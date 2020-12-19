Art by the Sea in Bandon has scheduled three classes or group sessions for January and February.
The Collage Group will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, and Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the Langlois Lions Club, located at 48135 Floras Lake Loop Road in Langlois.
The gathering will have no specific instruction. People are encouraged to bring their own project, materials and ideas to share. Each person will have their own table and social distancing and masks will be required. Wipes and hand sanitizer will be available.
The maximum size for the group is 10 people. To join, people are asked to send an email request to Susan Lehman at studioblue@mycomspan.com. The cost is $6 cash for each session.
A painting class titled The Bones of a Painting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 28, also at the Langlois Lions Club.
The class runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be taught by Jean Stephenson. People are encouraged to dress for mess and bring a snack for the break time.
The cost is $35 and there is a minimum of four students and maximum of six. People can work on their own image if they prefer. All materials including brushes, paints and canvas are provided.
For information, call Art by the Sea Gallery at 541-347-5355.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In