I've heard stories over the years about the neat boardwalk that linked what we call Old Town to the South Jetty, long before there was a serviceable road to that area.
An article in the Sept. 26, 1929, Western World was headlined: "Board Walk to Jetty May Be Rebuilt Soon." The picture that I am using to illustrate the boardwalk, which can be clearly seen in the background, is this photo, taken in 1916, which shows what remains of the steamer Fifield (first photo).
The action taken that night was among the first decisions made by the city's first planning commission, which had been appointed a few months earlier.
"The city planning commission held a meeting at the city hall Tuesday evening at which the proposed reconstruction of the board walk to the south jetty was under consideration.
"The question has been brought up by the Bandon Lions club, that organization having made it one of their community improvement projects, and having voted to appropriate $150 in cash and a goodly amount of labor toward rebuilding the walk.
"City Engineer Chas. McCulloch estimated that the cost of the walk would be $540. How much of this can be donated through labor has not been figured, but it is believed that much can be contributed in that way.
"For many years the board walk to the south jetty was a popular strolling place, particularly on Sunday afternoons. Hundreds of people could be seen going to and from the beach over the walk. Few visitors stopping at the hotels missed the opportunity of taking the hike while in Bandon. In the winter months, particularly during stormy weather, a trip to the south jetty gave the landlubber all the thrills of an ocean voyage. With the wild spray dashing over the jetty it was indeed a voyage for the intrepid.
"The old walk has been rebuilt no less than three times within the past dozen years and practically every year during the period of service it required repairs. With the coming of automobiles and the improved highways and streets, strolling became a lost art and the faithful old walk, with its occasional parking bench along the way, gradually passed into oblivion."
The second story I want to share this week has to do with remodeling the Oakes building (barely visible at right in the second photo near what is now the Masonic building) into the Mercy Hospital in October of 1929.
"The work of remodeling the second story of the Oakes building, over the city library, which is to be reopened as the Mercy hospital by Miss Florence Mashburn, is progressing and will be completed by the first of the week. A representative of the fire marshal's office was here last week and passed upon the requirements to make the place safe for hospital purposes.
"Besides several additional doorways, a fire door at the front, and a shute as a fire escape at the rear, it is necessary to put in a concrete sidewalk along the street.
"The hospital is open to all regular practicing physicians and surgeons.
"It is equipped for beds to take care of seven to eight patients. The surgery has been remodeled and equipped, and X-ray and fluoroscope equipment added.
"The slide has been put in at the rear stairway to facilitate the work of emptying the building in such event.
"Several thousand dollars have been expended in making the building ready for occupancy and in providing new equipment, and the new institution gives this community considerable additional hospital facilities."
