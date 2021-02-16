Art by the Sea is planning an abstract painting class for February.
The class, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, is called Let’s Try and Abstract with instructor Jean Stephenson. Participants are encouraged to dress for mess and bring a snack for break time. People may work from their own images if they prefer. All materials, including brushes, paints and canvas, will be provided.
The cost is $35 and there is a maximum of six students and minimum of four.
Meanwhile, the Collage Group meets monthly on the third Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. This month’s meeting, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, is full. The maximum size for the class is 10 people and those interested are asked to send an email request to join to Susan Lehman at studioblue@mycomspan.com. The cost is $6 cash.
During the collage group meetings, there won’t be specific instruction, with participants asked to bring their own project, materials and ideas to share. Each person will have their own table. Social distancing and masks will be required and wipes and hand sanitizer will be available.
The class and the monthly collage groups are both held at the Langlois Lions Club, located at 48135 Floras Lake Loop Road in Langlois. Contact Art by the Sea Gallery for information at 541-347-5355.
