What a difference 50 years makes. The first picture I am sharing is the old Hogan realty office on Second Street, next to the Masonic building (First National Bank building in those days), which has recently had an exterior facelift.
This building has housed a lot of businesses, including The Style Shop in the early 1960s before the owners, Gertrude Greenwell and Belle Shortridge, moved uptown to the north end of the building recently purchased by Randy Hoffine for his Pacific Properties business. Like the building in the picture, Hoffine's building is also undergoing extensive remodeling.
This is also the home of the former Two Loons Cafe, which was such a special place with its protected open garden seating at the rear of the building.
This photo was taken in February of 1970, but I'm not sure why unless it was for an advertisement. Today, Chip and Jean Salmon (owners of Sweet Peas on Baltimore) also own this building and have done a beautiful job of upgrading it for the downstairs tenant Natalie Brookwell of Petals and Twigs. The next time you're on Second, look closely and especially notice the awnings over the upstairs windows, which look so barren in this picture.
Natalie tells me that Jean plans to open a shop upstairs where she will sell clothing and jewelry for "women of all ages." If this is anything like her Sweet Peas shop, it's sure to be a real asset to the retail community.
Also undergoing extensive remodeling is the former quilt shop building, purchased recently by Heidi Sause. It's great to see people invest in Bandon.
The second photo shows the same area, with the Hogan building in the far left part of the picture, next to the Masonic building. This picture was taken in August of 1971 as a Hyster stacks Moore Mill lumber on the vacant lot, at 11th and Alabama, now owned by Fred Gernandt and Kirk Day, leased to the city for public parking. For years, this lot was completely covered with finished lumber from the mill. Across from the Hogan building, you can barely see the side of the M&L Grocery building, which is long since gone and replaced by the parking lot owned by The Minute Cafe.
But it's what is not in this picture that is interesting, and that includes Peggy Backholm's Bandon Inn, on the hillside behind the Masonic building, and Devon's Boutique which is now south of the lumber storage lot.
The two buildings on the hill are Holy Trinity Catholic Church, at right, and the church rectory at left, both of which have pristine views of the river and the harbor.
The third picture was taken in the early 1970s of Bandon High School's premier relay team, from left, Mike Dornath, John Felsheim, Chas Waldrop and Jimmie Littles. Mike, Chas and Jimmie still live in Bandon, and John is in Coquille...and Jim continues to train today like he is preparing for a marathon.
* * *
Depending on where you are reading my column (Bandon.tv, Facebook or Western World), the city's ballot measure election may be over as Tuesday is the deadline to cast your ballot.
I've had quite an interesting week .... if you could call it that. Wednesday I drove to the elections office in Coquille, hoping to buy a list of people who had not yet voted, so I could mail out a gentle reminder to people that I knew would probably vote but just hadn't gotten around to it. But I was informed that no such list existed even though I knew that in the past it had been available when the ballots are mailed out more than two weeks in advance of the actual election day. So I simply purchased a list of all registered voters and began sending out cards. The first day I mailed out about 50, but was concerned since the list I had been given was alphabetized by first names only, rather than last names, which is the best way to determine how many voters live in one household. So I called the election's office Thursday and asked if there was a way I could get the list alphabetized by last name, and the young woman said she would have the clerk call me. And she did. Not only did she say, "of course you can get a list of those who have not yet voted (even though I knew a lot of you had voted in the previous couple of days), but she also stayed late that evening and got me a list alphabetized by last names. So if you got a note from me, and you had already voted, I just say thank you and I'm sorry. As soon as I got the "have not voted" list, I realized that at least 30 of the cards I had ready to mail (some already with stamps on them) had already voted, so I tossed them out. But it was too late for the 50 I sent the previous day. More frustration.
By now we all know the outcome of the vote, and I have been keeping my fingers crossed ....
* * *
On a happier note, a group of us did attend the Bandon Community Youth Center's 11th annual Bite of Bandon Saturday night and, as usual, the food was delicious and plentiful. It is so great to be able to sample the best from our local restaurants and delis ... and they definitely go "all out" to impress us.
When we entered, each of us was given three tokens: savory, display and sweet, to award to the booths that we felt deserved to be honored. I believe Edgewater's Restaurant won the savory; the sweet went to The Rolling Pin Bake and Brew, and Lori Osborne's Farm & Sea On the Waterfront won best display.
A number of businesses and individuals also donated for the silent and oral auctions.
This was definitely an event that took a lot of volunteers, but people always seem willing to lend a hand for the youth center.
* * *
Sunday afternoon I watched the championship game between the Oregon women and the Stanford women for the Pac12 conference crown, which turned out to be a total dominance by Oregon, who won 89-56.
It's been such fun to watch Sabrina Ionescu dominate the game, and to read what pundits across the country have said about her. One sports writer in the Wall Street Journal called her "the player of the century." Others have said she is the best college player in the nation, either man or woman.
Oregon also joined a small group of colleges whose teams won the football, men's and women's championships all in the same year. It's definitely a good year to be a Duck.
But the Pac12 championship is not their goal: after losing in the national championship game last year to Baylor (who lost today 57-56 to Iowa State), their goal is the national championship. And it looks like they could meet UConn early in the Sweet 16 tournament, which is a team they beat last month in an exhibition game in Connecticut.
* * *
I recently received the rainfall numbers from Gerry Terp, and all I can say is February was a much drier month than the same period last year. This February, our rainfall was 2.69 inches, compared to 15.61 inches for the same period last year ... but far less than January's rainfall of 14.57 inches.
A friend of mine asked me about rainfall totals for the last 15 years. And here is what I told her. Rainfall for the calendar year has ranged from the highest of 86.59 inches in 2017 (and over 80 inches for both 2006 and 2012) to a low of 34.19 inches in 2013, with the last two years receiving just over 60 inches of rain. Last month's January rainfall of 14.57 was the most January rainfall in 15 years. But conversely, February's rainfall of 2.69 was the least for a February in the last 15 years.
