The headline in a March 1925 issue of Western World reads: "State Trout Hatchery Now in Operation Here."
Here's the story:
"A fish hatchery under the supervision of the state game commission was established on Ferry creek a mile east and a little south of town last season (first photo). This point was selected because of its superior advantages and in recognition of the efforts of local sportsmen who have worked tirelessly for the project for several years.
"Moss Averill has charge of the plant which this year turned out 850,000 fry. Some of the temporary buildings were washed away during the high water in the fall, but they have been replaced and it is the intention of the commission to hatch two batches of a million each this coming year, with the possible addition of another half-million lot. This total of about two and a half million will supply the streams of this locality as well as furnishing trout for other sections.
"This is the only hatchery specializing on trout in this part of the coast. Results have more than justified the claims of local men as to the desirability of the location, and the fish and game commission is well pleased with the Bandon plant.
I have chosen the third picture of former Mayor Don Goddard and his wife, Marge, riding in an old car, driven by Bill Bates, in a Cranberry Festival parade to illustrate the next story.
The Aug. 24, 1972, front-page article in Western World told the story of the Goddards witnesses a skyjacking.
"Mayor and Mrs. Donald Goddard were witnesses Friday to one of the world's newest crimes ... skyjacking, and they won't forget the horrendous experience for some time.
"They were at Seattle's SeaTac Airport waiting for their plane that would bring them home when the hijacked plane landed and they watched the proceedings for at least seven hours, as the drama unfolded before their eyes. They could hear the conversation on a two-way radio between the air-tower and the FBI as the hijacker's demands were being made and met, and view the FBI arrive and stay hidden in back of the plane, where they were attempting to enter the plane.
"Mrs. Goddard said the climax came when they (the Canadian Airlines and the U.S. Airlines) told the hijacker that they were through trying to satisfy his demands. The last thing he asked for was new pilots, so they were sent aboard one at a time, stripped to their shorts; they were Federal agents who managed to get a gun aboard and shoot the hijacker and he was removed by ambulance. Then it was a couple more hours before the huge crowd was released and allowed to go on their way.
"Mrs. Goddard reports that the airline company treated them all very well, took them to dinner and breakfast, and provided them with motel accommodations since their departure had been delayed."
-----------------------------
The big news last week was the search for a missing 83-year-old Bandon man, who reportedly walked out of his house early in the afternoon in the Seabird area on Jan. 31, and when he did not return, his family contacted the police.
Several days later, Police suspended the search for Clarence Pitts, as no trace of him was found.
Police Chief Cory Dhillon posted on Facebook that several search and rescue groups, including Coos County Search and Rescue, along with multiple dog tracking teams took part in the search. Coast Guard air ships were used as were ATVs to search the beach and areas not accessible by foot.
All his data was entered into LEDS (Law Enforcement Data System) and all other sites which would be accessible to law enforcement across the region, should he end up in another community, as apparently had occurred one time in the past.
Some think that he could have walked out to the highway and gotten a ride.
There were quite a few comments on Facebook wondering why the public had not be allowed to take part in the search, but it was explained that untrained civilians could jeopardize the K9 scent trackers.
"The SAR decided to suspend their search due to Pitts having mobility issues, and no tangible sign of him being located in their proximity patterns," said the chief, who added that the Bandon department would continue its search and investigation.
-----------------------------
Although I do not know the details, I recently saw information from the Coos County Planning Department that Bandon Biota LLC (a Mike Keiser company) has withdrawn its application for a conditional use to build an 18-hole golf course with accessory in the Exclusive Farm Use zone. The area in which the golf course is proposed was southwest of Bandon off Boak Lane, and was known as the New River Golf Course.
In early January, the planning commission approved the new course, according to information from land use watchdog ORCA (Oregon Coast Alliance), the coastal affiliate of 1000 Friends of Oregon, who opposed the course.
Cameron LaFollette is their executive director. One of their reasons for opposing the course, according to their newsletter, is that 93 acres of the property has been growing or is growing cranberries.
"Curiously they split off the proposed clubhouse and additional buildings from this approval, requiring the applicant to submit a new application for them in the future," said a statement by ORCA.
At this time it appears that the application has been withdrawn.
-----------------------------
I saw a Facebook post on Feb. 2 that Mark Madden, an accomplished musician, singer/songwriter and recording artist, who is well known locally, had died.
One poster said, "Mark was passionate about sharing his work with the world. His drive to leave this world with all of his talents and love poured out for everyone to enjoy was evident long before he became gravely ill."
Mark, who was also known as Ace Arlo, was the uncle of Larkin Madden and the son of the late Joan Madden, a well-known local artist.
-----------------------------The Good Earth Community Garden is geared up for another growing season and applications to rent a garden bed are available now. The Garden opens for growing on March 15.
Good Earth is located at the end of 8th Court SW and is a "peaceful place where gardeners young and old grow organic vegetables, fruits and flowers. It is possible to grow delicious and healthy food in Bandon's windy and coastal climate," said one member.
The garden beds are 4' wide by 12' feet long and are filled with organic and amended soil. "Novice and experienced gardeners alike benefit from being part of a community of growers who happily share tips and successes (and the occasional failure)," said the member.
The cost to rent a garden bed for the March through November growing season is $35. Applications are available at 101 Plants, at the Garden entrance, and at socoastcommunitygardens.org/applications. For more information contact bandongoodearth@gmail.com.
-----------------------------
It's good to see that two Curry county men will now be representing our area in the Oregon Legislature, with the recent appointment of long-time Curry County Commissioner Court Boice, who received an overwhelming majority of the votes from the nine county commissioners (Coos, Curry and Douglas) to serve as the new state representative. He replaces David Brock Smith, who was recently appointed to the Senate seat.
-----------------------------
People are reminded that the next free household hazardous waste collection event at the Beaver Hill Solid Waste facility is Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 541-396-7624 to make an appointment. This is for household hazardous waste only.
-----------------------------
I am having printer problems with my Canon MX922, but it's more of an input problem from my computer and my laptop, as it is not an ink issue as some pages, along with photos, print perfectly. But when I try to print an email, the only part that will print is the part in blue, which is usually the to and the from lines. All other parts of the email come out of the printer blank. If you have an idea of what the problem could be, please email me at marys@coosnet.com. I have recently upgraded from Windows 7 to 10. This also means I can't print out a copy of my column, from which to proofread, so please bear with me if there are mistakes. Good excuse, right?
