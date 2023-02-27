If ever a building "has come a long ways" in Bandon, it would be the Bandon Community Center, better known as The Barn, which is located in City Park on 11th Street.
Just over 50 years ago, on Aug. 17, 1972, long-time school superintendent Roland L. Parks wrote an interesting article about the history of The Barn. Today, I share it with you.
"Bandon has no community center as such but the 'Barn' in the City Park serves that purpose to a large extent. The Bandon Lions Club took over the Barn (first photo) after World War II after it had been deeded to the City of Bandon. The building was literally falling down when the Lions club requested its use from the city council. The barn was given to the Lions by a verbal lease granted by the council. The barn had been used as a cavalry barn for horses by the Army during World War II as the beaches were being patrolled for landing parties of the Japanese enemy at that time.
"Since the lease was secured, the Barn has been practically re-made into an attractive, well lighted and heated center. The Lions have spent close to $5,000 over a period of close to 20 years. At the start the floor was made of heavy planks which were replaced by a good floor by volunteer labor and materials from the citizens of Bandon so that it could be used as a dance floor and little theatre. Among the improvements made by the Lions after the club took over the building were:
"A new roof, shingling the outside and repainting twice, modern fluorescent lighting, sealing the inside with plywood, installing of restrooms, covering the floor with tile, the addition of a kitchen with stove, refrigerator and complete set of utensils, installation of a new foundation, a new storeroom, the purchase of 100 folding chairs and 15 tables, and redecorating of the interior.
"The Lions pay all of the utilities and charge non-profit organizations a fee big enough to cover expenses. A strict set of rules regarding use of the building has been formulated to protect the property."
Over the years the barn was used for many meetings and functions by such groups as The Ocean Spray Square Dancers, the Boy Scouts, the Cranberry Festival Fair and Harvest Ball, the Bandon Little Theatre and various service clubs.
"By virtue of the lease held by the Lions, the control is completely in the hands of a barn committee of the Lions. All scheduling, setting of rental or use fees must be made through the committee. Contrary to some belief the city pays none of the expenses of the barn. All improvements, light bills, water-sewer, heating and furniture procurement are paid for by the Lions.
"From a horse barn to a community center has been a long climb but the Bandon Lions feel that the heavy investment is a valuable asset for the Community of Bandon."
Today, the Barn/Community Center is owned and managed by the City, with assistance from current Barn manager Avery Richards.
The second photo, taken in June of 1966, featured members of the Bandon Lions Club in front of The Barn. In front, from left, are Al Froland, Howard Kehl, Russ Conn, George Kronenberg, Howard Tucker, Roland L. Parks, O.S. Valentine and L.L. Jackson. Second row: Ed "Stuffy" Hendrickson, H.M. "Max" Howe, Fred Moore, Eddie Waldrop; in back, from left, are John Fasnacht, Sam Schultz, Warren Strycker, Dr. B.E. Grant, W.H. Johnston (unknown) and Ernie Wehner. Considering that I did this from memory, I think I did pretty good to identify all but one of them.
Not sure exactly what year the third photo was taken, but an item in the June 2, 1927, Western World is headlined: "Council Helps Pay for Arch."
"At the city council meeting last evening the city appropriated $100 toward the erection of an arch across Second street, which is being erected by the chamber of commerce. The balance of the money will be appropriated by the chamber and by public subscription."
The reference book I use indicates that both Preston C. Stephenson and Herbert Brown served as mayor in 1927, so my guess is that it was Herbert Brown (former mayor Judy Densmore's grandfather) who was mayor at that time.
-----------------------------
A 46-year-old Bandon man was arrested on a number of charges Feb. 17 after he threatened the owner of Begin Agains, located in the Bandon Shopping Center, with a knife during a robbery.
According to the Bandon Police, Charles Jenkins went into Begin Agains shortly before 4 p.m. on Feb. 17 and grabbed an armload of clothing off the racks. As the owner tried to stop him, Jenkins allegedly drew a knife on the owner and fled the store.
The owner immediately called 9-1-1, and Sgt. Larry Lynch, who was investigating a theft which had just occurred at Face Rock Creamery, sped to the shopping center. Jenkins was apprehended just north of Dollar General on Highway 101 and taken to the Coos County Jail where he was lodged.
He was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree attempted assault, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, harassment and two counts of third-degree theft.
Lynch said he believed Jenkins was also responsible for the theft at the creamery.
-----------------------------
In another incident that occurred at Face Rock Creamery, a Facebook post indicated that on Feb. 16, a Yamaha Kodiak 450 four-wheeler was stolen from a trailer while the owner was inside getting ice cream. The four-wheeler was painted tan and black. The suspect was said to be in his late 40s with a short beard and was last seen headed out Rosa Road.
The post added: "A reward is pending for its recovery." The information was posted by Goodnight Lucas, but it was not clear if this was his four-wheeler.
-----------------------------
I received an email from John Olson last week concerning an item in my July 31, 2019, As I See It, which he said needed to be corrected. After reading in the Bandon Police report that Olson, who was formerly with Tesoaria Vineyard and Winery in Roseburg, had been arrested on a warrant out of Deschutes County, I contacted the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office in Bend, who told me he had been arrested on racketeering and money laundering charges.
In his email to me last week, Olson said "The simple fact is the charges against me were completely bogus, fabricated and based on mendacity. As you should be aware, the case was dismissed 'in the name of justice.' My attorney, Todd Grover, presented overwhelming evidence to the Deschutes County DA's office that the 'victims' statements were perjured, 'evidence' was fabricated and the investigation was at best sloppy or at worse malicious, thus leading to a complete dismissal. A civil rights violation action is forthcoming," Olson said.
-----------------------------
I received an update from ODOT' Chris Hunter last week concerning the state's efforts to seek funding for a new pedestrian bridge over the Coquille River adjacent to the existing Bullards Bridge on Highway 101.
As Mayor, I had written a letter in support of the project.
Hunter, an engineer, is SouthWest Area Manager for the Oregon Department of Transportation, Region 3.
"Unfortunately our efforts through several grant opportunities have not come to fruition. Just know that ODOT will continue to look for funding opportunities as we all agree that this project is needed.
"We have learned that overall our grant application has scored very well and made it through the majority of the process, it just has not been selected. As encouraging as this is, obviously the ultimate goal is to receive the funding," said Hunter.
-----------------------------
Communities for Healthy Forests has announced that Melissa Cribbins is the organization's new executive director. Cribbins is a practicing attorney and a former three-term Coos County commissioner. She also sits on the Elliott State Forest Advisory Committee.
"In her role, Cribbins will continue her work advocating for the health of forests in Oregon and in the western United States," said a press release.
The release said Communities for Healthy Forests, a Roseburg based nonprofit, started in 2003 when a group of citizens realized that the inability of the federal government to restore the landscape was challenged by policies, delays, lawsuits and lack of funding.
-----------------------------
Bandon Pickleball players will be happy to learn that the February charity chosen by 100 Strong Bandon, will be used to resurface the court at City Park with a safer and preferred playing surface. This is a group of local people (like me) who meet every three moths, choose a charity and each pledge at least $50 to the charity.
The group has been meeting at Bandon Rain, who opens their taproom for the meetings.
Members Laura Brownfield and Nikki Cline nominated Bandon Pickleball as the charity. Pickleball is said to be the fastest growing sport, not only in America, but globally. Coquille, North Bend, Port Orford and other communities around us have installed courts which are used daily. Pickleball is a combination of Ping Pong and Tennis played on half of a tennis court with a hard paddle and a whiffle type ball, and is primarily played in doubles by older active seniors. Bandon Pickleball started in September of 2021 with four participants; today over 60 locals and visitors participate as contributing players and an additional 30 plus play regularly as guests.
