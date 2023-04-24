I found a neat story, which appeared in the Morning Oregonian (Portland) on March 2, 1916, which allowed me to share three photos from my collection for the same story.

"Bandon has two banks here, the Bank of Bandon (first photo) being the older institution. It has a capital of $50,000 and surplus and undivided profits of $24,418.90, with deposits of $189,789.32. J. L. Kronenberg being its president and F.J. Fahy cashier."

