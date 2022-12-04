As I returned from the tree-lighting ceremony Saturday evening, my thoughts turned to Christmas activities in Bandon nearly 60 years ago, when I was just beginning my long newspaper career as a reporter (and often editor) of the Western World.
The first picture I am sharing was taken in December of 1964, below what is now the Bandon City Hall (built in 1970), looking toward town. In the large billboard, Santa is holding his gift book for the Shoppers' Jamboree, which was a pre-Christmas promotion sponsored by local merchants, including Ray's Pharmacy, Boone's Hardware, Western Bank, Kapings' Greenhouse-Florist, Coquille Valley Dairy Co-op, M & L Grocery, Lindvall Real Estate, Croxall & Perry Grocery, Kronenberg & Waldrop Insurance, Western World, The Senter Agency, Metcalfe Insurance, Bandon Food Center, Sears, The Style Shop, Shindler's Rexall Drug, McKay's Market, Bill Pullen's Western Auto, McNair Hardware, Capps Motor Company, Gerry's Ice Cream, Golden Rule Store and Dave's Radio and TV. Only McKay's remains in business today.
Not only would Santa visit local children, but one of their favorite characters, Cap'n Shipwreck, would also be present. In addition, The Lions Club, with the cooperation of Jack Ward of the Bandon Theatre, planned a big party for the children, who were invited to attend a free movie, and receive treats handed out by Santa and the Lions under the marquee. This was a tradition that was carried on for many years.
If you look closely, across the highway you can see Capps Motor Co. (now the Washed Ashore/Broken Anchor building), and behind it, the Moore Mill Truck Shop and Moore Mill. A billboard advertises Lloyd's cafe, and you can see the Arcade Tavern and the Stephan Hotel (now the home of Cranberry Sweets).
The second photo was taken in April of 1965 as Fish and Game representatives gathered at Bradley Lake to oversee improvements to the boat ramp, in the hopes of getting it open.
Plans called for 2500 yards of fill rock to be hauled in and dumped into an area at the edge of the lake. The work was to include a 20-foot roadway and a turn-around at the lake's edge. Cost was in the neighborhood of $3,000.
Pictured at left are Willis Baker, superintendent of the local state fish hatchery, and an unidentified man, who was with the fish and game commission.
The third photo was taken in April of 1958 when the S.S. Alaska Spruce found herself caught with her bow fast on a sand shoal the previous week during heavy seas as the result of storms off the northern California coast.
An article in Western World, headlined Heavy Surge and Flood Waters Cause Ship to go Aground, explains what happened.
"After loading at Port of Bandon dock the ship lost its berth when the heavy surge in the river caused her mooring lines to break. The tug Port of Bandon took her in tow and left her anchored in the channel north of the Moore Mill, but the swift flood waters in the river caused the ship to drift.
"The picture shows the tug Port of Bandon on Wednesday of last week pulling the ship back toward the channel. The mission was completed Wednesday evening without damage to the vessel."
***********************
What started out as the first big production of the post season Covid era for the Bandon Playhouse, drawing over 350 people for the weekend performances, was jolted into reality when several members of the cast came down with Influenza A, during the three-day run.
The most seriously ill of the cast was one of the community's most popular guys, Mike Dempsey, who ended up being life-flighted to St. Charles Hospital in Bend where he spent several days in an induced coma in ICU, ending up on a ventilator. But it seems the community's prayers worked their magic, because his partner Neal Davis posted mid-week that Mike was much better. And Sunday morning, Mike, himself posted, "Hiya folks. I am doing so good today!!! Thank you all for the well wishes ....." That was definitely the news that we wanted to hear.
Paul Fisher filled in for Mike in the Saturday and Sunday performances.
The first to come down with it after Friday night's performance was Tyler Eickhoff, whose grandmother also came down with it, but I saw Tyler Saturday night (a week later) at the tree-lighting event and he was fine and said his grandmother was also much better.
Several other cast members also came down with it, one of whom I know had received her flu shot.
The play was fun and it was great to return to near normal. Things like this happen, but should not discourage the Playhouse and others from gathering with friends, neighbors and community members.
*********************
I've learned that a long-time resident of Bandon, Barbara Mallory, recently died at the age of 91. Among her survivors are her children, sons, Perry and Tom, and daughter, Carla Fellows, and their extended families. Her husband, Deane, died many years ago. Barbara was a member of the Bandon High School Class of 1950. Her maiden name was Wade, although her mother later married Tom Soterion.
************************
Speaking of the Class of 1950, another member of the class, Joan DeCosta Goodbrod, is celebrating her 90th birthday Dec. 16 with a lunch being hosted by her daughters, Michelle White and Cindy Schafler, in Washington, where she now makes her home.
Joan accompanied her daughter Michelle to Bandon in late September, where she met with many of her long-time friends during a breakfast at The Station Restaurant and later for coffee at Bandon Baking Company.
Those wishing to send her a birthday card could do so at: Woodland Care Center (Apt. 112), PO Box 69, Woodland, Wash. 98674. I know she'd appreciate hearing from you. She really misses Bandon where she grew up and spent most of her adult life with her late husband, Pete.
***********************
I saw a Facebook post by Rob Taylor Friday indicating that Rod Taylor had won the county commission race. I confirmed later that the final count was posted Wednesday and Taylor had garnered 152 more votes than incumbent Melissa Cribbins. This definitely means a new direction for Coos County as Taylor joins John Sweet, who was re-elected, and long-time commissioner Bob Main.
************************
The Art By The Sea gallery is hosting a reception Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the gallery on Fillmore Avenue honoring Ava Richey, an accomplished painter and founding member of the gallery.
It is always fun to view their art work, much of which is for sale.
************************ People are reminded that the annual Bandon Lighted vehicle Christmas parade, sponsored by the Greater Bandon Association, is set for Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning at 5:30 in Old Town. I believe that vehicles are to line around 4:30 at the west end of town.
GBA also sponsored the tree-lighting ceremony, which saw Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center CEO Ray Hino, do the count down to light the huge tree at the Visitor Center in Old Town. A big crowd was on hand, with the youngsters dancing to lively music, courtesy of Anthony Zunino, before GBA executive Harv Schubothe introduced Ray Hino. Unlike past years, where it has rained, the weather was crisp, but dry, which really contributed to the crowd, many of whom came out earlier in the afternoon to see Santa and enjoy the nog/wine walk.
***********************
I read last week that 22 states have petitioned CMS (Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services) to withdraw healthcare worker vaccine mandates. The mandate requires employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 if they work in healthcare facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding.
The petitioners point out that full vaccination no longer prevents infection or transmission, yet what they called the "outdated emergency rule" remains in force.
The petition contends "that the vaccine rule intensified staffing shortages at healthcare facilities, resulting in reduced risk of patients contracting the virus but also limiting many patients' access to needed care."
The rule, which includes medical and religious exemptions, has been the subject of legal challenges since November 2021.
I do know that employees of Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center who chose not to get the vaccination, signed one of the two exemptions.
Recently, several health care workers at St. Charles in Bend refused to sign either waiver and were fired.
Neither Oregon, Washington nor California were part of the 22-state coalition asking the Biden administration to repeal the rule.
Included in the coalition were Arizona, Alabama, Alaska, Florida, South Carolina, Texas, Ohio, Oklahoma, Virginia, Wyoming, and others.
***********************
Bandon's McKenna Vierck was named to the first team in the Coast Valley volleyball league. A sophomore, she was the lone South Coast player on the first team. Bandon junior Katelynn Senn was named to the second team, while Caitlyn Michalek received honorable mention. Bandon finished second in the league's south division.
I will have information about the all-star team for football in next week's column.
