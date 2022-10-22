No. 1.jpg

The three photos I am sharing this week will illustrate early day logging methods as outlined by local historian John Nielson in a 1955 Western World article.

 Contributed Photo

John points out that during the 1870s and 1880s, and even later as this first photo was taken in 1902, logging operations with bull teams were being carried on. The first photo, which comes from the Bandon Historical Society, features logger George Pike's oxen team, ridden by his son and his daughter, Mary, who later married Dr. Ellsworth F. Lucas.

No. 2.jpg
No. 3.jpg
