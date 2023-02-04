No. 1.jpg

The Hotel Gallier was located in the area of the old Coast Guard building on the north side of First Street.

 Photo courtesy of Mary Schamehorn collection

As we await news about a new hotel coming to Bandon, my thoughts turned to an article in the Aug. 14, 1924, Western World headlined "Showing Plans For New Hotel."

The subhead indicated that four proposed projects were presented by officers of the Hotel Building and Finance Corporation, and one of the proposed sites was the Hotel Gallier (first photo), which was located in the area of the old Coast Guard building on the north side of First Street.

No. 2.jpg
Photo courtesy of Mary Schamehorn collection

Shell station 1973 owner Bob Elliott


0
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments