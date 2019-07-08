BANDON - Join local ceramic artist Jean Ochsner at the third Art Talks! of 2019 from 3-4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW. She'll sharing her creative process, showing various pieces of her work and providing a demonstration. Ochsner welcomes questions and interaction.
Ochsner utilizes mixed-media presentation with most of her pieces using either stoneware or porcelain as the clay medium and interfacing her pieces with feathers, pine needles, beads, wire and wood. Her pieces are either wheel-thrown, hand built or altered wheel-thrown. Ochsner finishes the work with mid-range firing or uses various raku techniques to complete the pieces.
“Clay is a wonderful medium," Ochsner said. "You can go so many directions with this form of art. It never seems to get boring.”
Ochsner loves to experiment. "That’s how you can stumble upon those ‘happy accidents,'" she said.
Ochsner holds a Bachelor of Arts in aquatic biology from the University of California at Santa Barbara and an Master's Degree in geology from the University of Southern California. She has worked both as a geologist and biologist in the natural resource consulting business since 1989. Biology is her first love and she is still involved in that end of the business.
Ochsner ventured into the ceramic arts field in 2008 and started her art business In Full Feather LLC in 2009. she is an active member of the Oregon Potters Association since 2012 and annually shows her work in OPA’s Ceramic Showcase in Portland.
Art Talks! provides a chance to meet local artists, discuss and observe various media and maybe even be inspired. The final Art Talks! of this year will be Saturday, Sept. 28, as Deborah Fisher shares her art of bookmaking.