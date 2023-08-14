66 ports banquet; Vic Adams,, Dick sutherland, Dewey Kiefer, Chris Ray, Paul Driscoll, Ron Staten, Mick Hurley

Coach Vic Adams joined the Bandon football program after years as a coach in North Bend. In this photo, he works with Dick Sutherland, head coach; Newt Kiefer and Chris Ray, co-captains of the football team; Paul Driscoll and Ron Staten, captains of the cross-country team, and their coach, Mickey Hurley.

 Photo contributed by the Mary Schamehorn collection

Who knew that when Coach Vic Adams of North Bend spoke at the fall sports banquet in Bandon in 1941 ... that 25 years later he'd be coaching here. When this photo was taken in December of 1966, Vic, at left, was defensive coach for the Tiger football team. Others pictured are Dick Sutherland, head coach; Newt Kiefer and Chris Ray, co-captains of the football team; Paul Driscoll and Ron Staten, captains of the cross-country team, and their coach, Mickey Hurley.

But this story is about the 1941 basketball banquet, sponsored by the Bandon Union Carpenters, held at the Masonic hall.

NO. 2.jpg
Irene Senter, ?, Elaine Kehl preparing for the aro club crab feed, March of 1966

Irene Senter, ?, Elaine Kehl preparing for the aro club crab feed, March of 1966
0
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

Now that it is legal, will you pump your own gas?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments