Although the first story I amI spend many evenings researching old Western Worlds, always looking for the perfect story to share with my readers. Unfortunately, I find so many that it's hard to decide when Sunday evening comes just which one I will write about.
I have the original copies of Western World from 1938, 1940, 1941, many from 1945 and a few from 1952, but mostly I just look for stories in the digitized copies, which are easy to print off. But when it comes to the old photos, most of which I do not have, I rely on the papers to scan in the photos, which is where I got the first picture I am sharing. This was in the Jan. 11, 1940, Western World, which had a long story about Bandon's new Coast Guard station.
The original facility was lost in the Fire of 1936, and it had been a hard three and a half years for Coast Guardsmen and their families as they lived in makeshift residences while waiting for the new station to be built.
"Bandon's new U.S. Coast Guard station, which is not only the finest and most substantial building erected in Bandon since the fire of '36 but is also one of the most modern and complete coast guard stations on the Pacific coast, is practically finished, and acceptance by the government is expected to be made shortly, after which Captain J.A. Trantor and his crew will move in," reported the front-page article.
Among local contractors working on the building were Ed Gallier, local plumber, and C.F. Noble, an electrician.
"The new construction project represents an expenditure on the part of the government of approximately $80,000. The total investment for the station when equipment, boats, motor equipment, etc., is added, will approximate $125,000.
"The new structure replaces the boat house and dwelling of the Coast Guard which was destroyed in the fire of Sept. 26, 1936, which almost entirely destroyed Bandon. It is a combination structure, housing both the equipment, the officer in charge and his family, and the crew. It is located on the north side of First Street where the boat house was formerly located, additional ground having been bought by the government from the Gallier Estate to make room for the larger building.
"Prior to the fire, only the boat house was located on the river, the dwelling being situated on a high promontory on the south side of First Street. Since the fire the crew had been quartered in a small building which escaped the fire and which was formerly the city hall for Bandon. Married members of the crew have bought lots and built small homes in what was formerly the main business section of the city, forming a colony that is now termed 'Little America.'" (That is the cluster of small houses on the short piece of Cleveland Street directly behind the port's building which houses the Old Town Marketplace.)
The first floor had the main boat room which is on the foundation of the former building from which the launchways, not destroyed by fire, extend into the river.
The second floor covered the entire 54x120 feet over all. On the east side were living quarters for the officer in charge with kitchen, bath, dining room living room, four bedrooms, etc.
A month later Captain Trantor learned that he was being transferred to a new location in the New Orleans Coast Guard district.
The notification was received on the very day that the Trantor family moved into the new apartment. Mrs. Trantor expressed regret as she had put up with the most meager quarters for three years since the fire and she had been "looking forward to a more or less life of comfort in the new location."
Today, the Coast Guard building is owned by the Port of Bandon, and houses the port office and other businesses.
The second photo was taken in May of 1965 when Rear Admiral Richard Schmidtman, commander of the 13th Coast Guard district, landed at the Bandon airport to make an official inspection of the local Coast Guard Station. Here he is greeted by BM1 Wayne Gage, officer in charge of the local station.
I am sharing this third picture of retired Bandon businesswoman Andrea Gatov, who died very suddenly at her home on North Bank Road last week. I took this beautiful photo of Andrea in July of 1977 as she was preparing to open her new restaurant, Andrea's Old Town Cafe. I believe this was her first restaurant, which was located in the building where Foley's Irish Pub is now. Later, I believe she opened another cafe in the building across from The Minute Cafe.
Although I have not seen an official obituary or death notice, Andrea is believed to have been in her late 70s, and she had two sons, Josh and Levi Johnston, both of whom live in the Portland area. A friend said Levi and his family visited here on Mother's Day.
* * *
Bandon lost another long-time resident on June 13, with the death of Don Chance, 61, who had battled kidney disease for 11 years. In a beautiful tribute, written by his friend and former Western World editor Melody Gillard Juarez, Melody describes Don's life of service to his country and to his community.
He served in the U.S. Navy, in Korea, Okinawa, and Guam. He held bachelor's and master's degrees in health administration. Locally he guided the planning and construction of Heritage Place (now Pacific View) and served as administrator for several years.
Among his survivors is his long-time partner Dianne DeVilliers.
* * *
I just saw a Facebook picture, taken inside the Eugene airport, of the young woman who was kidnapped in Springfield by triple murderer Oen Evan Nicholson, embracing her father as she arrived back from her harrowing trip to Wisconsin.
She had been reported missing Friday noon after she did not return to work after lunch. It turns out, she was approached in the parking lot by Nicholson, who forced her at gunpoint to drive him to Wisconsin, where he later turned himself into authorities. She was unharmed.
Nicholson was wanted in connection with three murders which had occurred Friday morning in the North Bend area. Those allegedly killed by Nicholson were his 83-year-old father, from whom he stole the 2019 white pickup which he used to run over a Florida couple in the parking lot at the Mill Casino RV park, killing the husband and critically wounding the wife. He then drove to the nearby Herbal Choices marijuana dispensary, where he shot and killed the store's employee, Jennifer Davidson, 47.
Before he drove out of town, he was caught on camera buying more ammunition from a store in Pony Village. He then fled the area, and wrecked the pickup around noon on Highway 126 near Noti in Lane County. He apparently then set fire to the pickup. A witness saw the armed man head off into the woods after the wreck. A massive manhunt ensued for the man, who was described as armed and extremely dangerous.
It is not known how he got to Springfield a short time later, where he kidnapped the 35-year-old woman, at gunpoint, who later told authorities that she had talked him into surrendering during the drive to Milwaukee, Wis., which took 33 hours.
I am sure there is so much more to this story than we even know, but what we do know is horrific. My heart goes out to the couple, in their '70s, who were visiting the area and walking over to the casino. Many people in Coos County counted Jennifer Davidson as their friend, and said her son was preparing to enter his first year of college.
Hard to imagine a trip across the country with a stranger who had just killed three people, including his own father, and essentially had nothing to lose.
This is a story for 20/20 or 48 Hours. The World has done a good job in keeping the public updated.
* * *
I learned this week that Gina Carleton, widow of our late city attorney Fred Carleton, has moved to Texas to live with her sister. The family home, overlooking the river, has been listed by local realtor Fred Gernandt of David L. Davis Real Estate for $875,000.
It's still hard to believe that Fred is gone as he was such an important part of so many lives.
* * *
I learned this week that George Trott, past commander of the local VFW Post in Bandon, died in Bay Area Hospital on June 23, according to information from his daughter, but that is all I know. George and I were classmates, graduating from Bandon High School in 1957.
* * *
Although there aren't many activities scheduled for the Fourth of July this year, we are having a parade at 10 a.m., which is being organized by Dawn Dixon, who has taken on this responsibility for many years.
People who are willing to help her, or who want to be in the parade, can call Dawn at 541-347-5683 or 541-252-7322.
At dusk, there will be the big fireworks display, which can be seen from just about anyplace in town.
I just happened to be going through an old paper, this one was dated 1967, which reported that 700 people had been served at the annual fish fry. In later years, the Lions sponsored a beef barbecue, or served hamburgers and hot dogs, but apparently they decided not to do it this year. There were always games and activities in City Park.
A big event in 1967 was the raft race, which found teams of men building their own rafts and rowing them up the river to the dock just east of the Bullards Bridge. It was quite an event and brought out hundreds of spectators.
The winners were from out of town, but local Jaycees coming in second were the team of Mickey Hurley, Dave Ellingsen and Ray Hill. Tom Mallory and George Akey won the rowboat race.
Maybe someday we again will have Fourth of July celebrations like we did in the good old days.
