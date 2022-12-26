Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Things that we take for granted today were mere dreams for people who lived in Bandon over a hundred years ago. An editorial, in the July 25, 1911, Bandon Recorder (on the front page) is titled "Automobile Road to Beach."

"Bandon people are getting automobiles at a rapid rate; so fast, in fact, that it is almost impossible to keep track of the large  number of new cars that are constantly arriving. This is a good thing as it speaks well for the prosperity of Bandonians, but along with the automobiles, there should be better roads throughout this section of the country, not for the automobiles alone, but for the general good of the public, that farmers might be able to get to town more easily with their produce and thus build up a great farming section here, as this country is capable of doing.

