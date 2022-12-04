Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

As I returned from the tree-lighting ceremony Saturday evening, my thoughts turned to Christmas activities in Bandon nearly 60 years ago, when I was just beginning my long newspaper career as a reporter (and often editor) of the Western World.

The first picture I am sharing was taken in December of 1964, below what is now the Bandon City Hall (built in 1970), looking toward town. In the large billboard, Santa is holding his gift book for the Shoppers' Jamboree, which was a pre-Christmas promotion sponsored by local merchants, including Ray's Pharmacy, Boone's Hardware, Western Bank, Kapings' Greenhouse-Florist, Coquille Valley Dairy Co-op, M & L Grocery, Lindvall Real Estate, Croxall & Perry Grocery, Kronenberg & Waldrop Insurance, Western World, The Senter Agency, Metcalfe Insurance, Bandon Food Center, Sears, The Style Shop, Shindler's Rexall Drug, McKay's Market, Bill Pullen's Western Auto, McNair Hardware, Capps Motor Company, Gerry's Ice Cream, Golden Rule Store and Dave's Radio and TV. Only McKay's remains in business today.



0
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

Did you get started on your Christmas shopping?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments