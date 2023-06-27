My photos this week will feature a one-time historic landmark on the bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, best known as Queen Anne Cottages (first photo).
A story in the Feb. 23, 1927, Western World talked about the popular tourist attraction, most of which burned in the Bandon Fire of 1936 (second photo), with the exception of the apartments right along Beach Loop Road, owned by Alex Linke for many years, which still stand today.
But the main part of the complex was right out on the bluff, and as you can see by the pictures of the chimneys, was destroyed in the fire.
The third picture shows my aunt Anne Sweet (later Felsheim), center, and her brother, Don Sweet, right, standing in the ruins of one of the Queen Anne cottages shortly after the Fire. The girl on the left was Mary Jo Smiley.
