Art by the Sea will sponsor a class called Three Colors Only on March 25.
The event will be led by Jean Stephenson and participants are encouraged to dress for mess and bring a snack for break time. They also can work from their own image if they would prefer.
All materials including brushes, paints and canvas are provided.
The class runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the cost is $35. There is a maximum of six students and a minimum of four.
The class will take place at the Langlois Lions Club, located at 48135 Floras Lake Loop Road in Langlois.
For information, contact Art by the Sea Gallery at 541-347-5355.
