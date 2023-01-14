Come celebrate the work of painter Geralyn Inokuchi and jeweler Jane Ujhazi on January 15, from 2-4 p.m. Meet the artists, enjoy refreshments, mingle with friends, and make new ones. It's all happening at Bandon Library Art Gallery, in the Sprague Room.
