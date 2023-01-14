Bandon Gallery 1.jpg

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Come celebrate the work of painter Geralyn Inokuchi and jeweler Jane Ujhazi on January 15, from 2-4 p.m. Meet the artists, enjoy refreshments, mingle with friends, and make new ones. It's all happening at Bandon Library Art Gallery, in the Sprague Room.

Bandon Gallery 2.jpg


0
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

Are you keeping your New Year's resolutions?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments