The resolution of the first picture I am sharing is not very good but it is the best that I can find of the First Presbyterian Church that was constructed in 1913 to replace the original church, built around 1892, that burned to the ground in 1911. The church in this picture was destroyed by the Bandon Fire in 1936, and an article in the Jan. 4, 1940, Western World celebrated the opening of their new church, which is the one that still stands today on Edison Avenue.
I turned to the Bandon Recorder in April 1911 to learn more about the fire that destroyed this church and the manse alongside it.
The fire loss for both buildings was said to be about $5,000 with one-fourth of it covered by insurance.
"The cause of the fire is unknown, but many think it to have been incendiary, while others think it might have been caused by defective wiring for electric lights.
"The fire was discovered about 5 o'clock by Night watchman Harry Nelson, as he was going to his home, and the alarm was immediately turned in, and people swarmed from every direction to be of assistance if possible. But so far as extinguishing the fire was concerned there was absolutely nothing to be done as there are no hydrants on the hill, and no water for fire protection, although the manse could easily have been saved and probably the fire could have been extinguished from the church, had there been any water. And this brings us face to face again with the fact that Bandon is sorely in need of fire protection, and something must be done at once or some morning we will all wake up to find that we have been made paupers in a single night."
That premonition came three years before a fire in the business district along First Street wiped out a good share of the buildings, and 25 years before the Bandon Fire of 1936.
"The Presbyterian society of Bandon was organized in June 1891, and Feb. 9, 1892, they purchased the lot where the church stood. The building was believed to be about 19 years old when it burned. It was a substantial building and quite commodious, although it was becoming too small for the needs of the congregation and steps were being taken to raise the building almost two feet and build a full basement under the church with a ten foot ceiling, when the church was destroyed. The manse was practically a new building, being completed only about three years ago. The furnishings were all saved from the manse and most of the windows and doors were taken out, but there was very little saved from the church," explained the article.
The 1940 article adds, "The Presbyterian Church that stands today was built on approximately the same ground on Edison Avenue where the first one was built nearly 50 years ago. This old church was the first Protestant church in Bandon."
As I was going through the old Bandon Recorders from 1913, I found an interesting story about Bandon High School publishing its first newspaper, which was apparently a first for the county. But what excited me the most was when I realized that I had a copy of the paper, known as The Klakahma, in my collection and it turned out to be the second one published in March of 1913.
The logo on the front of the 24-page booklet is interesting as it featured mining, lumbering, dairying and fruit.
Among the advertisers were the Bank of Bandon, the R.H. Rosa Co., Geo. W. Moore Lumber Co. (later Moore Mill), J.W. Mast Fancy and Staple Groceries (he was the long-time mayor), John Nielson Notary Public (father of Rod Nielson and grandfather of Barbara and Bruce), Bandon Water Co. (privately owned), A.G. Thrift (who was urging people to invest in Bandon and buy a lot on Bandon Heights), The Coquille River Manufacturing Co. (which announced that it would commence operations April 1 at Bullards, Ore.), McNair Hardware Co., City Meat Market (George Erdman), M. Breuer's Shoes, Hotel Gallier, J.E. Walstrom Central Warehouse, The Golden Rule Store, Bowling Alley (billiards and pool), First National Bank and the Bandon Shooting Gallery.
I didn't recognize most of the names of the students involved in putting out the paper except for John Gardner (who retired many years later from the cheese factory) and Archie Rosa (long-time official with Bank of Bandon), who was senior class reporter. Esther Solve (later Mrs. Archie Rosa) was part of the editorial staff. Although he was not mentioned in the article, Jack Kronenberg (Jean and John's father) was part of the debate team.
This is an extensive publication and in future columns I will be sharing some of the articles which appear in it.
The third picture features the centennial court, which was part of the big celebration honoring Oregon's 100th birthday in mid-1959.
Centennial Queen Joan Goodbrod pins a button on the lapel of Bill Cook from the Coquille radio station KWRO.
Princesses from left are Mrs. John Wright, Mrs. James Corwin, Mrs. Dean Woolley, Mrs. Melvin Borgard, Mrs. Dave Franson and Mrs. Ken Hickam.
Dr. Ben J. Grant was chairman of the festival, which was held June 5-6, 1959.
***
In a recent issue of Woman's World, I read a neat article about a woman who refurbished old school buses for homeless families. And it turned out the woman, Julie Akins, lived in Ashland.
I wanted to send a donation for her foundation, but could not find an address, so I decided to Google Julie Akins.
You can imagine my surprise to learn that she was the newly elected mayor of the City of Ashland. I wrote to her, obtained an address, and sent a donation for her foundation. It's a small world ....
***
The Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center has issued a statement about the availability of the Covid-19 vaccine. Although the entire statement is too long for my column, in part, here is what it said.
"Understanding that many in the Bandon community are feeling a sense of high urgency to access the COVID vaccine, we ask that everyone remain patient over the new few weeks. Vaccine availability is a quickly changing and evolving situation.
"SCHHC is working in close collaboration with Coos Health & Wellness and local medical facilities, including Coast Community Health Center, Coquille Valley Hospital and Bay Area Hospital on distributing the vaccines we have and planning for public distribution with large scale vaccination events when we receive future supply.
"When will the public be able to get the vaccine? The short answer is that as of today (Jan. 22), SCHHC expects that the county health authority will begin distributing vaccines to the public in about one month.
"The district received a small, initial supply in late December designated for healthcare providers and these were used for employee vaccinations, and vaccines for other local healthcare facilities and offices.
"As a vaccine provider, SCHHC may receive future shipments of vaccine. As of today, we don't know when or how much. We believe we might receive more vaccine in about a month.
"Some have noted that in the state's framework people 80 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine on Feb. 8. This date is a guideline for eligibility but does not guarantee availability.
"We are faced with a scenario in which groups who are eligible for the vaccine may not be able to immediately access vaccinations due to lack of supply. However once vaccine is available, vaccinations will be scheduled as soon as possible," said the district press release.
