The first picture I am sharing shows the Bandon High School football stadium, better known as Dave Miller Field, which was located on the north side of 11th Street, south of the high school complex. Many years later it had fallen into disrepair and was torn down. Seating was replaced by steel risers on both sides of the football field.
A headline in the Sept. 27, 1951, Western World reads: "Athletic Field Opening Draws Big Attendance."
"Dedication of Bandon's new high school athletic field, with its lighting system for night football, attracted from 900 to a thousand people Friday evening. Weather conditions were rather unfavorable because of a heavy fog that settled down over the city and kept many otherwise enthusiastic spectators away. However, the lights were sufficiently effective to penetrate the fog.
"Before the kickoff, brief dedicatory services were held in front of the stadium. Chuck Hess, president of the Bandon Quarterback Club, sponsors of the field, officially presented the field to the Bandon School District."
Superintendent Keith Goldhammer accepted on behalf of the school board, and he, in turn, gave custody to the student body, represented by Speed Anderson, student body president.
"On behalf of the student body, Anderson made four special awards in recognition of extraordinary contributions made in construction of the field and the stadium.
"To D.H. Miller, Sr., head of the Moore Mill & Lumber Co., and Warren Albertson, local logging contractor, he presented engraved certificates making then life members of the student body together with all complimentary privileges. To Ron Riley and D.H. Miller, Jr., he presented similar certificates, extending complimentary admissions to all high school athletic events staged on the field for a period of 10 years.
"The high school band, in its handsome uniforms, directed by L.E. Wright, played the 'Star Spangled Banner' as the opening number while the local Boy Scouts raised the flag."
An earlier article explained that the new stadium would comfortably hold 1400 people.
"The call for help last week resulted in some 40 people reporting for work Sunday and their efforts, together with that of Friday and Saturday, made it possible to get the light poles up and the grandstand completed, said the previous week's article.
"Linemen and electricians from the City of Bandon, the Mountain States Power Company, and the Coos-Curry Electric Co-op have been working together at top speed to get the installations completed in time for the big event."
Although the second picture I am sharing was taken five years after the incident, it depicted the kind of flooding that an article in the Nov. 26, 1950, Western World described.
"Flash flood waters broke a Geiger creek dam and flooded the state game commission's Bandon trout hatchery at 3 a.m. Monday, resulting in extensive damage and the unscheduled liberation of many thousands of young silverside salmon, following torrential rains Sunday night."
Willis Baker, superintendent of the local hatchery, had made his regular check of the water level about 10:15 Sunday night and found the water rising rapidly in both Ferry and Geiger creeks. The hatchery is located at the confluence of the two creeks, with some of the ponds lying in the path of each.
"At 3 a.m. the Geiger creek dam failed to hold a wall of water about 12 feet deep that had backed up into the canyon above the dam, and the east end of the earthen dam gave way.
"The rushing water pushed in a slab of concrete about 6 feet high and 40 feet long, which had been the end of the first pond below the Geiger dam. Logs and snags were hurled into a pond where 936 female cutthroat brood fish had been sorted from males, preparatory to spawning. Logs smashed the picket confines, buckling a section of concrete pond wall and mixing up all the carefully-sorted cutthroat brood trout.
"An undetermined number of the 15,000 six to 12-inch silverside salmon, in the pond below the dam, were washed into Ferry creek below the hatchery and have probably gone into the Coquille river or to sea. Many of the fish were netted after the flood passed and were returned to the ponds, where the ponds now contain a mixture of varieties.
"Baker said the 15,000 young silversides had been scheduled for liberation in fishing streams."
The third picture, taken during the same storm, said that hip boots were the uniform of the day at Surfside Dairy Monday "after Manager George Hawkins went to the plant to begin work at the usual 4 a.m. and found the entire floor covered by 12 to 20 inches of water.
"Flood waters that had broken through the state fish hatchery's Geiger creek dam and joined the Ferry creek torrent an hour earlier had jumped the banks in the Third and Garfield area, washed into the Surfside plant and come to within inches of entering the nearby Coquille Valley Dairy Co-op plant.
"Manager Hawkins and his son, Warren, worked in knee-deep water, which washed over and through six electric motors, until the flood subsided between 5 and 6 a.m."
Surfside Dairy was located on the south side of Third Street behind the cheese factory, which was located approximately where Face Rock Creamery is today.
* * *
This has been a sad week for many families who have lost loved ones, including two who died of COVID.
Lynnelle Kummehlene, who I mentioned several weeks ago, had been intubated in an area hospital for treatment of COVID, died last week. She and her husband Dino lived in the Seven Devils area. Lynnelle was 70.
Ron Harpole, who was married to Joan Dement, the daughter of former senator Sam Dement and who operated the Dement Ranch in the Powers area for many years, died of COVID at the age of 78 in Gold Beach.
Paul Heikkila, long-time fisheries extension agent through OSU and Sea Grant, died Dec. 26 at the age of 75. His wife, Kay, who worked many years at Heritage Place (now Pacific View), died Nov. 3 of a heart attack.
We also lost two Bandon High School graduates last week, including Brian Wilson (Class of 1976) and John Lorenz (Class of 1965), both from cancer. Brian and his wife Brenda lived in Bandon. John and his wife Jean lived in Eugene.
Brian was one of six children of Jackie and Ray Wilson, and among his survivors are his brothers Mike and Richard. Ralph, Curtis and a sister Dixie preceded him in death.
John, 74, was the son of Carl and Eleanor Lorenz and was raised in Bandon where his father was co-owner of M&L Grocery. He was predeceased by his sister Margaret Tiffany and brother David Lorenz. With him when he died at home were his wife, sister Gail, two sons, Kenneth and Brian, Gail's daughter and son, and his nephew, Dan Lorenz (David's son).
On John's birthday, next July, his ashes will be scattered on the beach at Face Rock, some on his parents' gravesite and some at Kimball Creek on the Rogue River, according to a family friend.
* * *
Speaking of COVID cases, I understand at least three members of the Bandon Police Department, several members of the city's public works department and at least three members of the Bandon Rural Fire Protection District are out with COVID. All were unvaccinated, according to my sources.
* * *
While watching the news Friday night about a shooting on the grounds of the WOW cultural center in downtown Eugene, I learned that Deborah Maher was the interim executive director. When she lived in Bandon, where her mother, the late Margaret Maher lived, Deb was on the Bandon Planning Commission for two years.
The shooting occurred when an unidentified man, dressed in a black hoodie, opened fire and injured six people, at least one of them critically, before fleeing the scene. Inside, a band was performing, but the shooting apparently took place on the back porch area of the building where a number of people had gathered.
According to the press, all but one of the victims were from outside the area. A TV reporter said that people were not cooperating with the police in trying to determine who was responsible for the shooting.
* * *
Coquille's mayor, Sam Flaherty, was on Facebook Thursday night in a recorded video which explained that the Sherwood Building (often referred to as the old bank building) is downtown Coquille had received extensive damage in the recent storm and could not be saved.
The building is owned by former Coquille Sentinel owner Jean Ivy-Gurney and her son, Paul Recanzone.
He said the storm had pulled the roof up and over itself, damaging the cornice section, causing extensive structural damage, resulting in gaps on the back corner of the building.
He said Recanzone explored the idea of keeping only the first floor, but acknowledged that bringing the building up to modern day seismic standards could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
"So what we have is a building appraised at somewhere between $500,000 and $900,000 costing well over $2 million to try to save a building that we probably can't save," said the mayor.
He said it's "sad news for the city and super sad news for Paul." He urged people to post pictures to celebrate what the building has meant to the community all these years.
He added that the merchants are being impacted by the closing of the streets around the building and he urged people to support the local merchants.
In September 2020, a fire in the building displaced eight full-time residents.
Flaherty said demolition could begin as early as late next week on the building, which was constructed in 1903.
