily Capps Hall that the original windows and shutters for the Shindler's post 1936 fire home came from the lighthouse keeper's home (first picture) that was located across the river and upstream a little way from the lighthouse.
"A lot of people repurposed building materials, especially bricks, after the fire. Emily and her siblings packed bricks from the lighthouse keeper's home to help her folks (Edgar and Mary) build their home on Ocean Drive. I remember hours of using a hatchet to remove grout from used bricks for our house on River Road as well as projects for Frank and Linda Jarvis' Seven Devils home and 'Chief' Kimble who lived out on Highway 42," said Shindler.
The lighthouse keeper's house was torn down in 1939, but obviously parts were still available some years later to be repurposed by the locals.
The second photo, taken from the hill behind the Masonic building, where Bandon Inn now sits, shows you what the waterfront looked like before it was developed into what it has become today.
The white building on the waterfront was the first Port of Bandon office, which was later replaced by the High Dock building (now The Loft restaurant). Later, the Port moved its offices to the old Coast Guard building, which they own.
I understand they are building a new office on the High Dock, just north of The Loft and Butler's charter office.
The building in the second picture has recently been purchased by Dave Hisel from Tony Roszkowski and is part of the Tony's Crab Shack complex, one of the most popular eating places in Bandon.
I also want to apologize because the price of the sale was actually $1.5 million and not $1.2 million as I wrote in some issues of my column last week.
This picture was obviously taken after M&L Grocery burned down as you can just see a corner of the property next to what was then W.H. Johnston's office (and is now a building owned by Ed Landucci that is currently vacant). Also, the Arcade Tavern had not yet been built.
Although not technically history, it really is because the Bandon Booster Club recently honored Bandon native Gary Chrismon, 68, by naming the east Bandon baseball field in his name, "Chrismon Park Baseball Field." A long-time coach, Gary has maintained the field for many years and in spite of painful back issues, he can most often be seen working at the field to get it ready for game day.
Chrismon, at left, is pictured with members of the high school baseball team.
At the beginning of the program, Booster Club president Briana Hutchens introduced Tom Lakey, who spearheaded the movement to name the field after Gary. The sign was funded by donors and the efforts of the Booster Club.
"I have never seen anyone more dedicated to baseball in Bandon than Gary," said Lakey, whose remarks brought a big round of applause.
Chrismon is a 1972 graduate of Bandon High School, where he was a member of the baseball team.
* * *
A friend of mine, who is planning to come to Bandon a weekend in August for her class reunion, was shocked at the price of a motel room. She had planned to stay at Bandon Inn, which overlooks the river and Old Town, and the price of a single room for two nights was $750 ($350 for Friday and $400) for Saturday, plus the transient occupancy tax of 9.5 percent and any other fee which might apply.
People who have stayed there say that the cost of the rooms has greatly increased since Peggy Backholm sold the motel to the present owners.
The cost to stay at The Inn at Face Rock for the same August weekend was $339 a night, and at Table Rock Motel it was $184 a night for a king, but she was told that as soon as the new addition is open, the rates will be $269 a night.
She booked with Table Rock.
* * *
I saw a post on Facebook March 16 that a Bandon man, Dale Pike, was badly injured in a tractor accident and is now in the hospital. His wife, Mary Jane, posted that on March 9, Dale "was outside working when he fell and his tractor ran over his chest breaking eight ribs on the left and (others) broken in two places."
Sunday she posted that he was out of ICU, and was getting therapy to walk. She said he would be in the hospital a few more days.
* * *
I learned that two women with ties to Bandon have died recently.
JoAnn Cox Owens died March 3 at the age of 75. JoAnn, who was previously married to the late Bob Owens, was active in the VFW, as was Bob.
She is survived by her daughter Peggy; grandchildren, Christopher and Danielle; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Fred; and sisters, Geri and Sandra.
A celebration of life for JoAnn will be held at the VFW Hall on June 3 at 1 p.m.
Pat Collins Cagley, who was raised in Bandon, died March 5. She attended school locally and was in the Class of 1959. She spent most of her adult life in Coquille where her former husband, Orville Cagley, owned a barber shop. She taught in the school district. They had three children, including Brad Cagley, Brian Cagley, and the late Brenda Rick, who died in 2015.
* * *
Several weeks ago, I mentioned a price discrepancy between the two grocery stores, with Ray's being higher on two of the items that I buy the most of: an organic oat breakfast cereal and a certain brand of yogurt.
I continue shopping there because I love their meat department, and their employees, and they are a great source of gourmet items.
You can imagine my surprise when I checked on the cereal price, and discovered that it had been dropped to its original price, which was the same as I had found at McKay's and mentioned in my column. Then I went over to look at the yogurt and found the price had also been lowered but not quite as much. I wondered to myself if they had read my column.
And it turns out they had, and several of their customers had brought a copy of the column into the store and asked about it. In a subsequent visit, the store manager came over and asked if he could talk with me. Of course, I knew what he wanted to talk about, but I was amazed at how kind and gracious he was, and particularly the fact that they had listened.
He did say that the price of the yogurt that the other store was selling was actually less than they were paying for it, but he did lower it substantially. And they lowered the cereal by over $2.
We are fortunate to have two grocery stores in Bandon, and at some point there may even be a third, but the cost of construction may derail that option. But most of all, I was impressed that rather than get upset with me .... they listened.
* * *
There are several events scheduled for April, including Project Graduation's annual Bash for Cash, which will take place Saturday, April 8.
"Since 1985, volunteer parents and guardians of the graduation class from Bandon High School have organized an all-night, safe and sober graduation party for eligible seniors as they share and celebrate the excitement of reaching this huge milestone. We are proud to state that since our formation, there has not been a single fatality on graduation night due to drugs and alcohol," said a Project Graduation spokesman.
I know this is a very popular event and it may well be sold out, but if you have questions you can contact Paula McMillen at 541-530-0731 or Karrie Devine at 559-246-4749.
The Lions Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for Saturday, April 8, at 1 p.m. at Bandon City Park. Parents are reminded to bring baskets for their children.
The Kingston Trio will be at the Sprague Theater on Tuesday, April 11, at 7 p.m. General admission is $50 and tickets are on line.
Not sure exactly what this is, but I saw it advertised on Facebook. The Bandon 5K Colorful Bunny Run in Bandon City Park will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. People can choose to walk or run eight laps at the park, and they are urging you to wear a white shirt and bunny attire.
For more information you can contact events@bandon.com or call 541-347-9616, according to Margaret Pounder, president/CEO of the Bandon Chamber of Commerce.
"This is a fundraiser to help in the overall event production that the Bandon Chamber undertakes every year. The cost is $10 a person or $25 for a family.
* * *
A group of elected officials, including several mayors, city managers, county commissioners, police chiefs and port of Coos Bay officials were invited to meet with our new Congresswoman Val Hoyle last week at the Coos Bay council chambers.
She is easy to talk with, understands rural communities, and I think she will be a great representative for this area. Not sure she or anyone else can navigate the gridlock which seems to have taken over Washington, D.C., but we can hope for a brighter future.
During the round table discussion, I mentioned BM110 (the decriminalization of hard drugs) and she assured me she had not voted for it. I mentioned how unfortunate it was that our former Governor and other state leaders had not openly opposed it. Now we just have to figure out who will lead a citizen referendum so that the issue can be returned to the ballot .... and sent to where it belongs: the graveyard of bad legislation.
