I found a great picture of the original Chappell service station, taken during the Ferry Creek flood in 1940, which occurred not long after the new station opened. Here's what I found in the Dec. 28, 1939, Western World.
"Construction work on the first unit of what is planned to become a more extensive service station and automobile establishment in Bandon for George Chappell and Ralph Young, now operating three Standard Service Stations under the name of Chappell & Young, will be started at once.
"It will be located on the north side of Second street, almost opposite the Coquille Valley Dairy Co-op creamery; in fact it will take the ground vacated by the creamery when it was rebuilt after the fire. Piling are already on the ground for the foundation which is to support a decked floor made of heavy planks. The site is over Ferry creek.
"The new station will be owned by the operators, who plan to give up their lease on the station now operated at the corner of Oregon avenue and 11th street, owned by Edward Rauschert. The first unit to be built will be for the station and lubrication hoist
"Chappell & Young started in business two years ago. They now operate Standard stations in Bandon, Reedsport and Klamath, Calif., and the Chrysler & Plymouth agency in Bandon."
George Chappell, who married Georgia Philpott, later went on to build a new station on that site, which was later torn down. Today the lot is vacant, and is directly across Highway 101 from Face Rock Creamery.
Note the foundry just east of the service station, which belonged to the York family, who also owned the home behind it (roof barely visible), which still stands today, having survived the Bandon fire as did the small cottage just west of it. My parents purchased the big house in the early 1940s, and that is where my siblings and I were raised. It recently sold for $439,000 to a couple from Medford, who use it as a second home.
The front page article in the Oct. 2, 1958, Western World is headlined "Hospital Fund Pledges Invited."
"A basic bid of $296,761 on constructing a hospital for Southern Coos General Hospital District was low among seven bids opened Tuesday. Low bidder was Starr Builders of Lebanon (second picture).
The total, including equipment, made the cost approximately $377,322.60, which was approximately $35,000 more than the available funds, according to Nyna Miller, district secretary.
"Meanwhile, Mrs. Miller and the board hopes to obtain sufficient additional funding through public subscription. Adequate money or pledges must be available for completing the project before federal funds can be given."
The "new" hospital on the hill overlooking the lighthouse, the river and the ocean, opened in 1960. It was replaced about 22 years ago by the current Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center, located on the east end of 11th Street.
An item in the Oct. 23, 1976, Western World tells the story of a new fish company that was to operate in Bandon, having leased the bottom floor of the Masonic building, now the home of The Cobbler's Bench and Spirit of Oregon.
Finding this article cleared up a mystery, which occurred a few years ago when painters were preparing the front of the Masonic building for a new paint job, and they found a sign, which read "Oceanic Fisheries." In spite of having written the article some 45 years earlier, I did not remember that a fish plant had opened in the building, if, in fact, it ever really opened.
The spokesman for Oceanic Fisheries of Crescent City was Capt. John E. Doench (third picture), who said the plans would eventually include a fish buying station, a processing plant and a restaurant to be built on the port dock, overlooking the harbor.
"Doench said that his company had leased the bottom floor of the Masonic building, and will start processing operations as soon as the liquor store has moved into its new quarters, probably around Dec. 1."
He said they would be canning crab and filleting fish, with Mr. and Mrs. Robert Brunner of Bandon operating the plant.
Doench explained that he would be leasing 200 feet of dock from the Port of Bandon, with plans to repair a 50x60 foot section of the dock each year for four years.
" 'Construction on the restaurant will start by the fourth year, and possibly sooner,' he said. Public restrooms will also be built on the dock."
True, there are public restrooms on the dock, and several restaurants, but I am pretty sure John Doench had nothing to do with any of those facilities. I will continue to research what happened to the Oceanic Fisheries business in the Masonic building, as I have no memory of crab and fish being processed there... in spite of the sign found on the front of the building.
By that time, the Western World, which had occupied the bottom west side of the building for many years, had moved to its new location, which is now the east end of the McKay's Market building.
--------------------------------
I've seen the plans for the Marriott Springhill Suites, 85-room hotel that is scheduled to be built on the large gravel lot at First and Alabama, across from the Farm & Sea/fisheries building.
I think this will be a boom to the Old Town merchants in spite of the fact that there are only 45 parking spaces designated on the hotel property, with the city's adjacent Alabama Avenue parking lot also available for hotel parking, as well as public parking.
It is estimated that many of those staying at the hotel will come from Bandon Dunes via shuttle, so parking may not be an issue.
--------------------------------
I am always interested in the commercial properties that are for sale in the Bandon area.
With the aid of Google, I found quite a few: West Coast Game Park, a 20.24 acre parcel, is listed for $5 million; Lord Bennett's restaurant, $2.2 million; a health care center building on McTimmons Lane, $1,850,000; building which previously housed an Italian restaurant just south of town, $1.5 million; former florist shop building behind Banner Bank, $629,000; Goodnight Lucas' building on Highway 42S just east of town, $1,275,000; building at 340 Second Street, just east of visitor center, $349,000; Face Rock warehouse distribution (the old city shop) on Third, $975,000; Sunset Ocean Front Lodging, $16,500,000; a commercial building at 780 Second, $989,000; and Billy Smoothboars, 3030 Oregon Avenue, $1,550,000.
I know the Minute Cafe continues to be for sale, but is now listed for sale by owner, so there is no commercial listing. Hopefully, I will have more information to share about Lloyd's in the next couple of weeks.
--------------------------------
One thought that seems to be on a lot of people's minds lately is "What's happening with housing?"
City Manager Dan Chandler recently addressed the issue in his monthly newsletter that accompanies the utility bills.
"Bandon is at the mercy of three factors at this moment. Two of those things are nationwide. First, interest rates are higher than they have been in a long time, though they still seem low to those of us who lived through the '70s and '80s. Second, materials prices are still high. The other issue for Bandon is simply distance from population centers. This makes it difficult to find contractors for larger proposals.
"The joint City/School District project is moving ahead in spite of these factors. This is the vacant land near the softball fields across from the high school (football field)," said Chandler. A request for proposals, looking for the best option for providing housing for our workforce, has been issued.
"It may end up that a modular housing option works, or a combination of single-family units with duplexes and 4-plexes.
"On the 17-acre piece south of town (the Opportunity Site), we are working with the state to get a more reasonable interpretation of what is and isn't a wetland. That site presents some opportunities for affordable home ownership, which is so important in maintaining community as we have become more and more a second-home destination (which is not something we have much control over)," said Chandler.
--------------------------------
Firefighters from the Bandon Rural Fire District, as well as other county departments called for mutual aid, responded to a house fire on the east side of Riverside Drive, around 4 o'clock Thursday afternoon.
The home is owned by Stephen Beauton and Gail Pray and is located at 682 Riverside Drive, across from Jens Anderson's small mill.
First responders immediately closed off both north and south access to Riverside Drive as they battled the blaze, which burned in the east end of the house. I understand the couple is still able to occupy the main part of the home, which was reportedly not damaged.
The owners have recently enlarged the buildings on the property, which they have owned for many years. They are not sure how the fire started.
--------------------------------
Among the sponsors for the Tuesday, Aug. 1, Bandon Police Department's National Night Out program, are Joseph Bain Insurance, Dave Hisel of Tony's Crab Shack, and Still Waters Senior Living & Services. The public is invited to attend the event, which is from 5 to 8 p.m. in city park, with free food and games. "Come out and meet your public safety heroes," said a spokesman.
Other coming events include the Good Earth Community Garden Party, July 29, from 2 to 5, at the community garden, 780 8th Street SW; Bandon Chamber's First Saturday Art Walk, Aug. 5, 4 to 6:30 p.m., keepsake glass and map, $10, at visitor center; Red Fish Music Festival, Thursday, July 27, 4 to 5 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Saturday, Aug. 5, a Student and Faculty concert at the Sprague Theater, 7:30 p.m. and a program Sunday, Aug. 6, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cheese Factory in Langlois; go to redfishmusicfestival.com, for ticket information.
