The date was Nov. 27, 1952, when the city council considered the use of parking meters to aid traffic in downtown (now Old Town) Bandon.
A front-page article in Western World told the story.
"Possible installation of parking meters in the business area of Bandon is being considered by the city council. While no definite action in that direction has been taken, the anticipated traffic problem due to the new post office location (first photo, now Foley's) has brought up the question.
The council had invited a group of businessmen from the area of the new post office location on Baltimore Avenue between First and Second streets to discuss regulation of traffic. Since Bandon does not have mail delivery, except on star routes, all living within the city must go to the post office for their mail. Nearly everyone travels by car these days and the expected parking problem may require several aspirins on the part of officials," according to the article.
The second picture, taken some years later, shows Officer Harry Franson and Chief D. S. MacDonald removing the parking meters from 2nd Street.
Another article in the Nov. 27, 1952, paper is headlined "Surveyors Busy at Bridge Site."
"No word has been received from the contractor as to when work will begin on the Bullards Bridge, according to County Commissioner Fred A. Kruse, but it is expected that the delay will be brief, as a considerable amount of work on the job can be done during the winter season.
"In the meantime a state highway department surveying crew has been busy during the past week on the south side of the river, working only on low tide periods, setting final stakes and markings for the construction work on the approaches."
The June 25, 1925, Western World reported that "It is believed that Wednesday was the hottest day ever experienced in Bandon. People who have lived here 30 to 40 years say they have never seen the like. The official thermometer at the U.S. Coast Guard station registered 93 degrees according to Captain Nutter, while the thermometer (unofficial) at the Lighthouse (third photo), according to Oscar Langlois, registered 97. At Coquille the temperature reached 104 and at Myrtle Point and Bridge it was reportedly 110. At Marshfield it was 100 which was the highest in history at Coos Bay."
--------------------------
"Crandyland" is the theme of the annual Bandon Cranberry Festival which opens Thursday, Sept. 7, with the coronation to be held at the Sprague Theater in City Park at 7 p.m. One member of the court, Rachel Eickhoff, Nyah Dimitruk or Marlin McCutcheon, will be crowned at the close of the ceremony.
The program will include court speeches, an impromptu question and the presentation of the "Littles," royalty in training. The public is welcome; tickets are $15. Most of the weekend events, unless otherwise noted, will be held in City Park. Past queens are also invited to attend the coronation and wear their crown.
Friday's events include the Cranberry Bowl football game, vs Toledo, 7 p.m.; Cranberry Kitchen contest, VFW Hall, 9 a.m. to noon (winners announced at half time of the football game); VFW Ladies Auxiliary craft bazaar and bake sale, VFW Post, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (also Saturday); Old Town Marketplace Farmers Market, The Warehouse, Port of Bandon waterfront, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (also Saturday); Bandon Quilt Guild show, Oddfellows Hall, admission $3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (also Saturday and Sunday); Bandon volleyball games, 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m.
Saturday events include the Cranberry Festival Parade, 10 a.m.; Cranberry car show, city park, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Vendor market, City Park, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until 4 p.m. on Sunday); Food Court, city park, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (10 to 4 on Sunday); Cranberry equipment expo, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cranberry farming, cultivating and harvesting equipment from all eras provided by local farmers; Kids' Korner, city park playground, noon to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, noon to 4; live music on stage, noon to 9 p.m. and on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Morgan Alexander will play for the evening dance on Saturday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 2:30 to 5 p.m.; 1 p.m., Port of Bandon Art Show awards, port amphitheater; Team Todd Cornhole Tournament, Arcade Tavern, 2 p.m.
Sunday events include Festival Bike Ride, 8 a.m., starts at Bandon city library; All you can eat breakfast, VFW Hall, 8:30 to noon; Prancing pet parade, 11 a.m. to noon, Old Town, Bandon; 2 p.m. Lions Club Cranberry Run, City Park Community Center.
--------------------------
People are reminded that Bullards Beach State Park will close Oct. 15 for five months, reopening March 15, 2024, for a main sewer line upgrade. Camping will be closed, but people can still enjoy the day use areas, boat ramp, lighthouse and horse camp, which will remain open, according to Nick Schoeppner, park manager.
--------------------------
I have learned that Covid cases are still occurring in the area, with two people admitted to the local hospital one day last week. Speaking of Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center, I learned recently that Dr. Michael Ivanitsky, a well known orthopedic surgeon, may soon be operating on patients in our hospital. My sister and I have gone to him over the years, and I can attest that he is the best. I will let people know when he will begin seeing patients here.
--------------------------
Although I did not sign up for Everbridge Emergency Alerts until a couple of weeks ago, I can definitely say that it works. I was glad to see the warnings about the lighting and thunder storm, with potential wildfires, that were sent out both through email and by text.
Had I not been aware of the potential for the storm, I would have been terrified when I was sitting at my computer desk (and had not seen any lightning) when the largest clap of thunder I have ever heard occurred about 1:10 a.m. Friday (I call it Thursday night as I had not yet gone to bed). It sounded like a bomb had exploded outside my window.
For those of you who have not yet signed up, go to Everbridge.net, or Google Everbridge Emergency System for Coos County. It only takes a few minutes to sign up and costs nothing.
--------------------------
I talked with Cinda Arney, owner of Express Blinds & Beyond, who told me she is opening a new showroom in Wayne's Color Centre in Coos Bay in September. She and her late husband Jim have owned the business for years.
--------------------------
In 1999, the people of Bandon were given a wonderful gift. Through the efforts of the Bandon Lions Club, and with the support from generous donors and many grants, the Sprague Community Theater was opened.
In the ensuing 24 years, the theater has played host to world class musical talent, delightful plays featuring local talent, amazing dance programs and productions featuring children of all ages.
The theater is an asset to a small community like ours. Now it is beginning to show its age and needs some refurbishing. The Bandon Arts Council, a 501c3 nonprofit, which ran the theater for 16 years and has supported it throughout its life, has embarked on a project to re-carpet the theater.
Currently we have raised over $15,000 through city revenue sharing funds, donations from local organizations like 100 Strong Bandon, Bandon Lions Club, Bandon Rotary club, local performance groups like MarLo Dance Studio, Bandon Playhouse and others.
We need your help to finance the remainder of the project. Any amount would help to preserve and restore this local treasure. Please consider donating to the Bandon Arts Council, PO Box 343, Bandon, OR 97411.
I presently represent the City on the Bandon Arts Council.
--------------------------
The rainfall for July was negligible .... at 0.09 inches, less than a tenth of an inch. July is routinely the driest month of the year.
--------------------------
I was sorry to learn that a 20-year-old man drowned at Laverne County Park, east of Coquille near Fairview, Sunday (Aug. 27), but at the time I am writing this, his name had not been released.
The Coos County Sheriff's office wanted to thank those on the scene who assisted with CPR while awaiting the arrival of emergency personnel.
--------------------------
At least once a week, State Representative Court Boice of Gold Beach sends out a fire report, letting people know the state of fires burning in the counties of Coos (one fire ), Curry (5 fires), Douglas (13), Josephine (6) and Jackson (3).
He quotes Mike Robison, director of the Coos Forest Protective Association, who said: "As most everyone knows, CFPA with all Western Oregon experienced a significant lightning event Thursday evening and into Friday morning. Some rain came with this storm, but not everywhere and not in very large amounts (less than .20 inches). Yesterday (Aug. 25) saw all districts including CFPA scrambling and doing significant recon (including an ODF infrared detection flight), deploying district resources, and ordering additional strike teams of engines and aircraft."
He added that as of that day, no fires had been detected on CFPA protected lands. "We will fly the district again today as conditions continue to dry out any moisture received that could have caused 'sleeper' fires to be on the landscape.
"The Powers Ranger district detected three fires that required suppression action in the Powers and Elk River country. An additional fire near Sunset Bar off Elk River was detected and Flat fire resources led by Russell Simmons and CFPA district Crew 80 began initial attack.
"We continue to keep our eye on the Smith River Complex and keep open communications with CalFire and Rogue/Siskiyou fire staff. We may have to engage on the west side of this fire at some point," said Robison. The Smith River Complex Fire is up to 70,000 acres and has over 2,300 fire fighters on location.
"With fires across western Oregon, resources are becoming scarce. We will continue to work at taking fires off the landscape for the foreseeable future. Our focus is to work together and minimize the size of all fires currently burning,"
Boice ended his report by reminding everyone: "We need to be hyper aware of all and any new fire dangers. Keep Oregon Green. No additional fires."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In