I was trying to envision what the first plane to land on the Bandon Beach in 1920 might have looked like, so I chose this vintage plane, which landed at the Bandon Airport during a fly-in in the 1970s.
But the story I am sharing this week has to do with the headline "First Plane Alights Here," which topped the Western World in July of 1920.
"The first airplane to alight in Bandon made its appearance at 10:30 this morning, landing on the beach near the old Bennett place. It was a Canadian-Curtis plane, owned by the Oregon, Washington and Idaho Airplane company of Portland, with L.M. Briggs as pilot and Dr. L.G. Johnson of Marshfield as passenger.
"The plane came over from Marshfield for the purpose of selecting a good landing place on the beach. Tomorrow it will return at about 9 o'clock and spend the time during low tide here taking up passengers. The landing place will be on the beach just south of the Queen Anne cottages. The flights will be between 10 and 12 minutes in length, including a trip over the town and surrounding country. The charge will be $10 a trip."
That morning, the machine landed on the beach near the Sphinx rock (what we now call Face Rock).
H.J. McDiarmid was the first passenger to fly over Bandon.
"It circled over Bird rocks, the Coast Guard Lookout station and over the residence and business section, thence over the woodlands to Fish rock and landing again on the beach."
He said "it was the greatest ride I ever took. It was wonderful. I don't have words to express my feelings, but I know one thing, I am a confirmed airplane booster from now on. I would like to go for a real ride, say to Portland, or some point in the valley."
The next passenger was James H. Howe, then Miss Elizabeth Croxall, L.S. Houghton, Joe Stankavich, S.G. Whitsett and Wilbur Jurgenson.
"I'm ruined, completely ruined," exclaimed S.G. Whitsett when he climbed from the machine. I'm ruined, I tell you ... and when questioned as to why or how he was ruined, he elucidated: "Why, how can a man continue to operate such a tame affair as a mere automobile after riding in an airplane, I'd like to know? It has taken all the joy out of riding in a car."
The flights took place again the following Sunday and in addition to the airplane attraction, "many took occasion to enjoy a dip in the surf. Surf bathing was fine. One supposes, and those having never tried it perhaps abstain in fear of the idea, that is the water is icy cold. Such is not the case. While the water is not to be compared to that of the 'ole swimmin' hole' back in the inland rivers, yet it is far from being unbearable.”
The pilot told Western World that "Bandon beach is one of the finest places I ever landed on or took an airplane off the ground from. Its only drawback is the fact that you must depend upon the tides to give you landing field."
The second photo was taken in August of 1960 as improvements were made during Bandon's highway widening project from the south city limits. The 76 station at right is where Banner Bank stands today.
The third picture features member of Cub Scout Dens 1 and 2, taken in March of 1975. In front are Jerry McMahon, Tim Carver, Dwayne Nowlin, David Robertson and Liam Albrich; back row (left) Jim Knox, Kurt Albertson, Larry Ashton, Randy Manicke, Mark Johnston and Jason Knox. Leaders were Margaret Carver, Den 1, left, and Vicki Falke, right, Den 2.
* * *
I've been contacted by several people in the last couple of days asking me who I had recommended for the two contested school board positions. And I was clear: I am voting for Angela Cardas Meredith and Marie Simonds.
In a recent column, I printed the statement from Stan and Theresa Avery, who are running for two of the school board seats, and this week I received a statement from Marie Simonds, who wants to let people know why she is seeking to be re-elected to Position No.3.
She is the parent of two students in the district, a community volunteer, youth sports coach and serves as vice chair of the board. "Meeting the needs of students and families in Bandon is my No. 1 goal in running for re-election. I have served on the board for three years and helped pass the recent school bond, initiate a Parent Teacher Organization at the middle school and helped open a child care center called Bandon Community Child Care Center."
Marie and her husband moved to Bandon in 2004. For six years she worked at Southwestern Oregon Community College in the Foundation office, half of those as the executive director, working on both scholarships for students and on the fundraising for the Curry County campus. For the last nine years she has worked at the Wild Rivers Coast Alliance, where she now serves as executive director. WRCA is the grant making department of Bandon Dunes Golf Resort and has granted over $5 million to support local organizations working toward supporting and benefitting the south coast region.
"In both my professional capacity as well as personally, I serve on many boards and committees, all with the intention of assisting those organizations reach their goals and best serve the people of the South Coast. I will bring that same passion, dedication and experience to the Bandon School District, working for our students and families," said Simonds.
I also strongly urge voters to cast their ballot for Harv Schubothe for Position No. 5 on the Port of Bandon commission.
* * *
As I stated in an earlier column, I am running as a write-in candidate for Position No. 2 on the board of the Southern Coos Health District, a position for which no one has filed. I would appreciate your writing in my name (Mary Schamehorn) on the ballot.
I am also urging people in the city to support BM 6-188, to continue the local option street tax at the same rate (84.5) as the last 10 years. For more complete information, read the insert in your utility bills, which came in the mail last week.
* * *
Former long-time Coquille city manager, author and member of a pioneer family, Patti Boice Strain, suffered a frightening accident last week as she mowed an area between her house and barn in the Sitkum area on a riding mower.
Patti, who is in her 80s, posted on Facebook that she was enjoying the beautiful spring day by deciding to mow the half-acre back yard "where the hand-dug well sits at the back-fence line as the ground rolls uphill away from the creek. The creek is a nice feature, about three feet wide at the back and two to three feet deep."
They call it Trickle Creek in the summer and watch it flood occasionally in winter storms.
"I moved the mower to the back area and began by mowing along the creek. I did fine until reaching a narrow area I've mowed hundreds of times. It is necessary to turn the mower around and mow your way back across the field.
"Well, I had a senior moment and hit the pedal for forward instead of the reverse pedal. As I drove forward, I said out loud, 'I'm going into the creek.' And I did - full speed ahead with the mower blades still operating!
"Well the creek banks are about five feet high and four to five feet apart and the water was a nice hole of three feet deep. The front of the mower hit the opposite bank with enough force to throw me into the water where I got a thorough soaking.
"I floundered around to try and get out, but something was wrong with my left knee cap and I couldn't get it under me. What to do? First thought: Do I have my cell phone in my jeans pocket? I was lucky. I did. A 9-1-1 call brought Willy (Burris) and the Myrtle Point Ambulance crew to the rescue.
"The professional ambulance crew, now with help of my son, grandson and great-grandson, lifted me from the creek to a plastic tarp and then to a gurney and on to the ambulance 200 or 300 hundred feet away."
The ambulance drove her to Coquille Valley Hospital where they evaluated her options, which were few. She ended up in Providence Hospital where they had a surgeon and an empty bed. When she posted the account on Monday, April 26, she was still in Providence with a new left knee and headed to "a lot of therapy."
This could have been so much worse had Patti not been carrying her cell phone; at any rate, I am sure it was an experience that she won't soon forget.
Patti's husband, Hal Strain, who grew up on the Strain ranch on Langlois mountain, died in May of 2017 at the age of 81. They had been married just shy of 63 years.
* * *
The man, who was wanted on numerous warrants, including federal, was captured last week in the Laurel Grove area, with the help of a police canine. The man, Jonathan Cordova, had apparently been living in Bandon for the last several months as his mother lives here. Bandon police learned that he was wanted and attempted to stop him in the area of Harlem and 11th Street Friday, April 23.
He failed to stop, and a short while later he abandoned his vehicle at First and Baltimore near The Big Wheel and fled on foot. This began an intense search for the man, who was finally apprehended several days later and turned over to the federal marshals, according to a Bandon Police officer.
* * *
People keep asking me when the state plans to install the flashing light and new crosswalk at Ninth and Highway 101, and I was told this week that the work will be done this summer, probably around July.
