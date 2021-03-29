The Art by the Sea Gallery in Bandon is inviting artists to enter their work in an exhibit called Miniatures and Small Works. The exhibit will be on display in May.
All 2-D media, including oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, drawing, print making (artist-pulled prints), collage, mixed media, assemblage and encaustic will be accepted. Photography or digital prints of any kind will not be accepted.
The categories include Miniature and Small Works. Miniature includes artwork, including frame, should not exceed eight inches in any direction. In Small Works, artwork, including frame, should not exceed 12 inches in any direction. All work must be framed or on gallery wrap canvas, including a wire hanger.
All entries must include a non-refundable fee of $10 for the first piece and $5 each for the second and third piece. A total of three entries per person will be accepted. Category will be decided by framed size.
All art must be for sale and priced. (The gallery commission on sales will be 25% - please price accordingly).
The prizes for each category: are first prize $50, second prize $25, third prize $10, plus honorable mention ribbon awards.
Judge for the show is Victoria Tierney.
Art by the Sea Gallery & Studio
145 Fillmore Avenue SE, Bandon
OR 97411
