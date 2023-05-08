I had read several articles over the years that indicated federal officials had, on several occasions, talked about moving the lighthouse (first photo) across the river, and one article mentioned it being on top of the hill overlooking the jetty.
In an article in December of 1915, I found a reference to that move, which as we know today, never took place.
"Milo Headley, superintendent of the seventeenth lighthouse district, was in Bandon on his first trip of inspection today. In company with Captain Wiren of the local station he went over the ground in the Breakwater addition to which the lighthouse is to be moved and made final arrangements. The work will probably commence in the near future."
But according to an article a found a few weeks later, in the January 6, 1916, Western World, they them changed their plans. The article is headlined "Electric Power to Operate Lighthouse."
The article said "practically the only change made in removing the local plant to the south side of the river is from oil to electricity. An electric light will replace the present gas lamp and the foghorn will be operated by electricity. Juice will be obtained from the local power company, but a small individual plant for generating electricity will be maintained for emergency. The gasoline engine now used in the lighthouse will be kept to produce the power for the auxiliary equipment. Mr. Headley also said that he believed it would be impossible for one man to handle the plant on this side (of the river); therefore in all probability the present (work) force will remain the same."
"Plank Roadway on Chicago Ave. Again Made Safe" is the headline on the front page of the July 6, 1956, Western World, talking about the elevated plank roadway extending from the north side of First street on Chicago avenue to the end of the wharf (second photo) and floating dock at the foot of the avenue."
The area discussed in the article is property on which now sits the Port of Bandon's Loft building.
"The project was initiated by George Dow of the Bandon Seafood & Cold Storage, who as fish buyer from outside trollers, had a boat unloading place at the end of the wharf. The roadway had been condemned to vehicle traffic; it will again be safe for cars and trucks.
"Cooperation between the City of Bandon, the Port of Bandon, and Dow made the improvement possible."
I have chosen the third picture for two reasons, one because it's a great story about one of my all-time favorite Bandon High School coaches and two because on Tuesday (April 25), a sign honoring him will be dedicated at 4 p.m. just before the start of a high school track meet.
The article honoring long-time BHS football and baseball coach Dick Sutherland (third picture) appeared on the front page of the Feb. 11, 1981, Western World.
"Long-time Bandon high school football coach Dick Sutherland, who gave up his coaching duties in November after guiding the varsity Tigers for 27 years, was honored recently in Portland at the annual Hayward Banquet of Champions held at the Hilton Hotel.
"Mr. Sutherland, who has coached for 39 years, received one of four special merit awards, which went to people in the state who had made outstanding contributions to sports.
"Oregon State University basketball coach Ralph Miller was honored as the Man of the Year."
Sutherland was three times named Oregon 3A high school Coach of the Year; his teams earned two football state championships, in The Dalles in 1947 and in Bandon in 1968, and he coached two state runner-up football teams, in Bandon in 1965 and 1967. As the baseball coach at Bandon, he won the Sunset League championship 10 times, and coached the state champion runner-up Tiger team in 1962.
--------------------------
I was sad to learn of the death of Kathy Coombe Hubbard, a long-time resident of Bandon, who died recently at the age of 85. Kathy and her late husband, Al, settled in Bandon in the Spring of 1989. Al died in 2008 at the age of 79.
Kathy was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church in Bandon, where John Hubbard was Pastor. Kathy later became elder and deacon at the church. In 2010, Cheron, Pastor Hubbard's wife of 51 years died, and two years later on Aug. 12, 2012, Kathy and John married at the Presbyterian Church. John died in 2018.
One of my fondest memories of Kathy was when she performed on the Sprague Theater stage in My Fair Lady. I put together a book of photos from that Bandon Playhouse performance, and Kathy was thrilled to receive a copy of the book.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Kathy this Saturday, April 29, at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church.
-------------------------
I recently read an account on line of a head-on collision in Canyon county, Idaho, which claimed the life of a 67-year-old Bandon woman; unfortunately she was never identified. I learned later that before moving from Bandon she may have burned out in a house fire, but that is pretty much all I know.
-------------------------
In an update from City Manager Dan Chandler this week, the council learned that the Grocery Outlet project "is moving forward as of earlier this month, though they are having challenges with cost and financing."
As far as the 48-unit apartment project off Seabird, he said "the project is on hold because of construction costs. The owner may be looking at other options for the property, including a possible high-end RV park. Nothing has been finalized."
In commenting on a joint housing project between the school district and the city, Chandler said they will be getting a memo soon from their advisers Tom Kemper and Bruce Wood detailing how best to move forward. "Kemper and Wood have done more housing than probably anyone in the state," said the city manager. "We have commissioned a geotechnical study as well, which will inform the various options for the property. Options include modular or prefab options, possibly including modular multi-family," Chandler said.
-------------------------I was recently taken on a tour of Bandon Dunes Golf Resort by Resort manager Don Crowe and Wild Rivers Coast Alliance Executive Director Marie Simonds. It was exciting to see the beautiful new 10,000 square foot restaurant/steak house near the Old MacDonald course, which will seat 180 people, and is expected to be completed sometime in August.
Excavation work is also being done on a new 19-hole par-3 course, the proceeds from which will go to Wild Rivers Coast Alliance, much like the net proceeds from the 13-hole Bandon Preserve course. WRCA, founded by Dunes owner Mike Keiser, helps support projects that will bring lasting conservation, economic and community benefits to the South Coast. The new course is expected to open in October 2024.
-------------------------
People have been expressing concern, and rightfully so, about the unfinished ODOT project along the highway and at the entrance to Old Town, which is blighted with orange cones and other markers.
I contacted the state, and Chris Hunter, PE, southwest area manager for ODOT, said: "The delays we are experiencing are partially due to weather and also delays in getting materials. The contractors plan is to return when they get the RRFB parts for the Chicago Ave. crossing that the city requested to be added to the project, and then finish up everything. Unfortunately, the parts are still out about 12 weeks, so this puts us to mid-July.
"In the meantime, our construction crew will look at getting the orange cones off the road where appropriate," said Hunter. I am assuming the RRFB parts have something to do with the pedestrian crossing requested by the City to link a new parking area on the southeast side of the highway, with Old Town.
-------------------------
The Bandon Historical Society Museum will be hosting a program, "Ask The Experts - Your Local History Questions," to be held at the museum on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 1 p.m.
In a press release, museum spokesman Jim Proehl, said, "The freewheeling program will feature Bandon Mayor Mary Schamehorn and archaeologist Reg Pullen." Proehl, the radio voice of "A little history from the museum in Bandon," will moderate. The audience will be invited to ask local history questions. Admission to the program and to the museum May 20 will be free all-day, courtesy of Chas. Waldrop Real Estate.
-------------------------
City of Bandon voters are reminded of the three ballot measures which will be voted on in the May 16 primary election, concerning increases in the city's three utilities, water, sewer and electric. The city is asking voters to increase the base rate for residential in-city water use by $4 a month; for sewer the increase will be $4 a month, plus a 25-cent charge for additional 1,000 gallons of water used.
The electric increase will be $5 a month on the base rate for inside city customers and $10 for outside city, plus an increase in the per kilowatt charge of 1.2 cents per kilowatt hour, which will bring the residential cost to 8.75 per kilowatt hour for the first 650 kwh per month both inside and outside the city, and 9.46 for other residential usage. Commercial and other accounts will see a pro-rated increase.
Bandon is believed to be the only electric utility in the country that must go to the voters to increase rates because of an initiative petition which changed the city's charter to require rate increases be voted on. At a recent council meeting, we learned of the huge increases faced by the utility company for infrastructure, including a 344% increase in 15kva transformers, 308% increase in 25kva transformers, and a 322 percent increase in the cost of utility poles.
This is the reality of the cost to run an electric department. It transcends politics, opinions and comes down to keeping the lights on. We urge the voters of Bandon to support these rate increases. I personally hate to think of the downside, which ultimately could mean we are forced to sell our utilities. Our utilities belong to all of us. Let's keep them in local hands.
