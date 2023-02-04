As we await news about a new hotel coming to Bandon, my thoughts turned to an article in the Aug. 14, 1924, Western World headlined "Showing Plans For New Hotel."
The subhead indicated that four proposed projects were presented by officers of the Hotel Building and Finance Corporation, and one of the proposed sites was the Hotel Gallier (first photo), which was located in the area of the old Coast Guard building on the north side of First Street.
Two men representing the corporation were in Bandon with plans for a proposed hotel, which covered four separate projects, three for the Hotel Gallier site and one at the E.N. Smith site at the corner of First Street and Edison Avenue (which would be in the area where Edgewaters sits today).
"The largest of the proposed projects for the Gallier site calls for a main structure of six stories and an annex of three stories, the length of the entire building on First street being about 200 feet. This would provide for a hotel of 107 guest rooms. There would also be a number of business locations and a stage terminal room on the corner. The cost is estimated at $181,000.
"The above plan on a somewhat smaller scale calls for the main structure of five stories and another of two stories, giving 86 guest rooms. This would cost $126,000."
The third plan would eliminate the stage terminal.
"In all of the foregoing plans the newer section of the Hotel Gallier would be utilized by remodeling and refinishing the outside in stucco to conform with the main structures, the latter being of concrete.
"The plans for the Smith site are for entirely new construction of concrete, providing for 56 rooms of which 40 would be with bath. The building would cost $97,000."
The third picture, taken in 1973, shows Bob at one of the gas pumps at the Shell Station in downtown Bandon, which he owned for a number of years. The station was on the site where the Station Restaurant is now located.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Gayla Elliott; granddaughter, Sarah Lakey and her husband, Tim; great-grandson, Brody Montgomery; great-granddaughters, Baylee, Kylie and Niki Lakey, and his brother, John Yost.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth, and his son, Roger Elliott.
-----------------------------
I was also sorry to hear that Danny Schultz of Roseburg had died this week at the age of 62, a month after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. He was a member of the Bandon High School Class of 1978.
Danny was a member of the blended family of the late Bob and Joyce Schultz, and is survived by his sisters, Judy Knox, Robin Martin, Susie Jones and Kathy Lovell. Also preceding him in death was his brother, Steve Schultz.
Judy told me, "The family was able to spend some precious time with Danny before he died.".
-----------------------------
The Port of Bandon announced Thursday that the port commission has unanimously agreed to approve a new expanded lease, covering all of the Fisheries (marketplace) building to the current lease holders, Farm and Sea. "The lease agreement includes a provision to continue the traditions of a fish and farmers market in the space, and Farm and Sea owners Lori and Barry Osborne are excited for the opportunity to run the market and integrate operations," said a port spokesman. "They have already begun the process of reaching out to numerous vendors who are interested in the upcoming season."
In 2012 the Port of Bandon created the Old Town Fish and Farmers Market inside the newly acquired Bandon Fisheries building. "With the management of Peggi and John Towne, the Port had brought to life a community and tourist attraction that has continued to grow for over a decade. In 2021, with many years of dedicated service to the Port and the Market, we saw the retirement of Peggi and John," said the spokesman.
"With help from GBA (Greater Bandon Association) and Port staff, the 2022 Farmers Market continued and thrived even under reduced size which was necessary to help alleviate Covid 19 concerns as well as parking constraints given the episodic closure of the privately owned gravel lot across the street.
"As the Port of Bandon passes the torch on what started with fewer than 10 vendors 10 years ago, there is no doubt that Farm and Sea will continue to improvise and sustain a fish and farmers market, along with other uses with the building that Bandon and its tourists have come to know and appreciate. We wish all success going forward," said the Port spokesman
.-----------------------------
I am not sure how many Republicans have put their names in for the vacant State Representative position for the seat that represents half of Coos County and all of Douglas and Curry counties, but I do know that long-time Curry County Commissioner Court Boice is one of them.
Court is a member of the pioneer Boice family, and I feel that he would be great as an advocate for this area. He has been a public servant for many years, and also a businessman in the Gold Beach area. And he's not afraid to speak up when necessary.
I think this decision was to be made Wednesday, so for many of you reading it, the decision may have already been made.
-----------------------------
I received a press release Jan. 23 from the Coos County Sheriff's Office about a traffic stop by Bandon Police Officer Emma Owens on a gray BMW SUV type vehicle after it failed to obey a traffic control device. The occupants were identified as Kyle Vanalstine, 28, and Rebeca Aseere, 21. Officer Owens learned that the Sheriff's office had probable cause for both to be arrested on the charges of Forgery 1, Theft 1 and Criminal Conspiracy to commit a felony.
An ongoing investigation revealed the two had fraudulently cashed checks which had been stolen out of a purse on Jan. 11 at Bastendorff Beach in Coos Bay. It was discovered by Deputy Michal Smith during his investigation, that Kyle had attempted to deposit two of the stolen checks into a Wells Fargo Bank account, and Rebeca had cashed checks in a felony amount (over $1,000) near the city of Powers. Both admitted to possession of, and using the stolen checks.
During the search of the vehicle, a dealer amount of several different types of illicit drugs were found, along with scales and drug measuring equipment. Several illicit drug dealer ledgers, a firearm, and more drug paraphernalia were found inside the vehicle and subsequently seized.
Both were taken to the Coos County Jail and booked into jail on a number of charges.
"The Sheriff's Office would like to thank the interagency cooperation of the Bandon Police Department with their role in this investigation. As noted above, the charges from this investigation stem from continued investigation by Deputy Smith from recent vehicle break-ins at Bastendorff Beach. If the public has any information on further thefts from the Bastendorff area please contact Deputy Smith at mrsmith@co.coos.or.us," said the release from Sergeant A. Slater.
-----------------------------
Over the years, I have seen a number of local photographer Wood Sabold's unforgettable images of the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort courses, as well as many scenic shots, but until I attended a reception for his show, which had recently been hung by Attorney Robin Miller in his Bandon Professional Center building, I did now know that he loved dahlias.
Having taken a few hundred dahlia photos myself, although nothing to compare with Wood's images, I was thrilled to see how he captured the beauty of my favorite flower in vivid detail.
I am not sure how long the photos will be on the walls, but I know that if you'd like to see them, you could stop by and browse the halls of the office building, where they are hanging.
Adding to the evening's enjoyment were the hors d'oeuvres catered by Coastal Mist.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In