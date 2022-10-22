The three photos I am sharing this week will illustrate early day logging methods as outlined by local historian John Nielson in a 1955 Western World article.
John points out that during the 1870s and 1880s, and even later as this first photo was taken in 1902, logging operations with bull teams were being carried on. The first photo, which comes from the Bandon Historical Society, features logger George Pike's oxen team, ridden by his son and his daughter, Mary, who later married Dr. Ellsworth F. Lucas.
The article points out that the bull teams would haul the logs to the Coquille River where they were dumped into boom sticks.
"When early day logging operations were being carried on in the Bear Creek valley, the logs were hauled to Bear creek with bull teams and then when the water was high enough were floated down stream into the Parkersburg boom.
"Most of the logs from the Bear Creek valley were evidently sold to Capt. Judah Parker, who owned and operated the Parkersburg sawmill, which was built about 1876. This mill burned down in 1882 and was rebuilt in 1883. The second mill burned down about 1907.
"About 1908 steam donkeys were being introduced which just about stopped bull logging, It was not long after this nearly all loggers used the steam method of logging.
"Some loggers built log shutes (note the shute in the rear of photo number two) in which logs were dumped. The logs were shot down these shutes into the river. This was done in several places along the Coquille River," he explained.
"When logging operations were being carried on during the early days, logs were dumped into booms and floated down the river to mills (photo three). Some times the heavy rains would raise the river too fast and cause the logs to be carried down the river past the mills ... and in some cases many logs went out over the bar into the ocean.
"Later log booms were constructed along the river eliminating heavy losses. When the high water got back to normal, the logs were sorted and rafted to the various mills.
"Present day methods have eliminated the early day logging in many ways. Railroading and rafting have just about ceased," said Nielson in the 1955 article. "Roads are being constructed into the timber with bulldozers and such roads intersect with the highways. All logs are yarded by diesel donkeys to be cold-decked and then loaded on trucks, then delivered to mill ponds or river booms. The days of steam donkeys are past. Pioneer associations are collecting the steam donkeys for relics."
One of the old steam donkeys is on display in the Powers County Park.
"While I am on the matter of logging, I wish to state that during the 1890s, the loggers were being paid around $3 to $3.50 per thousand feet for logs delivered at the mill. It is little wonder that so many loggers went broke. Later on logs were being sold at better prices. About 1900 to 1907 logs were sold around for $4 per thousand feet. The rebuilding of San Francisco after the disastrous earthquake and fire in 1906 caused quite a boom in lumber, and prices increased considerably and logs were then selling around $8 per thousand."
Nielson said when he moved to Bandon in 1910 "the lumber boom was on full blast. There were not enough houses to take care of the people wanting them. Some laid down lumber floors and put a tent over the floor in order to get a place to live. When the boom broke in 1915, it was not long before houses were available.
"The Coquille river at the time of this lumber boom had the largest number of steamers and sailing schooners carrying lumber and timber products to San Francisco in its history.
"My purpose for writing this was to show people what old timers had to contend with during the early logging camp days and the many things that had to be surmounted in order to make a living.
"If anyone had told me 20 years ago that I would live long enough to see fir logs hauled 100 miles or more profitably, I would have thought at the time that he should have consulted a doctor, as to his mental condition," said Nielson.
-----------------------------------
I learned that a member of the class of 1976 Rick Reavis, a long-time resident of Bandon, died last week in Portland after a lengthy illness. His wife said that in accordance with his wishes, there would be no service.
I know that he was the son of the late Alma Lou Gillespie Reavis, who was in my BHS class, and he had a number of relatives in Bandon. I have not seen an obituary, so I don't have any more information to share.
-----------------------------------
I just talked with Randy Texley, 72, a 1968 graduate of BHS, who is slowly recovering after being run over by a 16,000 pound backhoe several weeks ago and suffered extensive injuries, including a broken ankle, a torn Achilles tendon, and torn muscles throughout his rib cage.
He was spreading shavings for his wife's horse when the backhoe stopped working, and he crawled beneath it to see if he could figure out the problem. After tinkering with it, he reached up with a screwdriver to start it, and it took off and ran right over him.
"I feel extremely lucky as it went from arm pit to arm pit and tore all the muscles, but it missed my head about a foot," Randy said. After first going to Bay Area Hospital, he went to the VA in Roseburg where the doctors told him that he was the only person they had heard of that survived an accident like this. Randy, whose parents Gordon and Ann owned The Snack Shack for many years, has endured a lot in recent years, including three head injuries, a wreck caused when he suffered a stroke, and so many broken bones that it's hard to count, but he's never experienced anything like this.
So far, he has not really left the couch as it is too painful to stand up, even though he was provided with a wheelchair and a walker. The doctors say it will probably be three or four more weeks before he can get around, but considering what could have happened, he's just thankful to be alive.
"I'm going to come out of it," Randy told me. He said so many people have come to his home with crab and other food, and are helping him in many ways. But he says he's getting restless and just wants to be up and around. "But I'll come out of it," he told me. And I know he will.
-----------------------------------
A friend recently sent me a website listing the 10 best beaches in the United States, and Bandon was number seven. Here's what they had to say: "Bandon, four hours south of Portland on Oregon's southern coast, has easygoing beaches and stunning ocean views. Towering rocks dot the coastline, including the iconic Face Rock, where, as legend has it, you can hear a woman's voice in the wind if you listen closely. Nearby, ride over 22 miles of purpose-built mountain bike paths on the Whiskey Run Trails through Coos County Forest. Pick up applewood-smoked cheddar cheese at Face Rock Creamery, fish and chips and clam chowder at Bandon Fish Market, and local pinot noir at Alloro Wine Bar. Every room at Windermere on the Beach (from $165) has an ocean view, or book this two-bedroom oceanfront A-frame on Airbnb (from $155).
Others on the list were Rockport, Mass., Port Townsend, Wash., Biddeford, Maine, Sapelo Island, Ga., Chincoteague, Va., Block Island, RI., St. George Island, Fla., Cambria, Calif., and number one Paia, Maui.
Paia is the last stop before the Road to Hana, a scenic coastal highway on Maui's North Shore, and those of us who have traveled it (twice for me) won't soon forget it.
-----------------------------------
Two events of interest to hikers and historians are taking place this Sunday, Oct. 23.
The first, a hike billed as "To the Bogs and Back-Bandon," begins at 10 a.m. at the Bandon History Museum. On this in-town hike, museum volunteer Jim Proehl will share some "history minutes" along the way as you follow sidewalks, quiet streets and pathways on a 2.5-mile loop that leads from the museum to where you will see some cranberry bogs during harvest season. Part of this October hike will take people through a cemetery. The walk can be extended by picking up one of several "Healthy, Historic Hike" maps at the museum and following another route through historic Bandon.
Oregon author William Sullivan, who is well known for his Oregon hiking books, will be speaking that same day, Sunday, at 2 p.m. at the Sprague Theater. He will present a slide show on D.B. Cooper's Parachute and The Exploding Whale, according to Ann Sandstrom, who has been working with the Bandon Library Friends and Foundation and the new librarian Christine Kingsbury to bring the author to Bandon.
-----------------------------------
People are also reminded that the next Alive After Five wine event is scheduled for Friday night (Oct. 21) from 5 to 7, sponsored by the Greater Bandon Association. Glasses and maps can be purchased for $10 beginning at 5 at the Port of Bandon picnic shelter.
-----------------------------------
The annual drive-thru flu shot clinic, sponsored by Southern Coos Hospital, is set for Tuesday, Oct. 25, from sunrise until 1 p.m., or while supplies last in Bandon City Park. High-dose vaccines for those 65 and over will be available as will the regular dose. There is no charge.
