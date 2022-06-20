The first story I am sharing this week came out of the April 1926 Western World and pertains to organizing a volunteer fire department, which was granted use of the old city hall (first picture at west end of First Street) as a fire hall and headquarters of the volunteer department.
Between 50 and 60 people attended a mass meeting held at city hall to discuss the matter, with a committee of C.R. Wade, Herbert Brown, D.C. Kay, Ed Capps, Vic Breuer and J.C. Page appointed to draw up the necessary by-laws and city ordinances.
"It was reported that Bandon once had as good a volunteer department as there was in the state at that time. Some of the members are still in the community and there are many others who have had experience in other cities, whose assistance will be solicited.
"Ideas suggested and gleaned from the discussion indicate that the fire chief and those of the department reporting at fires would receive compensation."
They felt "the second floor could be converted into sleeping quarters for a number of the single men of the department, which would assure someone being at the place to run the truck at night.
"J.E. Walstrom stated that he could provide a place at his warehouse for a small hose cart with some 300 feet of hose which might be used along the waterfront to connect up with the tug and thus expedite service from that source. He also suggested that hose cart stations be placed in various parts of town in the residential district." Walstrom's building was on First Street about where The Wheelhouse now sits. The old city hall is now the site of Edgewater's.
I have chosen a picture of Jerry's restaurant (across from the present port marketplace building) to help illustrate the next story from July 1929.
"At the meeting of the chamber of commerce held at Jerry's Wednesday noon, a resolution was passed asking the city council to raise the license fee for medicine shows to at least $50 a day. The license fee at the present time is $10 which is considered altogether too light in view of the fact that these attractions pay no taxes, nor contribute in any way to the city's welfare while they offer competition to various business institutions that do contribute to the city and they take much money out of the city.
"Similar action has been taken at Marshfield where the city put the license fee at $100 per day and in addition made the fire regulations for tents so stringent that they are apt to discourage any show of that kind in the future.
"Better protection against fly-by-night clothing salesmen and other itinerary merchandising people were also discussed. In Marshfield an ordinance requires a new business institution to show a year's lease on a location or to put up a bond of several hundred dollars before being permitted to open up. This keeps out the traveling merchants who use a vacant building for a few days and unload a lot of questionable merchandise upon the public without paying its share toward the upkeep of the city."
The third picture features the first Cranberry Court, taken in November of 1947. Standing in the back, from left, are Virginia Corrie, sponsored by the Randolph Community Club; Jeanette Danielson, Bandon VFW Post; Janet Helme, Westmost Grange; center, Queen Ruth Kreutzer, Langlois Community Club; front left, Joanne Smith, American Legion, and Pat Whalen, Bandon Active Club.
Virginia Corrie was the mother of Corrie Gant, who lives with her husband Paul Fisher in Bandon.
Events at the first festival included the coronation on the stage of Ocean Crest School, a court's luncheon at The Minute Cafe, the Cranberry Bowl football game, which saw Bandon defeat Myrtle Creek 13-9, and the festival dance held at The Barn. Art Dobney was master of ceremonies for the coronation, with Mayor Rudy Backlund crowning the new queen.
The newspaper article said, "When the judges' decision had been announced, Miss Kreutzer knelt to receive the crown. At that point a pair, who almost 'stole the show,' began marching to the stage from the rear of the auditorium, one bearing the crown and the other the queen's bouquet. They were little Mr. Michael Dobney, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Dobney, and Miss Judy Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vern Brown. Manager of Utilities John Fasnacht presented her with a key to the city.
---------------------------------
The news is good: Bandon will have a Cranberry Court. Princesses for the Sept. 9-11 festival include Hallie Minkler, KayDence Augsburger and Rhiannon Green.
The court directors are Angela Cardas Meredith, Briana Hutchens and Kimberly Carrero. I will have more info about the princesses as it is released by the festival committee.
---------------------------------
I was saddened to learn that one of my classmates, Larry Sabin (Class of 1957) died at the age of 83 Thursday morning, surrounded by his wife Juanice and family. His children and their families include Janice Huntley, Pam Johnson, Wendy Sabin, Rick Sabin and Larry Sabin Jr., all of whom live in Bandon.
A retired truck driver, Larry had served as president of the Rural Fire Protection Board of Directors for over 40 years, according to a family member.
I was also sorry to hear that Pat Taylor, long-time owner of The Minute Cafe had died, but I do not know the details. I believe she lived in the state of Washington. Among Pat's survivors are her daughters Edith Vierck and Pauline Taylor and their families.
I learned recently that Bandon native Don Sweet, last surviving member of the W.J. Sweet family which included Piercy, A.W. (Bill), Helen Mayse and Anne Felsheim, died May 18 in Portola Valley, Calif., at the age of 98. His wife of 73 years, Beth, died less than three months earlier. They had five sons, including Richard, who died at age four of childhood leukemia. Surviving sons are David, Scott, Stuart and Tom and their families. Don was a graduate of Port Orford High School and Stanford University, and attended Midshipman's School at Cornell as part of the Navy V-12 program.
---------------------------------
I've learned that there is a new member of the Bandon School Board following the resignation of board member Brianna Quattrocchi.
Anthony Zunino of Freedom Graphics has been named to fill the vacancy. He will join board chair Angela Cardas Meredith, vice chair David Hisel, Ryan Sherman, Stan Avery, Greg Looney and A.J. Kimball.
---------------------------------
I was concerned when I read a front-page article in The World last week about a Bunker Hill man, George Landon, whose home was broken into while he was a way for two and a half days on Memorial weekend. Stolen was his $300,000 coin collection, many of which were rare.
"I deeply believe it's drug people in Bandon," Landon said when asked who might have done this. He is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible, and an additional $10,000 for return of his belongings.
Anyone who doesn't know about the huge uptick in crime in Coos County must be living under a rock. In a three-day period last week, two women were shot and killed in separate incidents in the Coos Bay/Cape Arago area. One was found dead in her home and the other was found dead along Cape Arago highway.
It is important to remember: hard drugs are essentially legal in Oregon. Let that sink in while you try to understand how this happened. The people of Oregon essentially approved an initiative petition that would allow people to possess a user-grade amount of hard drugs (meth, cocaine and heroin) with nothing more than a $100 ticket, which most don't even bother to pay, according to the authorities I have talked to.
Even if we had more jail beds available, which we desperately need, things won't turn around until we address the serious drug problem, created by the most permissive drug law in the country. Time to ask the legislative leaders where they were when sponsors of the measure (BM110) were spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on TV ads urging people to vote for it. ---------------------------------
Don't forget that the next Alive After Five wine event is this Friday, June 17, from 5 to 7. Maps and glasses, for $10, can be purchased at the picnic shelter on the Port boardwalk.
---------------------------------
There is some good news on the scene. Someone representing the Oregon Nurses Association posted on Facebook that "thanks to advocacy of nurses, community members and elected officials, we are proud to announce we've been able to save the psychiatric unit at Bay Area Hospital! Special thanks to Senator Jeff Merkley, state representative Rob Nosse (of District 42/Portland area) and the Coos County Commissioners and board members who fought to preserve this vital resource."
---------------------------------
I continue to have strangers knock on my door, with the latest being late Saturday afternoon. As I was heading to my sister's, I noticed two men in hard hats and reflective vests talking to a woman who lives nearby. I do not answer the door for strangers, but apparently a lot of people do, and I am not sure why considering that one of the two home invasions that occurred in the Bandon area recently involved two men in hard hats and reflective vests pretending to be service people. They weren't; instead they held a gun to the homeowner's head. If Ziply or anyone else wants to contact me, they can send me a letter or an email. Or advertise in Coffee Break. But stay away from my front door, uninvited!
Until we can figure out how to come up with a badge that can be seen through the peep hole in the front door, signifying that they have a permit to sell door to door, I simply would not open the door.
---------------------------------
Coos Health and Wellness sent out a press release this week advising that levels of COVID-19 in waste water samples have been steadily climbing in Coos County, to levels seen back in February when case counts were high.
They are advising people to get vaccinated and keep up with boosters; keep at-home tests ready in your cabinet; don't go to work if you are ill; asking employers to allow employees to work remotely when possible; wear a mask if you were recently positive for Covid, continue to educate yourself; wear a mask when you feel the need to, wash your hands and stay away from others when they are not feeling well.
