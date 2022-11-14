Today, I am sharing the second part of the story I found on early-day Bandon in the March 1925 Western World, along with photos which I use to illustrate parts of the story.
"The ocean beach at Bandon (first photo) provides a playground and recreation center unrivaled on the Pacific coast. Miles on miles of gently sloping shore dotted with rocks, towering crags and giant cliffs afford an endless attraction to the tourist and the traveler who seeks something different.
"Bathing in the surf, fishing for deep-sea fish from the rocks and jetties, digging for clams on the sandy shore at low tide or gathering agates on the pebbly beach all offer amusement and entertainment to the stranger.
"When it is borne in mind that all these attractions are to be had in a city that lies in the heart of the last frontier--where hunting and fishing are as they were years ago--it will be seen that Bandon really has something to advertise.
"Men of this city leave their offices and go down the coast a few miles, returning in time for dinner, and bringing back a buck or occasionally a bear that they have shot within a few minutes walk of a graveled highway.
"At the beach there is a new and modern natatorium and a large dance hall (second photo) for those who prefer that kind of enjoyment.
"The city is well provided with lights and water from municipally owned plants that are on a paying basis and being rapidly expanded.
"Production costs on beef and butter-fat are as low here as anywhere in the United States, all things considered.
"During the past three years Melowest cheese as made and marketed in Coos county has been awarded seven ribbons as well as a silver cup at the National Dairy Show at St. Paul. These ribbons were won in competition with the best the world affords at the state fairs in Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
"No better proof of the region's adaptability to cheese making (third photo) can be found. The cows, the climate, the feed, are all here. It only remains to increase production to a point that will justify advertising sufficient to place the product of this section in the proper light before the public.
"As more factories operate, more money will be spent on advertising until the consuming public learns the quality that may be expected in Coos county cheese.
"The timber resources of Coos county are tremendous but the future of the Coquille valley and the great stretches of bottom land south of Bandon is dependent on its development as a dairy district. Already there is a huge dairy industry here but it is capable of almost indefinite expansion.
"The same story is unfolding here as has been staged in other parts of the West. First there is an influx of pioneers who are after cheap land and a chance to exploit natural resources to their personal advantage. After the first easy returns are gathered and the country begins to have more settlers, these pioneers move on, or become the solid citizens of the country that is turning its attention to agriculture, stock-raising and the more regular means of livelihood.
"These men and women who come to Bandon now will have a share in the conversion of the last frontier. They will assist in the transformation of a country rich in undeveloped natural resources into one of the garden spots of the Pacific coast." -----------------------------------
Many in the community are mourning the loss of long-time Bandon resident and dedicated volunteer Myra Lawson, 83, who died Friday evening after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by her family. In my column last week I reported that Myra had been honored as the latest Volunteer of the Month by the Greater Bandon Association, an honor that was well deserved. A faithful member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Myra was probably best known for her dedication to the swimming pool committee and her desire that Bandon would someday have a public pool. People who may want to send her husband Jim a card can do so at 1404 Strawberry Drive, Bandon. Among her survivors are a daughter, who has been here with her parents, and a son, who has visited regularly. -----------------------------------
I saw a Facebook post last week celebrating Kevin Kent's retirement Nov. 2 after 32 years as an airline pilot with America West, U.S. Airways and American.
Son of the late Paul and Alene Kent, Kevin graduated from Bandon High School in 1976 and entered ROTC training at Oregon State University. He is married to the former Therese Reilly, also a BHS graduate and the daughter of Donna and the late Jim Reilly. Sweet Peas has a new owner. Susan Ceccon and her husband, Newton, have purchased the popular business on Baltimore Avenue across from Foley's from Jeanie and Chip Salmon, who also own The Loft on Second, a women's clothing boutique, as well as a business upstairs in The Loft building.
Ceccon is a third generation rice farmer in the Sacramento Valley. She also owns a yoga studio, and a second hand store at Willows, which is being run by her niece. Her husband came here several years ago to golf, and fell in love with the area. They later returned as a couple and the rest, as they say, is history.
"We love it here. We decided to sell the farm and buy Sweet Peas," Susan said. ----------------------------------
It took awhile for me to locate information about Bandon High School sports, but I think I found what I needed on the OSAA website. I know that the Tiger football team fell to Regis 14-2 in the first round of the state playoffs, Friday night, hosted by Regis. I also saw that Myrtle Point defeated Condon 66-8; Coquille lost to Dayton 45-0 and Powers beat Eddyville 59-6.
I found a bit more information about the state cross country championships, held Saturday in Eugene. The Bandon boys finished fifth as a team in the 2A/1A competition, with Pacific boys placing 10th. Knappa won the team title with the low score of 53.
Individual placers for the Tigers in the 5K event were senior Damian Avalos, 9th, with a time of 16:52.3; Owen Brown, a senior, 18th; Patton Clark, a senior, 30th; Carter Brown, junior, 31st; Tyler Senn, freshman, 47th; Daniel Cabrera, senior, 54th; Peyton Simonds, sophomore, 58th.
Placing from the Pacific squad were Kobe Ashdown, 62nd, a senior; Joseph Miner, 63rd, a sophomore; Dawson Mohney, 66th, a sophomore; Ashton Wood, 71st, freshman; Logan Bradford, 74th, a sophomore and Tucker Long, 77th, junior.
As a team, the Bandon girls, competing in 1A,2A,3A competition, finished seventh, in an event won by Enterprise.
Danielle McLain was the top finisher for the Tigers, in 8th place with a time of 19:44.7. She is a senior. Other Tiger finishers were Marley Petrey, freshman, 23rd; Safaa Dimitruk, freshman, 61st; Lilly Iverson, freshman, 63rd; Cassie Kennon, junior, 65th; Emma Roper-Cockerham, 79th, freshman, and Haley Williams, 86th, a sophomore.
Coquille's Ada Millet, a freshman, finished 57th.
Marshfield won the state 4A boys crown, led by first-place finisher Alex Garcia-Silver, with a time of 15:22.2
-----------------------------------
If you have not yet signed up for the holiday community Thanksgiving meal, which is take-out only this year, you have until Tuesday, Nov. 8, which is the deadline. The number to call is 541-347-4717, with your information and how many dinners you want to pick up on Thanksgiving Day at the Community Center/Barn.
-----------------------------------
The Bandon Police report, for Oct. 24 through 30th, reported two assaults, three disturbance calls, two reports of breaking into a motor vehicle, one report of a stolen vehicle, two reports of criminal trespass, a report of a minor in possession of marijuana, and a fire call in the 2600 block of Caryll Court SW. -----------------------------------
The free household hazardous waste collection event at the Beaver Hill Transfer site is set for Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. People are asked to call 541-396-7624 to make an appointment to drop off their household hazardous waste. -----------------------------------
The Bandon Historical Society Museum will be holding a Veterans celebration at the museum Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a collection of military vehicles in the museum lot, with a presentation by the Coast Guard at 10:30 a.m. Admission to the museum will be free that day, courtesy of American Legion Post 26 and Joseph Bain Insurance. The museum is on the corner of 101 and Fillmore Avenue. -----------------------------------
The Bandon VFW Frank C. High Medal of Honor Post 3440 will host a public "meet and greet" for Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center CEO Ray Hino on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the VFW hall on Bates Road. In addition, all are invited to join the VFW Post for its popular Taco Tuesday dinner at 5 p.m.
"I can't wait to share my vision for the future of our hospital with the community," said Hino.
