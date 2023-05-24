No. 1.jpg

The Army Corps of Engineers vessel, the Sandwick, was used to clean the Bandon Harbor after heavy storms blocked the Coquille River.

 Photo contributed by the Mary Schamehorn collection

The first picture I am sharing was taken in January of 1982 of the Army Corps of Engineers vessel Sandwick, having just left the Bandon harbor, crossing under the Bullards Bridge and heading to a big slide at Riverton. The vessel was "being used to help clear the blockage of the Coquille River.

The blockage, which has caused severe flooding to local ranchers, was created when heavy rains in December caused a portion of a hillside -- about 800 feet long and 150 feet wide -- to slide into the river. Highway 42 has been closed since the slide occurred, as a portion of the road surface is also destroyed. Corps officials expect to have the blockage removed in about 10 days," according to information in the Western World caption.

