No. 1.jpg

When Lloyd Morris first moved to Bandon in 1912, his first step was stepping foot on the wharf after moving by rail from Kansas.

 Photo contributed by the Mary Schamehorn collection

"Fifty Years With Bandon" is the headline of a column written by the late Lloyd Morris, which appeared in the January 4, 1962, issue of Western World. It's a great first-person story of how he arrived here and what he witnessed in five decades.

"On Jan. 5, 1912, I first set foot on a wharf in Bandon (first photo). The trip was made by railroad train from Kansas to Roseburg, where my older brother Ralph was principal of the West Side school. The trip from Roseburg to Bandon required two days, 16 horses, two steam boats and $13.

No. 2.jpg
No. 3.jpg
