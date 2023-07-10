No. 1.jpg

In 1916, the old boardwalk in Bandon can be seen in the background. In 1929, Bandon decided to rebuild the boardwalk.

 Photo contributed by the Mary Schamehorn collection

I've heard stories over the years about the neat boardwalk that linked what we call Old Town to the South Jetty, long before there was a serviceable road to that area.

An article in the Sept. 26, 1929, Western World was headlined: "Board Walk to Jetty May Be Rebuilt Soon." The picture that I am using to illustrate the boardwalk, which can be clearly seen in the background, is this photo, taken in 1916, which shows what remains of the steamer Fifield (first photo).

No. 2.jpg
No. 3.jpg
0
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments