A lot has happened in Bandon over the last nearly 50 years, and as I look back at old Western Worlds, I realize that we do not have nearly the crime or the arson fires that we had in the early ’70s.
The first picture I am sharing this week is our police chief, D.S. "Big Mac" MacDonald, looking through an opening in the floor of the Bandon Fisheries building (now owned by the Port of Bandon and housing the farmers market and Lori Osborne's seafood business) after a string of burglaries, which saw seven Bandon businesses burglarized in a six-day span in December of 1972.
Since burglars had entered through a hatch on the floor, it indicated that they had waited until low tide to go beneath the building, which was constructed on piling over the river.
"Although Fisheries employee Gerald Patrick (holding the flashlight in the photo) reported that nothing had been taken from their business, Mrs. Ernie Osborne who owns and operates Bandon Seafood in the front portion of the building, said that an empty cash register had been stolen," according to the article.
Another photo on the front page shows Gena Swenson, co-owner of Ray's Pharmacy, examining a case from which several hundred dollars worth of Timex watches were stolen.
In those days, Ray's Pharmacy was located in the medical building, which is now the home of Winter River Books. Entry was made through a barred window at the rear of the store. The thieves broke out the bottom half of the window and crawled into the building past the iron bars.
This was the fifth time Ray's Pharmacy had been burglarized since the Swensons bought the business several years earlier.
Others hit during the spree were Winters Body Shop and Dr. John Kidby's dental office.
Owner of Winters Body Shop, Roger Winters, said someone had broken out a window on the south side of the building and taken $8 to $12 worth of change out of the till.
In those days, we pretty much had a two-man police department, and often no one was on duty at night, which may have accounted for the large number of burglaries.
The second photo was taken in July of 1955 as Ralph and Wanda Cochran of Coquille prepared to open their new ice cream and snack bar business on Highway 101, known as Ralph's. Later the business was purchased and greatly enlarged by Trudy and Gerry Fraser and operated as Fraser's for many years. Today it is the home of the Asian Garden.
An article in Western World explains that the building was new from the ground up, with the latest new modern facilities including their own ice cream making equipment.
"Owners of Ralph's are Ralph and Wanda Cochran, who are not strangers in the Coquille Valley. They have been operating a similar business in Coquille for the past five years. In 1939 and 1940 Mr. and Mrs. Cochran lived at Bullards on the Floyd Peterson ranch. Mrs. Cochran (the former Wanda Houdyshell) taught in the Bandon grade school and junior high for three years and has many friends and acquaintances in the community.
“Manager for the Bandon place is Mrs. Alida Harriman. Her husband, Willis Harriman, will teach the fifth grade in the Bandon West Side school.” I also read that the late Flo Curran helped manage the business after it moved to Bandon.
I have chosen the third picture to honor one of my favorite people, Jim Curran, who died last week at the age of 96. This picture features Jim, with two of his golf students, Brad Hurley, left, and Kevin Murray.
A World War II Navy veteran, Jim had a long career as a teacher and a coach on the South Coast, mostly in Bandon and Coquille. He and his late wife, Flo, had been married 73 years when she died in February of 2019. They had five children, Jan, Ann, Jim, Peggy and Bill. Jim and his wife, Patti, and son, Jimmy, live in Bandon.
In December, Jim was honored on the occasion of his 96th birthday with a drive-by gathering in Coquille, where he had been living for the last few years.
I talked to him on the phone several times during the pandemic, which hit him especially hard because he loved people and wanted to be out and about socializing with friends and neighbors.
He always attended the Bandon Fire programs at the museum as he had been a paper boy in Marshfield at the time of the 1936 Fire and he loved to tell his story.
We will miss him....
* * *
I've been concerned about the U.S. Postal Service for quite some time, with one story after another of mail that either didn't arrive .... or, in several instances for me, took a month for a first-class letter to get to Baltimore. Then there was my Bandon Disposal bill that never came (which nearly resulted in my service being suspended after many years of paying my bills on time). I later found out the same thing happened to my sister, and the first thing she knew about the bill that never came was having her service suspended. But that's another story and hopefully after several very positive discussions with Bandon Disposal, that's been rectified.
But back to the post office.
When I went to get my mail Thursday, I noticed a card from my friend Betty Fedji who lives in Indian Wells, Calif., with her daughter and who has been having some serious health problems.
I was surprised to open the envelope and find a Christmas card, with a nice note about her plans for the holidays. Wow, I thought, that isn't like Betty.
Then I turned the envelope over and very clearly stamped was the date the card was mailed: December 3, 2020! Do the math, that is exactly 99 days!
Enough said ....
I did go back into the post office to find out if they had any idea who this could happen, but the woman at the counter said maybe it was stuck together with another piece of mail.
Then I went downtown and a friend told me that he had mailed a large check to his bank .... 12 days earlier and it still had not arrived.
A similar story appeared in The Oregonian Saturday about a man from the Vancouver area who lived two miles from his pharmacy but rather than go out, he preferred to order his prescriptions through the mail. The story was about one prescription which traveled 3,600 miles across three states before it finally arrived on his doorstep 10 days later.
Anyone who thinks there isn't a problem probably isn't using the U.S. Post Office.
* * *
I recently received the rainfall report for February from my pal Gerry Terp. It showed that we had 9.63 inches of rain, compared to 2.69 inches the previous February. In the last 17 years, the February with the most rainfall was 2017 with 21 inches (part of the 86.59 inches for that calendar year); the least was the 2.69 inches in 2020 (with the calendar year rainfall of 57.67 inches). That is a difference of almost 30 inches of rain from one year to another.
* * *
Former Bandon resident Mike Nettleton (a member of the Class of 1966) posted on Facebook Sunday that he had been featured in The Columbian, the Vancouver, Wash., newspaper in a section called "Everyone Has a Story." He wrote about his close relationship with his father, Carroll Nettleton, who was the OLCC inspector for most of Coos and all of Curry County, who occasionally would take young Mike with him when he carried out his duties.
Although the Nettletons moved to Grants Pass during Mike's sophomore year, his older sister, Lana Nettleton, graduated from BHS with the Class of 1959.
I have quite a few photos in my collection of Mr. Nettleton, as well as of Lana, who was a majorette with the band, which I plan to share with Mike and Lana now that I have his email address.
If others of you, who grew up in Bandon, think I may have pictures of you or your family in my extensive collection of over 30,000 negatives, just send me your email address and if I come across something, I will send it to you. Mine is marys@coosnet.com.
* * *
Having received my second Covid vaccine this week (with virtually no side effects), I can only say that it is a huge relief, and I certainly understand that people who are of an eligible age and are still trying to get an appointment may be frustrated. A lot of it appears to be in the right place at the right time as I have heard that some entities have vaccines to give away, as in the case of the Coquille hospital, but not enough takers. Others, like Coast Community Health Center, have well-organized clinics where the vaccines are mostly given by prior appointment.
An article in Sunday's New York Times said: "President Biden has held out two distinct dates of hope: May 1, when all adults in the U.S. will be eligible to receive vaccines, and July 4, when modest Independence Day celebrations might start to show a resemblance to life like it once was."
What it should have said was all adults in the U.S. will be eligible ....except in Oregon .... as the governor has said she will not honor the May 1 date until she knows that the vaccines will be available. The president was clear: everyone will be eligible on that date.
Actually, what the May 1 date does is to allow anyone to get vaccinated who may be able to get an appointment or to attend a drive-through clinic without having to prove you are of a certain age. It only makes sense. We all know it doesn't mean that the vaccines will be available for everyone in the country on that date, but if you have an opportunity to get the vaccine, you will be able to.
The irony is that Governor Brown is basically defying the President's order, yet she can dictate what each county and city can do even though cities operate with their own distinctly different Home Rule charters.
A recent bulletin from the League of Oregon Cities pointed out that the state legislature is slowly chipping away at cities' home rule authority. I personally am ready to challenge that loss of our authority.
* * *
For the most part, the COVID news in Oregon is positive with the seven-day rolling average of new cases down 74 percent and a decline of 74 percent for the number of people hospitalized.
Unfortunately, there are only two counties in the state that remain in the extreme category, and we are one of them. The other is Douglas County.
I just feel for our restaurants as most other businesses are pretty much operating as usual, but more and more are providing outside seating, which is good news, but it is NOT the answer. They need to be open as we move into the spring and summer season.
We must work to get the numbers down, and the best way we can do that is for as many people (of all ages) to get vaccinated as quickly as possible. The spread is primarily among the younger crowd and so far, most have not been eligible for the vaccine.
