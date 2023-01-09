Eight months after the disastrous fire which burned an estimated 500 structures in Bandon on Sept. 26, 1936, the Western World carried an article concerning the value of construction in Bandon that had been built since the fire.
"Residents of Bandon have built $53,740 worth of buildings since the fire of Sept. 26 on land they do not own, a check of records of County Assessor J.P. Beyers showed today.
"There are 120 houses, garages, sheds (like the first photo) and business buildings in Bandon that have been assessed this spring as personal property because their owners did not own the land upon which the structures are standing, Beyers said. The value of these 120 buildings totals $53,740.
"Beyers estimated that structures built by citizens on land they do own are worth not to exceed $20,000. This would bring total construction in Bandon since the fire last September to approximately $73,000.
"Some sheds are given an actual value as low as $15, while many one-room shacks are listed as being worth $60, the assessor's records show. There are five new buildings valued at more than $2,000 each, with the highest single valuation being $28,000. In addition to these five, there are seven more buildings listed as being worth more than $1,000 each."
I am certain that a number of buildings, which still stand in Old Town, are among those buildings that were constructed soon after the fire and made the assessor's role.
An article in the Jan. 14, 1981, Western World told the story of the Whiskey Run Wind Turbine project, northwest of Bandon.
Looking at the large sign, which had been erected at the site, was Bandon businessman Chuck Markham, who was among those who visited the site that day.
"Winds at Whiskey Run beach are ready to be put into use generating electricity for the area, after Pacific Power and Light put the finishing touches on an experimental wind turbine this week.
"Three giant propeller blades were attached onto the windmill Monday morning to complete construction of the turbine. And when all controls have been connected the windmill is expected to provide enough electricity to serve 20 or 30 families. But the biggest contribution to future energy needs the wind turbine is expected to provide is information on the feasibility of using wind power along the Southern Oregon coast.
"The structure stands about 80-feet tall and towers above a small control house at the base of the turbine. Another tower will eventually be constructed to monitor winds and collect data on the project. The third structure will stand about 360 feet tall and is designed to help PP&L gather information on the amount of wind power potential at the Whiskey Run site.
"The propeller unit will be turned on and off according to the strength of winds at the site. It has been designed to operate in winds between eight and 60 miles an hour. The stronger the winds, the more electricity the unit is expected to put out. But the power output is expected to be most efficient at 30 miles-an-hour winds.
"Arrangements to deliver power from the wind generator have been made with Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative headquartered in Coquille. The electric cooperative, which has a power line near the Whiskey Run site, has agreed to extend the line to the turbine and deliver its output to a substation near Bandon connecting with a PP&L line for delivery to customers.
"Cost of the wind energy project has been estimated at $700,000," said the article.
Although I could not find updated information, I do not believe that the experiment was cost effective for Pacific Power and was later abandoned.
I have chosen the third picture, taken in June of 1973, during the launching of the Barbara J for a special reason, as you will see as you keep reading.
"A dream became reality Monday night with the launching of the 29-foot commercial fishing vessel, built by students of Bandon High School, in a construction class which was part of the district's new emphasis on vocational education.
"Well-known Randolph boat builder Hap Ward supervised the project, and although it wasn't quite finished when school was out, teachers, administrators and friends worked long hours to complete the work necessary for it to be launched.
"The boat was purchased by Bandon High School biology teacher-coach Mickey Hurley (on vessel) at a bid price of $11,500.
"Named 'Barbara J' for the new skipper's wife, the boat was christened with champagne by Mrs. Hurley as a large number of people, including several school board members, stood behind the old Coast Guard station to watch the ceremonies.
"Construction was carried on in the boat shop of the old Coast Guard building, which was leased by the government to the school district.
"The vessel has a 10-foot beam and is powered by a 106 hsp. 6-cyclinder GMC diesel engine. Ward explained that it is equipped with hydraulic steering and all other equipment necessary for legal operation.
"Hurley planned to use to boat to fish commercially during the summer months."
Hard to believe this was more than 50 years ago.
Last week, my friend Mickey Hurley died at the age of 86. I best knew him as a coach (wrestling), fisherman and friend. He developed a very successful wrestling program at Bandon High School, assisted by the late Ken Butler, with his wrestlers making a name for themselves in many state and national events.
His son Mike Hurley, who lives in Salem, posted on Facebook that his dad had "died after a short battle with dementia and a long battle with life itself." The family, which also includes daughters Deanna-Hurley Hockema and Cheryl Reeves, of Siletz, plan a memorial service in June or July. Mickey was preceded in death by his wife Barbara and his son, Brad.
He lived at Pacific View for a number of years. ***********************
I was shocked to learn of the death Dec. 28 of long-time Bandon resident, Sharon Pruett Bemetz, 71, a member of the BHS Class of 1969, who was married to the love of her life, Jim Bemetz, for 53 years. She was the youngest of the four Pruett siblings, Doris Schvaneveldt, Lois Thiess and Jerry Pruett, and the daughter of Gertrude and Cecil Pruett, all of whom have preceded her in death.
In addition to her husband Jim, her immediate survivors include daughter Samantha Chandler, and sons, Jeremy and Chris Bemetz, as well as a number of grandchildren. Sharon leaves many friends in the community whose prayers are with Jim and the family. ***********************
I also learned that a member of my class, Terry Van Leuven, 84, a long-time resident of Alaska, died Christmas morning in a Seattle nursing home several months after suffering a serious stroke.
His parents were Velma and Ray Van Leuven, and he was the brother of the late Carole Van Leuven Vedder, and a cousin to Dean, Darry, Johnny and Dixie Van Leuven.
He graduated from Bandon High with the Class of 1957. ***********************
The strong wind storm that hit Bandon and all parts of the state last Monday night, Dec. 26, caused wide spread damage, including many downed trees and power outages.
A spokesman for the City of Bandon hydro-electric department said that an estimated 750 people were without power during the storm, but he added that no one should have been out for more than 12 hours.
The city crew worked 24-hours straight and then returned for another lengthy shift, as office crews members, Linda Eickhoff and Katie Madzier, manned the phones throughout the night, and Andrea McMahon and Denise Russell came in early Tuesday morning to assist.
Public Works director Tim Lakey and his crew were also out in the storm Monday night clearing trees from city streets and assisting the hydro crew with downed trees.
It is during events like this that we (the city council and I) really appreciate our employees. We've heard lots of positive comments from people who lost electricity and were amazed at the treacherous conditions that our crews worked in trying to restore power and keep the roads open.
I haven't heard any official wind speed figures, but one person who lives on Beach Loop said it reached at least 70 miles an hour. Others recorded even higher speeds. And it seemed to be more prolonged than other wind events. ***********************
This is a good time to talk about the latest rainfall report, which indicates that 10.85 inches were recorded for December, compared to 12.33 inches last year and 9.83 inches two years ago.. ***********************
Friends are reminded that a Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, Jan. 26, from 1 to 4 at the Bandon Community Center honoring the life of Patricia Seidler, who died recently at the age of 98. She was the mother of City Council President Madeline Seymour.... ***********************
I so much appreciate the positive comments about my column, which I have been receiving from people who are new to the community and who particularly love the history part. The old-timers, however, do appreciate knowing who in our community has passed away since we no longer have a local weekly newspaper from which to get the news. Both groups like to know about coming events, and I try to do the best I can.
