After the fire in 1936, many people repurposed items that were not destroyed in the blaze. The lighthouse keeper’s home was one area where bricks and other items were collected for use.

The first photo I am sharing this week has ties to the feature I shared last week on the Ocean Drive home of Otto and Geneva Shindler.

Bo Shindler said he was reminded by Emily Capps Hall that the original windows and shutters for the Shindler's post 1936 fire home came from the lighthouse keeper's home (first picture) that was located across the river and upstream a little way from the lighthouse.

