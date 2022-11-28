Bandon Theatre

Bandon Theatre (note spelling) and Tuttle's Fountain after the Fire. Now site of Harbortown Events Center and vacant lot.

 Photo courtesy of Mary Schamehorn collection

It was a little less than two years after the Bandon Fire, that Bandon again made big news on the front page of the Sept. 1, 1938, Western World with a story that appeared on the top margin of the front page in red type, as it happened too late to make the regular paper. Next week's paper carried the story of the robbers who entered the home of Otto and Geneva Shindler. Shindler, a pharmacist, owned the local Rexall Drug Store (first photo), built right after the Fire and now the home of Winter River Books.

"Two robbers entered the O.C. Shindler home at 8:30 Wednesday night. At gun point they bound and gagged Mr. and Mrs. Shindler and learning that there was a son at the show (second photo) called up to find out what time the show would be out," said the article referring to the Shindler's only son, Franz.

No. 3.jpg

In 1938, robbers broke into the home of Otto and Geneva Shindler, the owners of the Rexall Drug Store.
No. 1.jpg
