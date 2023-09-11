The date was Nov. 27, 1952, when the city council considered the use of parking meters to aid traffic in downtown (now Old Town) Bandon.

A front-page article in Western World told the story.

Mac and Harry Franson remove the parking meters

Mac and Harry Franson remove the parking meters, 2/62
