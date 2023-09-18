It wasn't until I began looking for pictures that showed the Bullards Bridge being opened for a vessel did I learn that the actual name of the bridge is Bullards Ferry Bridge... not just Bullards Bridge.
There is so much history connected to the bridge, which finally opened in 1954, replacing the old Bullards Ferry (first photo), which had been in operation for 63 years when the bridge opened. It wasn't until 1960 that Highway 101 to Coos Bay opened, but at least locals were able to get from one side of the Coquille River to the other side without timing their travels by the ferry schedule.
The first small ferry scow was propelled by hand-operated windlass across the Coquille river in September 1891 by the builder, Robert W. Bullard, pioneer rancher, storekeeper and postmaster. F.S. Younce (Bill Smith's grandfather) operated the ferry as a private enterprise until the county took over in 1909. An average of 4,000 vehicles, including 1,000 trucks, crossed the ferry each month, carrying 13,000 to 14,000 passengers.
A person on Facebook this week asked if anyone had pictures of the bridge actually opening for a vessel to pass .... and I knew that somewhere in my massive collection of Western World photos, I did have one (second photo). And I actually found several, one of which is a barge which struck the bridge in 1966 (third photo), closing it for nearly a week while temporary repairs were made. Think about that for a second if you work at Bandon Dunes or in Coos Bay, and had to go through Coquille to essentially get to the other side of the river. But that's the way we got to Coos Bay for years ... through Coquille.
An article in the Oct. 16, 1941, Western World, was headlined: "Bullards Ferry seen as local bottleneck to lower river folks."
"The Bullards ferry has been the bottleneck for years between the two sides of the lower Coquille river, and now that conditions are on the up and up, it is believed by the people of the two sides that this bottleneck should be removed and that Bullards ferry should be operated 24 hours a day, or that the county should sponsor the construction of a bridge."
Understanding the high prices and shortage of materials due to the defense program, people on both sides of the river realized that it would be cheaper to man the ferry 24 hours a day than to build a bridge, and so they submitted a petition to the county, which resulted in increased hours.
Thirteen years later, the Bullards Ferry Bridge opened.
The picture of the barge was taken in October of 1966, when the Oliver J. Olson Steamship Co. barge J. Whitney hit the bridge during an upstream journey to Rogge Lumber Co. This photo may have been taken as the bridge left Rogge Lumber, with close to 3,000,000 feet of lumber.
The barge struck the southwest concrete pier, which was cracked above the waterline by the impact, and was pushed off its footing. When the drawbridge was dropped, the top of the span was found to be nine inches out of line and the southwest curbline had a four-inch drop. That meant the southwest corner of the span had nothing to sit on.
The second picture, taken in November of 1968, shows the bridge being opened to allow a small fishing vessel to pass through.
According to information from the U.S. Coast Guard 13th District website, the bridge draw span is very rarely opened. As of 2009, when a special waiver was put into effect, not allowing it to be opened for 10 months during painting of the bridge, it had not been opened for marine traffic in seven years.
The bridge is opened once a year for maintenance, according to the website.
The recreational boating traffic that plies the Coquille River is able to pass under the lift span in its closed position.
The mill on the east side of the bridge has long since been closed, so the chance of an upriver barge striking the bridge has been virtually eliminated. ---------------------------------
My thoughts are with my long-time friend and former Western World editor Melody Gillard Juarez , who is recovering from surgery in a Tualatin (outside of Portland) hospital. ---------------------------------
I learned that former Bandon resident Bob Braddy, 85, died recently in Portugal where he was living with his daughter and son-in-law, Colleen and Clyde Showalter and their daughter, Fiona. Bob was married to Barbara Eakley, who died several years ago, not long after they had moved from Bandon to West Linn. After she passed away, he moved to Portugal with his daughter.
Clyde and Colleen are in the business of helping people move to Portugal, with their business "Portugal the Place." ---------------------------------
The 77th annual Bandon Cranberry Festival, Crandyland, opens Thursday (Sept. 7) with the coronation at 7 p.m. in the Sprague Theater, featuring members of the court, Rachel Eickhoff, daughter of Linda Eickhoff; Nyah Dimitruk, daughter of Miyuki Nohara and Bryce Dimitruk; and Marlin McCutcheon, Port Orford, the son of Dave and Vilma McCutcheon.
Other main events include the Cranberry Bowl football game Friday night at 7, with the Tigers hosting the Toledo Boomers, and on Saturday, the Grand Festival Parade, which begins at 10 a.m. on Ninth Street, near Dairy Queen, and winds its way down the hill, and into Old Town along First Street.
The main part of the festival will be held in City Park where you will find the festival marketplace, food vendors, a car show and music throughout the day and evening on Saturday and again on Sunday. A complete list of all events can be found at Bandon.com.
Police Chief Cory Dhillon let me know that during the festival, he has requested, and been granted, the Oregon State Police DUII Task Force. In addition to our local officers, there will be seven additional officers from neighboring agencies who will be doing focused patrols and traffic stops looking for impaired drivers.
"These officers are very well trained and experienced in finding and arresting impaired drivers," said Chief Dhillon. "Residents can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence that includes multiple other agencies." ---------------------------------
I am thrilled to let my readers know that the City of Bandon will soon have a new city manager. Torrey Contreras, who has been with the City of Cerritos, Calif., for over 30 years, has accepted the job and expects to be in Bandon in late September or early October. He recently visited with his wife, Kelly, and their daughter, Presley, who is a freshman at Syracuse University. I can't wait to introduce them to Bandon. Our present city manager, Dan Chandler, is retiring, but plans to remain in Bandon.
At the present time, the Contreras family is looking for a rental while they decide if they want to buy a home or build, so if you know of something that might be available please let me or City Recorder June Hinojosa know. ---------------------------------
The Port of Bandon boat ramp and marina will be closing Sept. 25, and will be reopened when the marina work is completed next year, according to Port Commission Chairman Reg Pullen. Another commissioner told me that the parking areas will remain open.
People are reminded that they need to get the gorse cut on their property as soon as possible, and that they can dispose of the cut gorse by leaving it in front of their homes for pick up by Bandon Garbage Disposal, with the next debris pick up slated for the week of Oct. 2.
For more information about how to control gorse, people can view the Gorse Action Group's wall in the planning department section of city hall near the water fountain, or they can go to the GAG website. Liza Ehle will update the city council on gorse eradication efforts with a presentation at the Sept. 11 council meeting.
People are also reminded that the next free household hazardous waste collection event is set for Sept. 16 from 9 a.m.. to 1 p.m. at the Beaver Hill Transfer Site. Please call 541-396-7624 to make an appointment.
A year ago this month I wrote about a German Shepherd attack on Franklin Avenue, which resulted in a woman being bitten and her little dog being so badly injured that he could not be saved.
People had been notified that the dog would be living in Langlois, but the dog has been seen in the back of a pickup back in the Franklin Avenue area untethered, causing concern for the victim of the earlier attack, who now has another little dog. Animal control and the local police department have been notified.
I have learned about an upcoming event at Valley Flora, called In A Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild, set for Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. People will enjoy the magic of Hunter Noack's classical music while meandering through the fields of Valley Flora at Langlois. All proceeds from the concert will benefit the Wild Rivers Land Trust's "'heart of the dark coast" campaign. While the event is sold out, there are still tickets available for the Shore Acres concert on Sept. 8. Tickets can be purchased through the everbrite.com website.
Founded in 2016 by classical pianist Hunter Noack, In a Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild is a nonprofit outdoor concert series where America's most stunning landscapes replace the traditional concert hall. A 9-foot Steinway grand piano travels on a flatbed trailer to state and national parks, urban greenspaces, working ranches, farms, and historical sites for classical music concerts that connect people with each landscape, according to their website "In A Landscape."
On the anniversary of the Bandon Fire of Sept. 26, 1936, I will be presenting the Fire program at Bandon's History Museum on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. The program is free, and will feature fire narrative and pictures that we've discovered in recent months, which have previously not been shared.
--------------------------------The rainfall for August was a quarter of an inch, which makes the last four months (May through August), the second driest in the 19 years that I have been keeping track of the local rainfall. In the four-month period we've had a total of 1.84 inches of rain. The only drier period was May through August of 2018 when we had 1.11 inches of rain. During the same four months last year, we had 9.76 inches of rain.
