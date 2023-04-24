I found a neat story, which appeared in the Morning Oregonian (Portland) on March 2, 1916, which allowed me to share three photos from my collection for the same story.
"Bandon has two banks here, the Bank of Bandon (first photo) being the older institution. It has a capital of $50,000 and surplus and undivided profits of $24,418.90, with deposits of $189,789.32. J. L. Kronenberg being its president and F.J. Fahy cashier."
The Bank was built in 1911, and although I am not sure when this picture was taken, I can see long-time bank executive and later president W.J. Sweet standing in the doorway at right. He is the grandfather of County Commissioner John Sweet and his sister, Sue, of Langlois. First president J.L. Kronenberg was the father of Jack and George Kronenberg, long-time Bandon residents, and the grandfather of Jean Kronenberg.
