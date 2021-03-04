The first picture I am sharing this week is something that I have found interesting about Bandon's history .... and that has to do with the two Woolen Mills that were here in the late 1880s and early 1900s.
The first Woolen Mill, pictured, was located on piling near the end of Fillmore Avenue, not far from the Cody Mill, which later became Moore Mill. This may be the reason that property on the south side of the highway along Fillmore is part of what is known as the Woolen Mill Addition.
The second one, built several years later, was located over the water at the end of Alabama Avenue, which would be about where the Port of Bandon's glassed-in picnic shelter sits today.
You might wonder why a town the size of Bandon would have two woolen mills. And that's the story I want to share, most of which came from a book titled "Later Woolen Mills in Oregon" by Alfred L. Lomax. There are quite a few pages devoted to Bandon's woolen mills.
It appears that as early as 1876 there was evidence of sheepraising in the county, with the first consignment of wool grown here shipped by boat to San Francisco. "In 1898 there were 13,500 sheep and probably included F.M. Langlois' flock of purebred Cotswold. The availability of locally grown wool even in limited supply was sufficient incentive among some enterprising business men to promote a woolen mill," explained the article.
On Sept. 16, 1893, four men incorporated the Bandon Woolen Mills Company for $75,000.
Although information is sketchy it was determined that in "December 1894 the Port Orford Tribune stated that the Bandon woolen mills is turning out a fine assortment of buggy robes, blankets and flannels and that the weaving was done mostly by women. In 1898 the factory produced 1,778 pairs of blankets, 236,125 yards of flannels, 2,260 yards of mackinaw cloth of a total value of $84,000.
"The woolen mill had a stimulating effect in counteracting dull times and was instrumental in attracting small industries: a salmon cannery, a broom handle factory, and shipbuilding. 'Prosperity and goodwill reign in Bandon,' chortled the editor of the Bandon Recorder and announced that the woolen mill was paying the highest price for wool."
The book tells of trips made to San Francisco by the president of the company to buy wool and supplies and to solicit orders. Most were made on small coasting steamers. "Occasionally the less direct land route was used, sometimes by horse and buggy to Myrtle Point, thence by stage to Roseburg; or a combination of riverboat from Bandon to Coquille City or by the 26-mile railroad which ran from Marshfield to Myrtle Point.
"By 1901, with the mill running full time the town enjoyed a real estate boom: $10 lots were selling for $100.
"In June, 1903 Clark (the president of the company) returned from an eastern trip and announced he was closing the Bandon factory and moving it to North Bend, a new community 25 miles north on Coos Bay.
"A disconsolate note pervaded the town as employees began to move to their new jobs. 'What will Bandon people do now to repair the loss?' wailed the Recorder's editor. In answer to the plea, Robert E. Lee Bedillion, a well-known citizen, left for San Francisco early in February 1904 on the new steamer Elizabeth purportedly to find capital for a new Bandon woolen mill."
Under his direction the Bandon Woolen Mills was incorporated on May 7, 1904, with C.Y. Lowe and W.D. Marshall.
"The year 1905 was a stimulating one ... with the woolen mill .... and word that a congressional appropriation had been made to build the much needed north jetty to improve channel depth.
"In the meantime the North Bend woolen mill was having trouble. The unused stock of wool, yarn, dyes and chemicals was for sale and was brought to Bandon. On March 9, 1906, the whir of pulley belts and clatter of looms shattered the months of silence in the big building."
Several years later other businessmen joined the corporation including Elbert Dyer, George P. Topping, R. H. Rosa and A. McNair.
It is not known exactly when the second woolen mill ceased operation, but it may have been in early 1915.
Again, local businessmen were not content to let the mill close, and following Bedillion's management, the property was placed in the hands of W.J. Sweet (John and Sue's grandfather) as Receiver.
News that the woolen mill would soon reopen "was very encouraging and fitted into the overall business conditions of the town which reported nearly $900,000 in exported products, mostly ties, piling, matchwood and shingles. But cheese and butter, canned salmon and small amounts of wool and mohair also went out over the bar."
A new corporation was formed known as Sunset Woolen Mills, and the last mention of the company was in February 1920. The equipment from the mill was sold in 1923, which ended Bandon's woolen mill days.
I am not sure when the second photo was taken, but the license plate on the wrecked car seems to say 1958. It was just one of many wrecks which occurred in those days at Fillmore and Highway 101, in front of the Mobile gas station and what was then the Bandon City Hall (and is now the local museum).
Even though the intersection is now "protected" by a traffic light, it is still considered by many to be a dangerous intersection and continues to be the scene of accidents in the last few years. Bandon Police Chief D. S. "Big Mac" MacDonald can be seen taking a report. I believe the young service station attendant is Gary Stiltner, but I could be wrong.
The third picture was taken in May of 1956 as Golden Rule owner Bob Norton sweeps up broken glass and metal from the front of his building, which had been struck by a car operated by a Bandon woman, who apparently hit the gas when she should have hit the brakes.
At any rate, over the years, the Golden Rule suffered two fires, including one in 1968 which claimed the life of one of the upstairs renters, Berna Linn. And that, of course, does not include the fact that the Golden Rule was located on First Street at the time of the 1936 fire and was destroyed along with all the other businesses on that street.
Today, this is the Continuum Center.
***
Talk about sad. Coos County is now one of only five counties in the state that remains in the Extreme High Risk category, which prohibits our restaurants and bars from offering indoor seating.
Over the years Oregon's counties and cities have enjoyed what is known as Home Rule status, but slowly that authority has been eroded by the state legislature.
I understand that Bandon presently has no Covid-19 cases and to my knowledge, there have been no hospitalizations, yet we are punished along with our neighbors to the north, where most of the Covid cases are occurring.
A group of concerned citizens has been meeting weekly at the Restoration Worship Center to talk about the situation and see what can be done. Friday night Senator Dallas Heard from Roseburg joined the group, which was estimated at a crowd of more than 100 people.
We encounter big crowds of people every day at the local grocery stores, sitting outside at various locations and most assuredly gathering in private homes, but still bars and restaurants remain open only to take-out. If it's OK for people to dine in a cafe in Langlois, it should be OK to eat in a restaurant in Bandon, but as we know they are in two different counties, and Curry is not in the Extreme Risk category. Maybe the matrix needs to be by city and not by county.
State Representative David Brock Smith from Port Orford has introduced HB 3177 known as the Covid Business Equity Act which supports" the diverse working families of the hospitality industry, the small business owners across the state and provides the needed business equity that is severely lacking."
Several Bandon people, including Broken Anchor owner Jessica Neal and Bandon Chamber representative Margaret Pounder, testified before the legislature's House Committee on Economic Recovery and Prosperity last week in support of the Bill.
Jessica was particularly powerful in her testimony, ending by saying, "The matrix are ruining the lives of thousands of people in Oregon .... not to mention the trickle down effect, which is awful."
We all need to get behind their efforts.
***
I was sorry to learn that Glenda Gant Hawkins, 86, had died last week in Medford after a sudden illness. She was born April 21, 1934, to Elmer and Grace Gant and lived most of her life in Bandon. She and Warren Hawkins, who later divorced, raised six children, Stacey Christensen, Scott Hawkins, Terry Chandler, Kelly Ventriglia, Marnie Rubrecht and Lucas Hawkins. Later she earned her license in hair design and cosmetology and leased a salon in downtown Port Orford in 1988.
Her survivors include her two brothers, Tom of Bandon and Jim of Cottage Grove, as well as two sisters, Gloria Haga of Bandon and Susan Winnop of Satsuma, Alabama.
I was also advised by Commissioner Bob Main that long-time Coquille city councilor Fran Capehart died last week, but I do not know any of the particulars.
***
An article in last Sunday's Oregonian highlighted a man who has definitely made money during the pandemic, but not because of anything to do with Covid. No, he puts plywood on broken windows, and since May 29, he has often worked 15-hour days boarding up windows in downtown Portland. One call came in for 45 windows on Yamhill.
And anyone who thinks the vandalism has slowed down is not reading the news. The article talked about a snowball fight on Feb.12 held by Portland protesters. "About 75 people -- some dressed in black bloc, others wearing '80s-style ski suits -- gathered in Director Park for what was cheekily billed as 'Antifa Snow Day.' Tamales were served; so was beer. Around 10 p.m. a smaller group set out for the Portland Police Bureau's Central Precinct. Not long after, somebody started shattering windows at ZoomCare clinic, then a Starbucks." And that's when the guy in the story got called out.
He was identified only by his first name because he said some city contractors have seen their windows shattered in 2020 for working with the police or on homeless sweeps.
"The most jacked-up part of this is seeing families sobbing," he says. "It's hard to be there for them emotionally when they've lost everything. First because of COVID, then all their inventory's been taken. It's heartbreaking."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In