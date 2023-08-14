Who knew that when Coach Vic Adams of North Bend spoke at the fall sports banquet in Bandon in 1941 ... that 25 years later he'd be coaching here. When this photo was taken in December of 1966, Vic, at left, was defensive coach for the Tiger football team. Others pictured are Dick Sutherland, head coach; Newt Kiefer and Chris Ray, co-captains of the football team; Paul Driscoll and Ron Staten, captains of the cross-country team, and their coach, Mickey Hurley.
But this story is about the 1941 basketball banquet, sponsored by the Bandon Union Carpenters, held at the Masonic hall.
"The development of basketball, from its inception some 50 years ago to the highly technical and coordinated game that it is today, was traced by Coach Victor Adams of the North Bend high school before a group of some 60 players and fans ....
"Coach Adams, who has been in charge of athletics at North Bend for the past 13 years and this year had conference-winning teams in both football and basketball, took fourth place in the state basketball tournament.
"Following the dinner served by the home economic class of the high school, L.D. Felsheim, chairman of the school board, acted as toastmaster."
Among those speaking were Mayor K.I. Franklin, Piercy Sweet, and Ed Capps as representative of the Dads and the chamber of commerce.
The Tiger basketball team was introduced: Jerry Alvey, Art Uht, Leonard Smith, George Harris, Edgar Capps, Jack Smiley, Harold Howe, Don Goddard, Joe Stevenson, Jack Wilson, Bernie Ertel, Gerald Fraser, Bruce McLeod, Jess Laub, Jay Hess, Ray Harris, Vernon Barrows, and Buster Jacobs and Bud Hansen, who were managers."
Captain Don Goddard was named the most valuable player.
A headline in the Sept. 26, 1963, Western World reads: "Port of Bandon Half Century Old This Month."
I have chosen a photo taken at the port several years later (second photo) to illustrate what the harbor looked like in those days.
The Port of Bandon was organized Sept. 15, 1913, according to then secretary-treasurer George Kronenberg.
"He reports that the first five commissioners were appointed by the governor, with two representing Bandon, two from Coquille and one from the area between the two cities. The first commissioners were Col. R.H. Rosa and R.E.L. Bedillion of Bandon; E.E. Johnson and J.E. Norton of Coquille; and T.P. Hanly, from the area between the two."
For years that "gentleman's agreement" continued, with two from each city and one from the area between the two towns. But that is no longer the case, as four of the five current port commissioners, Chairman Reg Pullen, Secretary-Treasurer Wayne Butler, Vice-President Donny Goddard and Don Starbuck, are from Bandon, and the fifth, Rick Goche, is from Coquille.
The third picture features three women from the Bandon Aero Club as they prepare crab for the March 1966 aero club fly-in crab feed. From left are Irene (Mrs. Merritt J.) Senter, Mrs. Francis Rapp and Elaine (Mrs. Howard) Kehl. Although they were expecting a large number of planes and prepared food for around 500 people, heavy fog socked in most of the state that Sunday, and only 70 people attended, most of whom came from the local community.
-------------------------
The Bandon Historical Society is hoping to break ground next spring on a meeting room/auditorium adjacent to their Fillmore Avenue building, with the addition being funded through the estate of the late Don Lynam.
Lynam, a retired pharmacist who retired in Bandon some years ago, specified in his will what the nearly $700,000 bequeath was to build.
The auditorium is to be completed by Sept. 25, 2027, five years from the date of Don's death.
The museum board is being assisted by Sherri McGrath and Matt Winkel of Coos Curry Consulting. Attorney Robin Miller is representing Don's estate.
-------------------------
The community was shocked and saddened to learn of the death last week of long-time Bandon businessman and public servant Ed Landucci, who died July 25 at Bay Area Hospital after being diagnosed 10 days earlier with pancreatic cancer. Ed just turned 79 in June.
He was the long-time owner of Oregon Properties, and was a current member of the Bandon Planning Commission, having served as chair of the same commission in the mid-1980s. He was a long-time member and past president (84-85) of the Bandon Rotary Club.
His immediate survivors include his wife, Crystal; son, Eto Landucci; and daughters, Francine Landucci and Anne Landucci Trombley.
-------------------------
I also learned that Bandon native Gene Scott, 88, a member of the Bandon High School Class of 1952, died July 27 after a short battle with cancer. Gene and his wife Marilyn had lived in Bandon many years before moving to their present home in Coquille.
In addition to his wife, Gene is survived by his son Randy and daughter Denise.
-------------------------
In the last week, several of my Facebook friends posted about the sudden loss of family members, including Cinda Arney, whose husband, Jim, died some months ago, and over the weekend, their oldest granddaughter, Maddie Rameson, 21, was killed in an ATV accident. The Arneys are long time owners of Express Blinds and Beyond out of Coos Bay.
Teresa Reaves, wife of the former police chief in Coquille Michael Reaves, who now live in Sunset, La., reported that their son-in-law, Mark Kirn, had died suddenly at the age of 41. The Kirns lived in the east part of Coos County.
A service will be held Aug. 5, at 4 p.m. at the Coquille High School football field, with a barbecue to follow at 50989 Myrtle Creek Road, Bridge. Among his survivors are his wife Nicole, and children, Miles and Lisa.
The Coquille/Myrtle Point community is rallying around the family, as Mark was well-known as a youth coach and active in 4-H.
-------------------------
Joseph Bain, owner of Bain Insurance, posted on Facebook Thursday that someone had stolen his white Porsche from the lot behind his office and he urged people to be on the lookout for it.
That night about midnight, Joseph received a call letting him know that the thief was reportedly driving 140 miles an hour in Northern Curry when he lost control and totaled the car. At the time, the driver was still alive.
Sunday night, as I am writing this, I am not sure if Joseph knows if the thief was a local person or someone just traveling through.
-------------------------
On July 27, at 9:30 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff's Office dispatch center received a call about shots fired at 50375 Highway 101 in Bandon. The caller told dispatchers that his landlord, James F. Deathrage, 73, had come to his residence and fired a gun at him during an altercation, according to the press release.
During the investigation, it was learned that an altercation occurred between the reporting party and Mr. Deathrage involving a semi-automatic pistol. As a result, Deathrage was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, and second degree criminal mischief. Deathrage was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he was booked and remained in custody at the time the press release was written on July 27.
Deathrage founded the local marijuana dispensary, Herbal Choices.
-------------------------
Suzanne Albrich, who was raised in Bandon, recently qualified for the World Ironman competition in New Zealand by placing first in the 55-59 female age division in an event held in Salem. Suzanne has worked for the Bureau of Land Management for over 30 years. She is the daughter of Jean Albrich, who taught here for many years, and Mike Albrich, who was with a local bank.
-------------------------
A low budget feature film, Old Ladies Find Money, will be shooting in Bandon early next year. The director/producer, whose website is ARNicholas.com, will be in Bandon the week of Aug. 1 to meet with people interested in working on the film, as well as with representatives of the city and the chamber of commerce. People can send an email to bournosmedia@gmail.com if interested in learning more.
Nicholas said, "We plan to film in Bandon, where the natural beauty is dramatic and rich. Bandon has incredibly natural geological formations that make a person feel small, which is good for our characters and for audiences to identify with."
-------------------------
Next week I will talk about the Perk Development Group's plans for a 24.8 acre development in the Beach Loop area, which will include a 110-room hotel, 32 associated suites and several restaurants.
-------------------------
The Bandon Library Friends and Foundation are sponsoring their summer book sale Aug. 4 and 5 at the Sprague Room at the Bandon Public Library in City Park. All books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles and more are all one price ... 50 cents. The sale is open to members only Friday from 10 to 11 a.m., and for non members from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is Bag Day. Fill a bag with anything from the sale for $5.
Tuesday night, Aug. 1, is the Bandon Police Department's National Night Out program from 5 to 8 in City Park. Bring the family for free food, games and to learn more about our public safety officers.
The First Saturday Art Walk is Saturday, Aug. 5, from 4 to 6:30. Keepsake glasses and maps are $10 at the visitor center.
The Red Fish Music Festival Concert is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, at 7:30 at the Sprague, and Sunday, Aug. 6, they will perform at the Cheese Factory in Langlois, at 7:30.
For information, go to redfishmusicfestival.com.
