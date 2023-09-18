It wasn't until I began looking for pictures that showed the Bullards Bridge being opened for a vessel did I learn that the actual name of the bridge is Bullards Ferry Bridge... not just Bullards Bridge.

There is so much history connected to the bridge, which finally opened in 1954, replacing the old Bullards Ferry (first photo), which had been in operation for 63 years when the bridge opened. It wasn't until 1960 that Highway 101 to Coos Bay opened, but at least locals were able to get from one side of the Coquille River to the other side without timing their travels by the ferry schedule.

Bullards Bridge opens for fishing boat, 11/68

