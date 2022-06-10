During the reception Saturday, June 11, Art by the Sea Gallery will present two pieces of work that will be raffled off in June.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the community to a reception on Saturday, June 11, from 2-4 p.m., for the opening of “Flights of Fancy,” a community show with original works by participating artists. The show’s judge, Josie Keating, will be announcing the prizes and awards.
Delightful Fused Glass artworks will be exhibited by June’s Featured Member Artist Susan Tree. Artworks by gallery members will also be on display throughout the gallery. They will be serving wine, and visitors may take ‘grab n’ go’ snacks and water during the event.
The gallery's 10th year anniversary party will also take place and the winners of May’s art donated by Shawn Tempesta and Matte Hanna will be announced. The drawing for June will be a photograph by Tom Hutton and artwork by Jean Stephenson.
The winners of these art pieces will be drawn at July’s reception to those who have submitted either their business card or a card with their name and phone number on it. The pieces will be on display starting June 11.
This Art Drawing is a “thank you” to the community for the wonderful support they’ve given the gallery and artists over the past ten years and will be held each month throughout the year in celebration.
The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Check out their website at www.artbytheseagallery.com for the latest gallery happenings or catch them on Facebook and Instagram.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon.
