"Fifty Years With Bandon" is the headline of a column written by the late Lloyd Morris, which appeared in the January 4, 1962, issue of Western World. It's a great first-person story of how he arrived here and what he witnessed in five decades.
"On Jan. 5, 1912, I first set foot on a wharf in Bandon (first photo). The trip was made by railroad train from Kansas to Roseburg, where my older brother Ralph was principal of the West Side school. The trip from Roseburg to Bandon required two days, 16 horses, two steam boats and $13.
"My brother J.J.(Jap) Morris was here before me. He and our youngest brother Arthur had come by lumber schooner to Coos Bay. Arthur came down with typhoid fever and died. Jap took the disease and nearly died. The two young nurses, Miss Woodruff and Miss Pressey, who cared for the boys, both took the dreaded disease and died. It broke up the little hospital.
"Miss Pressey was a sister of the late R.M. (Bob) Pressey who farmed at Two Mile. Jap and Bob became close friends.
"Soon after arriving here I established Bandon's first clothes cleaning business. I had to bill the town three times to explain to the people what 'in the sam hill' I was doing. The business was a success from the start. I was so successful in collecting that in six years, I lost only $24 from bad bills. I trusted most everyone who wanted credit. Later I ranched many years at Two Mile.
"On that day fifty years ago when I crossed the wharf from the boat landing, passing the warehouse, woolen mill (second photo), the 'Greasy Elbow' cafe, Garouttes' Livery stable, Blundell's Candy Kitchen and a half dozen saloons, water sloshing under the buildings and plank streets, I was wondering what the future held for such a place. I predicted a faster growth in population than we have had, but rather doubled the possibility of the worthwhile improvements that we since have gained. It just looked like the place was off to a wrong start.
"There have been many improvements in Bandon. The seven old time saloons are gone. The city's business is much better conducted. Our whole school setup is a wonderful improvement -- made possible largely by consolidations.
The lower part of town was on pilings over tide waters (third photo) -- it has been filled in with dredging from the river. Streets which were mud trails are now paved. The houses are mostly new and modern. And we have a good modern new hospital.
"I can't point to any one man who took the bull by the horns and changed the town. Some have done more than others, but mostly I think we have just gradually worked toward a better Bandon."
J.J. Morris was married to Millie Snead, who later married Bill Kreutzer after J.J.'s death. She was the grandmother of the Albertson (Warren) kids, Karin and Barry, whose mother was Hazel Morris Albertson.
----------------------------
I recently learned that Dr. Carl J. Moehring, Bandon, an internal medicine specialist who opened his Bandon practice in 1980 and retired 18 years ago, died of early-stage leukemia at his son Carl's home in Florida on Aug. 7. He was 76 years old.
For many years he was Chief of Staff at Southern Coos Hospital. He earned his medical degree at the University of Minnesota and did his internship and residency at Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland, where he was Chief Resident for two years.
He and his family came to Bandon in 1980 to enjoy the benefits of small-town life. All three of his children are graduates of Bandon High School and Oregon universities. Dr. Carl was a member of Bandon Dunes Golf Club.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Christine; sons Carl B. (Rachelle Peterson) and Jonathan (Ashlee Tucker) and daughter Dr. Amanda Moehring (the late Thomas Winkeler), and eight grandchildren.
----------------------------
Recently I told you about the theft of Joseph Bain's Porsche, stolen from the parking lot behind his building in broad daylight, which was later wrecked at a high speed in northern California. The latest theft of a vehicle came recently when a pickup and trailer combination were stolen from Marcus Lakey's house near the post office, again during the day, and later found in Medford. I understand the thief was a Bandon resident, but so far I have been unable to determine his name.
Aug.7, dispatch received notice about a stolen and stripped black 2006 Blazer abandoned on Chandler Road near Rosa Road in Bandon. Police confirmed that the vehicle was stolen and abandoned between 9 p.m. on Aug. 6 and when it was found on Aug. 7.
The sheriff's office is requesting information that assists in identifying the person(s) responsible for stealing, stripping and abandoning the vehicle.
----------------------------
As I was writing my column Sunday night, I saw a Facebook post that indicated Powers electric customers of Pacific Power were without power, which was expected to be out until at least 2 a.m. Considering that it was in the '90s there Sunday, I am sure it was pretty uncomfortable without air conditioning or even a fan.
----------------------------
After the terrible wildfire that wiped out of much of the historic Maui town of Lahaina, people were uneasy about a fire south of Humbug near Ophir Saturday. Highway 101 south was closed for a time because of the blaze.
I called State Representative and long-time friend Court Boice Sunday after seeing so many questions and concerns on Facebook. He praised the work of the Oregon Department of Forestry, and said the fire was contained to about 25 acres, and with little wind that day, he did not think there was anything to worry about. I can always count on him for the latest information about Curry County.
The Flat Fire, which began at the Oat Flat campground several weeks ago, is now at about 33,000 acres. And it was primarily Representative Boice that urged the U.S. Forest Service to allow fire crews to use heavy equipment in the Kalmiopsis Wilderness to fight the Flat Fire.
Any motorized equipment normally is banned in federal wilderness areas and even fighting fires on landscapes protected by the 1964 Wilderness Act has been a source of debate. Trail crews are barred from even using chainsaws to clear brush and logs from hiking paths.
"But as the Flat Fire grew rapidly in an area notorious for breeding fires that turn into megafires, local politicians, including Boice, advocated for opening roads into the wilderness areas to fight the fire," reported an article in the Statesman Journal. Permission was granted.
For those of us who have visited Lahaina Town through the years, seeing the total devastation of Front Street and most of the town was devastating. As soon as I heard about the fire I found my album of Maui photos, and reminisced about the wonderful times my sister, my mother and I had in the two or three times we visited there. So much history has been lost.
And the stories that are coming out as to how people survived are frightening, considering that the sirens were never activated alerting people to the pending danger, as the fire spread rapidly by the high winds (60-80 mph) from hurricane Dora, some 500 miles away.
----------------------------
The Bandon Historical Society will host a "Meet the Author" event with Kay Jennings at Bandon's History Museum Sunday, Aug. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. Admission will be free.
"Mourning Bay," the sixth installment of Jennings' set of mystery novels that take place in Port Stirling, a fictional town on the Oregon Coast, was released July 27.
"Any local knows Port Stirling is a stand-in for Bandon," said museum director Gayle Hankwitz. "For me, half the fun of reading a Port Stirling mystery is linking the fictional details to local landmarks." Kay Jennings grew up in Coquille. The museum's gift shops also carries the five earlier installments of the Port Stirling mysteries.
People are reminded that another Live After Five wine walk is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18, from 5 to 7, with $10 glasses and maps to be purchased at the port picnic shelter on the Boardwalk.
----------------------------
A New York Times article which appeared in the print edition Aug. 1 calls Portland "A Drug User's Paradise," as it relates the problems created by the nation's first law to decriminalize user-grade amounts of meth, cocaine and heroin, approved by 60 percent of the Oregon voters in 2020.
"Within months of the measure taking effect in February 2021, open-air drug use, long in the shadows, burst into full view, with people sitting in circles in parks or leaning against street signs, smoking fentanyl crushed on tinfoil.
"Since then Oregon's overdose rates have only grown. Now tents of unhoused people line many sidewalks in Portland."
One woman is quoted as saying that as she walks to work, she sidesteps needles, shattered glass and human feces.
Anyone who would like to better understand the political decisions that have led to the downfall of cities like Portland, San Francisco and Seattle need to read Michael Shellenberger's book, "San Fransicko, Why Progressive Ruin Cities." It is an eye opener and needs to be read by anyone, regardless of political affiliation, who is concerned about what has happened to the once gleaming city of Portland.
It is time to support a referendum that would overturn Ballot Measure 110 before Portland falls deeper into chaos.
----------------------------
It was fun to join the BHS Class of 1973 for their 50th class reunion, with dinner at Billy Smoothboar's Saturday night. I taught photography for a couple of years in the mid-70s, and was actually the only former teacher that attended. Friday night, when they gathered at Farm and Sea, long-time band director Dennis Lindahl joined the group, but he wasn't able to attend the dinner.
Dave Burdett, who has lived in Canada for many years, served as the master of ceremonies. I am not sure how many class members attended or where they were from, but I do know that Diane Gagnon and her husband came from Texas for the event, and that Colleen Donahue Russell and Michelle Goodbrod White also came from out of state, as, I'm sure, did many others like Diane Looney Armitage and her sister Carol Looney Potvin.
