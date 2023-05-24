The first picture I am sharing was taken in January of 1982 of the Army Corps of Engineers vessel Sandwick, having just left the Bandon harbor, crossing under the Bullards Bridge and heading to a big slide at Riverton. The vessel was "being used to help clear the blockage of the Coquille River.
The blockage, which has caused severe flooding to local ranchers, was created when heavy rains in December caused a portion of a hillside -- about 800 feet long and 150 feet wide -- to slide into the river. Highway 42 has been closed since the slide occurred, as a portion of the road surface is also destroyed. Corps officials expect to have the blockage removed in about 10 days," according to information in the Western World caption.
"Oldtown Plans to be Discussed" is the headline in the Jan. 6, 1982, Western World, concerning a meeting to be held that night at City Hall where Eugene architect Jeff Wilson (second photo) would be "discussing the type of architecture for Old Town Bandon."
"Wilson is doing one part of the planning necessary to enable the City of Bandon to proceed with the Community Development Block Grant it received last year. (Referring to the $1.2 million HUD grant the city received).
"In the project area, which is roughly between Fillmore, Highway 101, Oregon Avenue and the river, over the next three years the City will be:
"1. Replacing the old sewers which are some of the worst sewers in town.
"2. Improving the water system to current standards.
"3. Placing or having placed all overhead utilities underground.
"4. Improving the underground storm drainage system.
"5. Repairing all streets in the area.
"6. Paving parking lots.
"7. Putting in some architectural features such as a welcome arch, parks and pedestrian ways and possibly a plank street to improve the image of the area.
"8. Loan money to allow for renovation of private buildings and to improve the fire safety of private buildings.
"City Manager Ben McMakin explained that the entire program is anticipated to cost about $1,075,000 of which the City will be spending in cash and manpower about $125,000 with the federal government contributing $950,000 (through the HUD grant).
"'The project's purpose is to upgrade the Old Town area and increase its tourist potential. In this way and working in concert with the Port of Bandon boat basin expansion we hope to be able to increase employment and tourism in Bandon,' added McMakin."
At the end of a number of meetings, to get public input into the planning of Old Town, the end result was the 120-page plan "A Master Plan for Historic Bandon." I will discuss the recommendations, many of which have already been carried out, in subsequent weeks.
Business people pictured at the meeting, in the second picture, front, left were Wolf Daniel Braun, Joanne Drapkin, Joan Gradt, Beverly Harrington and Councilwoman Diane Chappell. Behind them were Dick and Sally Morris, long-time owners of Kronenberg & Waldrop Insurance.
The third picture, taken in October of 1983, shows Frank Tucker carving the first of the Old Town arches.
I was on the city council in those days, and want to share a bit of information as to how we chose the slogan for the backside of the arch. Councilwoman Chappell was head of a committee to come up with the wording for the arches, and they settled on "Thank You For Visiting Bandon."
I was already acutely aware of the feeling of "them versus us" when it came to Old Town and the merchants along the highway, and I felt like we were telling people that was all there was to see. I then suggested the wording "We Hope You Are Enjoying Bandon," and after 40 years, that is still the wording on the arches today, as the council agreed with me.
-------------------------
I was so sorry to hear that Edith Hunt Winters, one of Bandon's favorite senior citizens, died Thursday at the age of 99. Edith, who with her twin sister Edna Hunt Wilson Paulsen, graduated from Bandon High School in 1941, would have celebrated her 100th birthday in October. They also had an older sister Eva (who was married to Ace Franklin) and at least one brother, Lloyd Hunt.
Edith often shared her story of being a Bandon Fire survivor during our annual observance of that fateful day.
Edith and her late husband, Roger Winters, had four children, Steve, Barry, Dan and Debbie, with Steve and Debbie predeceasing their mother. She also had an extended family of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
As I looked through the Class of 1941, I discovered that Kenneth Stevens of Powers had also been in that class. He will celebrate his 101st birthday in May. Others in the class, who lived long healthy lived, were my uncle, Lou Felsheim, former long-time mayor Don Goddard, as well as Mary McNeil Wilson, sister of Hugh McNeil.
-------------------------
I learned this week that Clay Davis of Coquille, husband of long-time city of Bandon planner Charli Davis, died suddenly last week while the couple were in Roseburg. Clay was 76. He was a long-time insurance agent in Coquille and had served many years on the board of the Coquille Valley Hospital. He is the second well-known Coquille businessman to die in recent weeks, with the first being electrician Gerald Marca.
-------------------------
People may have seen several German Shepherd dogs at work on the gravel lot along First Street, as well as on the hillside behind the lot last Thursday. The cadaver dogs had been hired to determine if there were remains of bodies on the property. One archaeologist told me that no matter how long the remains had been buried there, these dogs could detect a scent if something was there. Earlier ground penetrating radar had reportedly been utilized on the property, which is the future home of a Marriott hotel.
One observer believed that the dog had found something and he asked one of the dog handlers, but was told that the information would be provided (I am assuming to whoever hired them) once they were finished.
-------------------------
I learned this week that La Fiesta Mexican restaurant on the corner of Delaware and First Street, across from the boat basin, had been broken into one night recently. Taken were pots, pans, and plates, as well as meat. The burglar or burglars also threw chips around the restaurant, and basically trashed it. La Fiesta recently re-opened for the season, and the owner, Martine, told a friend of mind that this is not the first time they have been burglarized over the years.
-------------------------
The calendar for Greater Bandon Association's Alive After Five events has been released, and will include Fridays May 26, June 16, July 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 22, Oct. 20, Tuesday July 4, and two Saturday Nog Walks, on Nov. 25 and Dec. 9. The wine walks are from 5 to 7 p.m. and glasses can be purchased for $10 at the picnic shelter on the Boardwalk.
The Bandon Chamber has announced a new event, First Saturday Art Walks, to be held June 3, July 1, Aug. 5 and Sept. 2. The Art Walk will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
-------------------------
In keeping with a series of Town Hall meetings being held by the Coos County Board of Commissioners, the meeting for Bandon will be held Thursday, May 25, at 6 p.m. at the Barn/Community Center.
People are urged to attend and ask pertinent questions of the commissioners, who include Rod Taylor, John Sweet and Bob Main. I am sorry that I won't be able to attend as that is the same night as the hospital board meeting, the planning commission meeting and probably the Port commission meeting.
-------------------------
I recently learned that members of 100 Strong Bandon had contributed $3,175 to help resurface the pickleball court in City Park. Bandon Pickleball started in September of 2021 with four participants; today over 60 locals and visitors participate as contributing players and an additional 30-plus others play. BPB is a non-profit group, associated with the Greater Bandon Association.
-------------------------
If you would like to know more about Bandon's history, you are invited to a program at the Bandon History Museum, 101 and Fillmore, Saturday, May 20, at 1 p.m.
"The freewheeling program will feature Bandon Mayor Mary Schamehorn and archaeologist Reg Pullen. Jim Proehl, the radio voice of 'A little history from the museum in Bandon' will moderate. The audience will be invited to ask local history questions," said a spokesman. Admission to the program and to the museum May 20 will be free all-day, courtesy of Chas. Waldrop Real Estate. Waldrop, Schamehorn and Pullen are all Bandon natives.
-------------------------
I stopped in at the grand opening of the new Bandon Farmers and Artisan Market, operated by Lori and Barry Osborne at the Warehouse at Farm and Sea, and was amazed at the transformation that has taken place inside that building. Not only are the spaces all new for the vendors, who will be there on Fridays and Saturdays, but the new Warehouse Coffee Cafe will be open seven days a week, there is a great assortment of flowers from the Boutique Checkerberry's Flower Shop and a display from Washed Ashore, which has recently vacated the building on Chicago owned by Kirk and Elizabeth Day.
Now if we can just get the Port to pave the pot-hole filled gravel parking lot in front of the building, that will greatly enhance the parking situation in that end of town.
