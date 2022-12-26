Things that we take for granted today were mere dreams for people who lived in Bandon over a hundred years ago. An editorial, in the July 25, 1911, Bandon Recorder (on the front page) is titled "Automobile Road to Beach."
"Bandon people are getting automobiles at a rapid rate; so fast, in fact, that it is almost impossible to keep track of the large number of new cars that are constantly arriving. This is a good thing as it speaks well for the prosperity of Bandonians, but along with the automobiles, there should be better roads throughout this section of the country, not for the automobiles alone, but for the general good of the public, that farmers might be able to get to town more easily with their produce and thus build up a great farming section here, as this country is capable of doing.
"But what we started out to say was that there should be an automobile road to the beach, and not only an automobile road, but one for general travel. Bandon has the finest beach on the Pacific coast, and, in fact, has the only picturesque one along this section of the coast. This is an asset, the value of which cannot be calculated; all it needs is development, and the way to develop it is to begin a little at a time, and the first thing to be done is to make it easily accessible for the people.
"We have a sidewalk for foot passengers (first photo of the early-day sidewalk in the jetty area), and all are agreed that this is the best thing that has ever been done for the improvement of the town and benefit of the people, and that the people appreciate it is evidenced by the hundreds, yes, thousands, who are constantly using it. This is especially noticeable on Sundays and holidays, where there is a constant stream of people between the city and the beach (note people walking toward the jetty).
"Now with the sidewalk completed the next thing we need is a good road for automobiles and other vehicles to the beach. What could be nicer than a spin along the beach in an auto, or a nice carriage drawn by prancing steeds?
"There are two routes of easy access, either of which could be put into excellent condition for one hundred dollars or less. One of these is down by the old Bennett place (second picture taken of the Bennett Cottages on the north side of 11th Street at what is now Beach Loop), and the other near the Queen Anne cottage (third photo, south of Bennetts).
"In addition to our own autos and rigs, there are many people from Coos Bay and the up river towns, here in their autos every Sunday, and what an advertisement for Bandon it would be if there was just a road by which they could get down on the beach. Let's get busy and ACT. Who will take the initiative?"
Bandon lost one of its most popular senior citizens Saturday with the death of 98-year-old Patricia Seidler, mother of City Council President Madeline Seymour.
Patricia moved here in May 2014 after retiring at age 90 from Calaveras Title in San Andreas, Calif. She didn't waste any time getting involved in her new home town, by volunteering at the visitor center, the Bandon History Museum, at the hospital gift shop, Holiday Meals, the VFW Auxiliary, EAT when Alison needed her, and at the Port of Bandon updating their scrapbook. She also spent many days at the Farmers Market administering Oregon's SNAP program, and worked at the Hospital Foundation's annual golf tournament. It was not uncommon for it to get pretty cold in the marketplace building, but Patricia never let it bother her. She always had a smile on her face and a willingness to help people learn about the program.
I got to know and love Patricia, spending several Thanksgivings with Madeline and her (during the shut down of the holiday meals during Covid) and often she joined Madeline and I at dinner at Edgewaters, often along with our good friends Rae Seeley and Geri Procetto.
Patricia will be missed. We had so hoped that she would make the century mark, but congestive heart failure had other ideas, in spite of maintaining her sharp wit right up to the end.
Becker's Hospital Review, which each hospital board member receives pretty much daily, had an interesting article recently about adult mental health in each state.
Oregon is 47th in the nation for the highest prevalence of mental health (problems) and one of the lowest rates of access to care for adults. The only states with worse records than Oregon when it comes to taking care of the mentally ill are Arizona, Wyoming and Kansas.
Couple that with Oregon being the first state to decriminalize user grade amounts of heroin, meth and cocaine, and the legalization of marijuana, and you have a potential disaster in the making.
A lot of you probably did not even know who our state senator was, but I learned this week that Republican Dallas Heard of Roseburg has resigned the position, effective Jan. 1. He represented District 1, which includes all of Curry County, southern Coos County, southern Douglas County, western Josephine and the northwesternmost part of Jackson County. In the House, we are represented by David Brock Smith, a Port Orford Republican.
This is not the first time that Heard had stepped down from a political position. In March he resigned as chair of the Oregon Republican Party, with a message, saying that his "physical and spiritual health can no longer survive exposure to the toxicity that can be found in this community.
"Communist psychological warfare tactics are being used daily within the party. These tactics are being used to destroy anyone of true character who would oppose the man who introduced them into our community for the last 20 years. The endless slander, gossip, conspiracies, sabotage, lies, hatred, pointless criticism, blocking of ideas, and mutiny brought against my administration has done what I once never thought possible. They have broken my spirit. I can face the Democrats with courage and conviction, but I can't fight my own people, too," said Heard, in his lengthy resignation statement.
He was appointed to the Senate in 2018, after Senator Jeff Kruse, a Roseburg Republican, resigned following sexual harassment allegations. Heard's Senate replacement will be named by county commissioners from District 1.
It wasn't bad enough that I had a two-week bout with Covid back in April, but for a week and a half, I have been pretty much homebound with a miserable head cold. I was able to attend the December meeting of the hospital board via Zoom, but decided not to expose my fellow board members and hospital employees by attending the hospital Christmas party Saturday night, so I stayed home. I hear it was a great event and I am sorry I missed it, but this is not a "gift" I would want to share at Christmastime. This is the first really bad cold I have had in the last several years, and I am pretty sure that can be attributed to the fact that I seldom was in public without a mask for two years. But that, thank heavens, is pretty much a thing of the past. But bad colds aren't .....
Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center has announced that Dr. Paul Preslar, DO, has joined the clinic staff and is now taking new patients in his family medicine practice. People can call the clinic at 541-329-0154 to make an appointment.
Dr. Preslar and his wife have moved here from Oklahoma and are building a home in Bandon.
Brenda Meade, Coquille Tribal Council chair, told the Bandon City Council recently that there had been "an amazing return of fall Chinook salmon on the Coquille River this year." She said over 150 pair of salmon were collected for broodstock in the Ferry Creek system, breaking the record for the past 20 years.
Meade said the high number of returns brought renewed hope for Bandon, the river, and the Coquille Indian Tribe. In 2020, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) only collected three pair of returning salmon and there was a talk of possible extinction of the fall Chinook salmon on the Coquille River.
The Tribe reached out to city councilors and county and port commissioners for support and worked to find ways to get the community involved in working toward solutions.
To accommodate more salmon on the River, the problem of invasive species needed to be addressed. In 2021, the Tribe was given a crash course in the use of electric shock boats by ODFW. In 2022, the Tribe, ODFW, the Port of Bandon and others were able to take a large number of invasive fish off the river. The Tribe purchased two boats for this purpose. She said the Port of Coquille River also made a major contribution to the removal of invasive species when it hosted a small mouth bass derby.
She told of efforts that were taken in 2021, which fell short of reaching the goal of 75 pair of broodstock, with only 24 pair collected that year.
This year, working with ODFW and the community partners, aided by a grant from the Port of Bandon, the Tribe built a new metal trap system for Ferry Creek that really worked. The number of salmon collected meant that the Tribe and the state could start spawning at the Bandon Hatchery. As a result, she said that the hatchery had more eggs than it ever had .... over a half-million.
The goal, said Meade, is acclimating and setting free approximately 350,000 eggs into the lower basin of the Coquille River and 150,000 smolt into the upper rivers -- the North and South forks.
"It's about restoring our fisheries for everyone, and to have a robust wild and hatchery run on the Coquille River again," she said, thanking the council for recognizing the importance of the salmon to the Coquille Indian Tribe and the Bandon community. "The story really is going to be about how our community really stepped up and made a change," she said.
