This week, I am running three photos about the same story, several of which were taken in 1897, as work progressed on the building of the South Jetty. The third was taken during work on the North Jetty. I am not sure the date of the third photo, but on the back it says the trolley is headed out to the end of the North Jetty. The trolley carried rock in making the jetties. In the foreground you can see the United States Life Savings crew possibly on a training mission in the river.
A headline in the Dec. 16, 1915, Western World spanned the width of the front page: "$300,000 Has Been Spent to Give Coquille River a Good Harbor.
"Some thirty or forty years ago the Coquille River, a stream then navigable only a few miles, poured its waters into the Pacific Ocean over a shallow and very dangerous bar which was close to the high point where the Coast Guard lookout now stands."
The point that the article refers to is what we now know as Coquille Point, a good deal south of the present channel.
"Only small sailing schooners, of the type long since passed from the census of coast shipping, made port at Bandon and those only at rare intervals. Twenty to fifty days were consumed in the passage to San Francisco, from whence they came with supplies and return with the product of the one small mill on the river. One hundred thousand feet of lumber made up a big load for the tiny ships and a round trip every two months was above the average.
"What a fuss we would make today had we to depend on a row boat to take us to any of the points on the upper river, from Bullards to Myrtle Point! Yet, there are many still living who remember the initial trip of the first steamboat on the river and who have pulled a skiff from the old Bandon Ferry slip to Beaver Slough or Coquille City, rather than walk or ride through the unbroken wilderness.
"It is different now (1915). The mouth of the river has shifted a quarter of a mile northward and the tides flow in and out through a confined channel, giving a depth of water on the bar of about 12 to 16 feet at mean low tide. Steamers carrying upwards of 1,000,000 feet of lumber and making round trips to San Francisco every five days can cross in and out without the slightest danger, while vessels two to four times as large as the old sailing schooners can dock at Coquille City, 22 miles inland.
"Private enterprise furnished the funds for the first work done on the river, way back in 1880 when the river followed the bluff and had its outlet between Table Rock and the point upon which the Lookout now stands. During the next four years approximately $4,000 was raised for harbor work and expended under the direction of Captain Judah Parker, founder of Parkersburg. Close onto $1500 of this fund was the result of a grand barbecue and dance held in Bandon, attended by everyone up and down the river and throughout the country around.
"Large crates were built, filled with rock and sunk on either side of the mouth of the river in hopes of confining the ever-shifting channel."
The article goes on to explain that in 1884 Congress appropriated $10,000 for the work aimed at containing the channel, where it is today.
The second picture represents the first rock for the new jetty, built in 1898.
Before the rock could be hauled to the jetty, the Tupper rock quarry, which had been closed and the equipment dismantled following the completion of the north jetty, had to be reopened. ""Between the quarry and the receiving wharf 3,000 feet of trestle had to be built and the wharf reconstructed, while the part of the project on the north side of the river called for an entirely new dock and 2500 feet of trestle.
"Reopening the quarry presented some difficulties in itself and in order to understand the problem one must know that the quarry is nearly a hole in the side of a bluff or hill, into which the cars enter and are loaded from above by derricks. During the previous work all the rock within a safe reach of the derrick boom had been cleared away, so that either the derrick must be placed deeper in the pit and a less secure foundation used, or a monster derrick built."
They compromised by building two 90 foot line boom derricks, one on each side of the quarry, which is the area where Pacific View assisted living center sits today.
"Removing thousands of tons of rock from the pit was the first work of these derricks."
It is hard to imagine how much work went into mining the rock, building the railroad trestles and moving the rock to build the jetties that we take for granted today.
---------------------------------------
Megan Lawrence posted some good news on Facebook Sunday about her husband, Kyle, who had been critically injured in a vehicle crash two weeks earlier south of Bandon, during a hail storm. Their three-year-old daughter Ella was in the back seat and thankfully was not injured.
He was life-flighted to OHSU in Portland, where he has been receiving the care he needs.
"Kyle is to be discharged from OHSU tomorrow (Monday, April 25). He will continue therapies and wound care locally/at home and will continue to use a walker for the next several weeks while his ankle heals, but he continues to beat the odds and gets stronger every day. We're beyond grateful for the medical care Kyle has received in Portland, but there really is no place like home," Megan said.
---------------------------------------
What could only be said to be a crime spree of serious incidents in Bandon continued last week with the arrest of a 26-year-old Bandon man, Torin Mourey, for second degree murder in the shooting death of his 15-year-old half-brother, Finnian Lewis, at their Harvard Street Apartments home shortly before 11 a.m. on April 20.
After being taken to Southern Coos Hospital for a blood-alcohol test, he was taken to Coquille where he remains lodged in jail.
---------------------------------------
People reading this on Monday are reminded that the chamber is hosting a candidates forum for county commissioner candidates Tuesday, April 26, beginning at 6:30 at The Barn.
---------------------------------------
I was sorry to learn of the death of Curry County native, author and former long-time Coquille City Manager Patti Boice Strain, who died April 16 at the age of 87. She made her home in Myrtle Point.
She and her late husband Hal Strain, who died in 2017, were instrumental in founding the Coquille Valley Historical Society. Several years ago she authored a 766-page book titled "Floras Creek Precinct and the Boice Family of Curry County," a copy of which I was fortunate to have been gifted by her because she knew of my love of history.
I also heard that a former resident Mary Matney Bray (formerly Pettitt) died April 15 in Corvallis at the age of 79. While in Bandon, she served on the Bandon school board and was mother to nine children.
Graveside services were held April 23 at Lawn Memorial in Corvallis.
---------------------------------------
It's been announced that the theme for the 76th Bandon Cranberry Festival, set for Sept. 9-11, is Cranberry Country Jubilee. The primary sponsor is Rogue Credit Union.
Another event guaranteed to bring a number of people into the community is the All-School Reunion set for Saturday, Aug. 6, from noon to 4 at the high school gym. Other classes, including my class (1957), plan to get together that weekend, as well.
---------------------------------------
Fabulous is the only way to describe the Bandon Showcase concert featuring pianist Tien Hsieh, at the Sprague theater Friday night. Her long standing ovation expressed how much the audience loved her performance and unless you were there, like I was, it would be hard to describe. Not only was the concert wonderful, but it was so great to mingle with friends after a two-year Covid hiatus.
The next thing we have to look forward to is MarLo Dance Studio's spring production of "Anastasia" set for May 13-15 and 20-22 at the Sprague, with tickets at marlodance.com. ---------------------------------------
I learned this week that a house, overlooking Old Town and the River, recently sold for $2,175,000 after being listed for $1.9 million. It is unbelievable what is happening to housing prices in Bandon.
---------------------------------------
This Saturday (April 30) is the Earth Day Tree K event, sponsored by city parks and recreation commissioners, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park, with entertainment, food and speakers.
---------------------------------------
Don't forget that the annual brush and yard debris removal starts Monday, June 13. People are allowed a maximum of 5 cubic yards (approximately two pickup loads) at no cost. Place your yard debris in the right of way along the street before June 13.
---------------------------------------
A person who lives in the Two Mile area posted this week that someone had attempted to break in to their property, and at some point had broken the motion detector light and removed it. But the message was that someone had been on their property who was not supposed to be there and people in that area need to be vigilant.
