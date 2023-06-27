No. 1

The Queen Anne Cottages were a long-time landmark in Bandon until the great fire of 1936 burned most of them down.

 Photo contributed by the Mary Schamehorn collection

My photos this week will feature a one-time historic landmark on the bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, best known as Queen Anne Cottages (first photo).

A story in the Feb. 23, 1927, Western World talked about the popular tourist attraction, most of which burned in the Bandon Fire of 1936 (second photo), with the exception of the apartments right along Beach Loop Road, owned by Alex Linke for many years, which still stand today.

