I have chosen the first picture to share this week because it is the Port of Bandon office that was built not long after the Bandon Fire of 1936. The Moore Mill Truck Shop and Moore Mill are visible in the background, and Panter Feed Store (now The Big Wheel) is at right.
The bare land in the foreground is now the home of the Arcade Tavern, which was built in 1973, so I am guessing that this photo was taken sometime in the '60s.
A headline in the Sept. 30, 1937, issue of Western World talks about the building. "Headquarters for the Port of Bandon and office for its assistant secretary, John Nielson, will soon be quartered in a new frame structure 18x30 feet that is being erected on the port waterfront property by members of the crew from the tug Klihyam.
"Since the fire of last September, the Port has had only the cramped temporary quarters of Mr. Nielson's office in which to carry on its business. After moving in the big Port safe, which was reconditioned, there was only standing room left and not for more than two people."
Several months later, another article said the port was now occupying the office.
"The building provides in addition to the office space a commodious room for holding port meetings. It has all modern conveniences."
Today, it is the home of Tony's Crab Shack, one of the thriving businesses on the waterfront.
I do remember seeing a picture of the port commissioners meeting around a table in that room years ago when Pete Goodbrod was on the commission .... and many of them were smoking in that tiny space. But that was the norm in those days.
The second photo was taken in January of 1958 when Jesse "Bud" Laub (see inset) opened his new Texaco Service Station at Highway 101 and Elmira. It was the site of the former Bob Otto Court, which survived the Fire, having been open only a couple of months when it burned in 1936. The property was purchased by the Texaco company in 1957, and the auto court/motel was torn down to make way for the new service station.
Today it is the home of the Chevron station that is on the same site. At far right you can see the old warehouse owned by Ernie Panter, at far left (nearly out of the photo) is the American Legion Hall, which at the time of the fire was one of the buildings erected by the Red Cross. It is across Delaware Avenue from the building pictured that is now the dental office of Dr. Sharen Strong.
Moore Mill's office is now located where the Panter building was in this picture.
A native Bandonian, Laub drove truck before he leased the station from Texaco.
An article in Western World explains that Mr. and Mrs. (Jean) Laub were former operators of the grocery store at Wintersville, at the top of Bear Creek Hill.
Taken in April of 1958, the third picture I am sharing is teacher Lloyd Gabriel's Great Decisions class. I have chosen to share this because I often hear from Mr. Gabriel (better known to his friends as Gabe) and in early December he just celebrated his 99th birthday. His wife, Ruth, who taught home economics at BHS in the late '50s, is 93. They now live in the Yakima Valley.
He was my American Problems teacher my senior year at BHS (1956-57) and he often shared stories of his time as a prisoner of war. Today he is state commander of the Ex-POW state department in Washington where they live.
Others in the Great Decisions photo, from left, are Linda Sutherland, Jane Chappell, Rhetta Bowen (behind her and not visible Judy Nuttbrock), barely visible Ronelda Riley, Joy Swenston, Kay Yockey, Mr. Gabriel, Weston Duggan, Larry Chalfan, David Lorenz, Louis Bohles, Gary Johnson and John Gamble. Both Swenston (now Tiffany) and Gamble have homes in Bandon.
I found an item in the December 1, 1949, issue of Western World that could just as easily have been written today. The headline reads: "Truancy No Problem; Parkersburg Pupils Rather Be In School."
It seems that "a group of children near Bandon like school so much they talked their teacher into foregoing a holiday last Friday, and having classes as usual instead.
"People at the Parkersburg school expressed regret on the day before Thanksgiving that not only Thursday but Friday, too, was to be a holiday. The teacher, Mrs. Harry Houghton, decided to put it to a majority vote of the pupils. They elected to have school Friday.
"There are 16 students in the school, and when class took up at the usual time Friday, 14 were present. They two who were missing had been absent several days, apparently due to illness."
My heart goes out to youngsters across the country, but most especially here in Bandon. So many of them want to be attending school. Distance learning simply isn't cutting it for many of them. They are missing so much more than just the Three Rs.
I know if you took a vote today, a majority of the kids would vote to be in school! And so would their parents.
After the Parkersburg school, like so many other small outlying school districts (Upper Fourmile, Lower Fourmile, Bear Creek, Bullard, Prosper, Randolph) closed, the teacher mentioned in the article, Mrs. Harriet (Harry) Houghton, taught in the Bandon grade school.
I also thought there was a school at Two Mile, but there was no mention of it in Bill Lansing's book "Remember When" which provides historic data about school districts in Coos County between 1850 and 1940.
I heard about a very disturbing incident that occurred last week near Bandon. It seems that around 4 in the afternoon last Tuesday, a woman was pulling onto the highway from Seven Devils Road. When she passed Weiss Estates, there was a gray SUV there. She made eye contact with a man who was fully masked, so she couldn't see his face. As she passed him, he pulled out behind her and turned on a very bright blue flashing light. She was confused and pulled over for a second. Then realized he wasn't a policeman, so she sped off. The man followed her into town and at the stop light by the shopping center, he made a U-turn. She said the vehicle appeared to be a Mitsubishi SUV. The license plate had either been removed or had a metal plate under it.
Later in the week, a similar vehicle was involved in an incident in Coos Bay. A man had been following a woman, who stopped at the ATM at Banner Bank, and after she walked over to the ATM, he jumped out of his SUV (also thought to be a Mitsubishi) and started stabbing her tire with a knife. He sped away before the police could get there.
If someone does try to stop you, particularly after dark, just turn on your flashers to signal that you know someone is trying to pull you over, but don't stop until you get to a well-lit place where others are around.
Police in the area know about this so they would understand if you don't pull right over.
We keep reading about the dangers that "flushable" wipes can do to a sewer system. But I read something recently that I never thought of, and thought I might pass it on in case you hadn't considered it either.
The writer said she had two friends who always flush the cat waste from the litter box down the toilet, and she wondered if it would cause plumbing problems.
The answer: "The pipes were clogged in our newly purchased house, causing everything to back up ... not fun. When we had the plumber come out, he showed us the video of the inside of our sewage pipes: almost totally clogged with 'flushable' cat litter by the previous owner.
"He said that he sees this problem ten times a month; you CAN flush the litter. It doesn't mean that your pipes won't get blocked, particularly in older homes. So don't flush anything with litter on it down the toilet. Apparently that stuff can set like cement. Ours could be rootered clear, but the plumber said he'd had to replace entire systems."
Knowing how much sewer system problems cost the city, it's certainly worthwhile advice.
